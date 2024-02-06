Chiefs HC Andy Reid says it's a 'long shot' Joe Thuney practices this week; Jerick McKinnon unlikely to practice

Absent a turnaround where the 31-year-old gets on the practice field later this week in Vegas, it's looking like it will once again be the Isiah Pacheco show in the Super Bowl.

As for receiver Kadarius Toney, who was off the injury report last week, Reid noted that he's practicing but was noncommittal about the wideout playing in the Super Bowl.

"We'll see, I don't know. He's been practicing. We'll just see whether he's up or not," Reid said.