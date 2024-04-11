 Skip to main content
QBs Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels among 13 prospects attending 2024 NFL Draft

Published: Apr 11, 2024 at 06:19 PM
Edholm_Eric_1400x1000
Eric Edholm

Lead Draft Writer

Thirteen prospects have accepted invitations to the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, which begins on April 25, including three of the top quarterback prospects and three elite wide receivers.

At quarterback, the list is headlined by possible No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams of USC, along with LSU's Jayden Daniels and North Carolina's Drake Maye. It's even possible that their names are called off -- in whatever order -- with the first three picks of the draft, currently owned by QB-needy Chicago, Washington and New England, respectively.

The wide receivers who could be the top three to go off the board all are expected to attend the draft as well, with Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr., LSU's Malik Nabers and Washington's Rome Odunze. All three are possible top-10 selections.

Related Links

Table inside Article
Name College Position
Terrion Arnold Alabama Cornerback
Jayden Daniels LSU Quarterback
Marvin Harrison Jr. Ohio State Wide receiver
J.C. Latham Alabama Offensive tackle
Laiatu Latu UCLA Edge rusher
Drake Maye North Carolina Quarterback
Quinyon Mitchell Toledo Cornerback
Malik Nabers LSU Wide receiver
Rome Odunze Washington Wide receiver
Darius Robinson Missouri Edge rusher
Brian Thomas Jr. LSU Wide receiver
Dallas Turner Alabama Edge rusher
Caleb Williams USC Quarterback

The two other offensive players to accept an invitation were Alabama offensive tackle J.C. Latham and LSU wideout Brian Thomas Jr.

It's considered an especially strong draft on the offensive side of the ball, but five of the 13 attendees will be defensive players.

Three of those players are edge rushers: Alabama's Dallas Turner, UCLA's Laiatu Latu and Missouri's Darius Robinson. For Robinson, the draft will be a homecoming, having grown up in nearby Southfield, Michigan, and attended Canton High.

Turner is in the running to be the first defensive player drafted, but two cornerbacks expected to attend this year's draft also could be in the running. They include Turner's Crimson Tide teammate, Terrion Arnold, as well as Toledo's Quinyon Mitchell, who is trying to be the highest Rockets player drafted since the Denver Broncos selected Dan Williams 11th overall in the 1993 NFL Draft.

