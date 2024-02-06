 Skip to main content
Chiefs HC Andy Reid says it's a 'long shot' Joe Thuney practices this week; Jerick McKinnon unlikely to practice

Published: Feb 06, 2024 at 03:36 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

HENDERSON, Nev. -- Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid did not sound optimistic on Tuesday about Joe Thuney or Jerick McKinnon getting in practice reps ahead of Super Bowl LVIII.

Thuney missed Kansas City's AFC Championship Game win over the Ravens due to a pectoral injury.

On Monday, the star guard said he was unsure if he'd play Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers. On Tuesday, Reid sounded even less hopeful.

"We'll see, I think it's a long shot," Reid said when asked if Thuney would practice. 

Reid noted that for Thuney to play against the 49ers, the club would have to ensure the offensive lineman wouldn't exacerbate the injury.

"It's strength," Reid said. "Making sure that he's not in a position to get hurt worse than what he's got. That's what we look at."

If Thuney can't play, it would be a big blow for the Chiefs' blocking unit against the 49ers' penetrating front. 

McKinnon has been on injured reserve since Dec. 24 due to a groin injury and underwent core muscle surgery on Jan. 2. The Chiefs opened up the practice window for the pass-catching running back, giving him a shot to play Sunday. However, it sounds like the third-down back is unlikely to suit up.

"Jerick is not practicing. I tell ya, it's slim for him to be out there," Reid said.

Absent a turnaround where the 31-year-old gets on the practice field later this week in Vegas, it's looking like it will once again be the Isiah Pacheco show in the Super Bowl. 

As for receiver Kadarius Toney, who was off the injury report last week, Reid noted that he's practicing but was noncommittal about the wideout playing in the Super Bowl.

"We'll see, I don't know. He's been practicing. We'll just see whether he's up or not," Reid said.

Down the stretch, the Chiefs have relied heavily on Travis Kelce, Rashee Rice and Pacheco as Patrick Mahomes' primary weapons. In the biggest game of the year, expect those three to key K.C.'s offense again.

