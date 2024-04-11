QBs Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels among 13 prospects attending 2024 NFL Draft

Thirteen prospects have accepted invitations to the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, which begins on April 25, including three of the top quarterback prospects and three elite wide receivers.
At quarterback, the list is headlined by possible No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams of USC, along with LSU's Jayden Daniels and North Carolina's Drake Maye. It's even possible that their names are called off -- in whatever order -- with the first three picks of the draft, currently owned by QB-needy Chicago, Washington and New England, respectively.
The wide receivers who could be the top three to go off the board all are expected to attend the draft as well, with Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr., LSU's Malik Nabers and Washington's Rome Odunze. All three are possible top-10 selections.
|Name
|College
|Position
|Terrion Arnold
|Alabama
|Cornerback
|Jayden Daniels
|LSU
|Quarterback
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|Ohio State
|Wide receiver
|J.C. Latham
|Alabama
|Offensive tackle
|Laiatu Latu
|UCLA
|Edge rusher
|Drake Maye
|North Carolina
|Quarterback
|Quinyon Mitchell
|Toledo
|Cornerback
|Malik Nabers
|LSU
|Wide receiver
|Rome Odunze
|Washington
|Wide receiver
|Darius Robinson
|Missouri
|Edge rusher
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|LSU
|Wide receiver
|Dallas Turner
|Alabama
|Edge rusher
|Caleb Williams
|USC
|Quarterback
The two other offensive players to accept an invitation were Alabama offensive tackle J.C. Latham and LSU wideout Brian Thomas Jr.
It's considered an especially strong draft on the offensive side of the ball, but five of the 13 attendees will be defensive players.
Three of those players are edge rushers: Alabama's Dallas Turner, UCLA's Laiatu Latu and Missouri's Darius Robinson. For Robinson, the draft will be a homecoming, having grown up in nearby Southfield, Michigan, and attended Canton High.
Turner is in the running to be the first defensive player drafted, but two cornerbacks expected to attend this year's draft also could be in the running. They include Turner's Crimson Tide teammate, Terrion Arnold, as well as Toledo's Quinyon Mitchell, who is trying to be the highest Rockets player drafted since the Denver Broncos selected Dan Williams 11th overall in the 1993 NFL Draft.