Power Rankings: Brock Purdy, Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift among Super Bowl LVIII's 32 key people

Jones is Kansas City's defensive centerpiece, even if he hasn't been quite as destructive as he was in 2022. But -- considering how the Chiefs handled his holdout this summer, allowing Jones to sit out the opener (a loss to the Lions) and then restructuring his deal days later to get him back on the field -- Sunday's game could mark his final outing with the team. Jones is set to hit free agency, and it might be difficult for them to keep him and fellow free-agent-to-be L'Jarius Sneed. Jones typically is on the field for 75% to 80% of the defensive snaps, and he will line up in nearly every technique up and down the defensive front, making it tougher for opponents to game-plan for him. One of Jones' sneaky superpowers is batting down passes; he's knocked down one in each of the past two playoff games. Brock Purdy was among the league leaders in passes batted, and the Lions got him twice in the NFC title game. Bet you Jones gets at least one Sunday. I don't know if this will be the last time we see him in red and white, but if it is, I'd be surprised if Jones goes out with a whimper of a game.