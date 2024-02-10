Is Kansas City the NFL's new Big Bad? How this Chiefs run mirrors the Patriots dynasty of yore

Would the Patriots teams from the later part of the dynasty -- the ones that squeaked by Seattle and Atlanta and, finally, the Rams -- have beaten the earlier Patriots championship teams? Maybe not.

This year's version of Kansas City lacks the awesome superpower of the 2019 title squad. No matter. What the Chiefs have accomplished this season is simply a different chapter in their story, one that began with the 2022 trade of receiver Tyreek Hill for five draft picks and the decision to invest money that might have gone to Hill in the defense instead.

Last season, the Chiefs still had the league's top offense, with Kelce and JuJu Smith-Schuster the leading receivers. This season was different. The offense ranked 15th in scoring during the regular season. Smith-Schuster had left for New England. Kelce was still the leading receiver, but looked like a diminished version of himself for long stretches. Rashee Rice was a promising rookie, but also understandably uneven. There were drops and penalties and helmet-slamming frustration. The Chiefs lost six games, including a gut-wrenching defeat to the Raiders on Christmas Day, in which the offense mustered just 14 points, while the Raiders scored two touchdowns off Chiefs turnovers. The defense, which finished second in the league in points and yards allowed, kept the Chiefs afloat and in games until the offense figured things out -- tightening the receiver rotation, for instance -- after the loss to the Raiders.

"Navigating a season year in and year out, knowing you have what it takes -- some years it will be a high-octane offense and some years will be a stingy defense -- but figuring out a formula and a chemistry year in and year out, it's hard to always win in a same style, and you have to reinvent yourself," Veach said. "That's how the Patriots and Coach Belichick did an amazing job. They had a couple of key parts, but every year, they would tweak things up a little bit, and I think to certain extent, that's been our recipe for success, too. Taking the baseline -- Coach Reid, Pat Mahomes and Kelce -- but some years it's offense, some years it's defense, and luckily the defense has been there for us this year."

Mahomes, like Brady, is the perennial safety net, so good that he can make up for a multitude of mistakes and give teammates confidence that they always have a chance to win. Like Brady used to do, Mahomes has reasserted his excellence during the playoffs as the offense has found its footing. But the regular season required a mentality shift for Mahomes, too.