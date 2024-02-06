'Same cars, different license plates': 49ers, Chiefs face the unique experience of a Super Bowl rematch

Tom Coughlin felt New York's rematch against New England was an entirely different ballgame. The Giants had stunned the 18-0 Patriots in Super Bowl XLII, but the architect of the defensive effort that had undone the league's top offense -- defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, who will be on the Chiefs' sideline Sunday -- had left to become the St. Louis Rams' head coach. Perry Fewell was the coordinator for the rematch four years later, and by that time, the Giants' offense had helped Big Blue become a more balanced team. Michael Strahan was retired, but Victor Cruz had arrived.

"The main difference in ours, in 42, we were playing against a team that many said was the greatest offensive machine in the history of professional football," Coughlin said. "It was still an extremely good football team for 46. You go back, but you go back for certain things you want to see. You've got to apply everything to the team you have now. You may learn something about how they attempted to attack, just from a philosophical perspective, but you sit down and look at your people and are you plus or minus at each position. You try to come up with where your advantages are right now."

In each of the two seasons in which the Giants and Patriots met in the Super Bowl, they also faced off in the regular season. The first time, in 2007, the Giants lost at home by three points in the regular-season finale. Because they chose to not rest their starters (despite the game having no impact on playoff seedings) and played the Patriots so close, the 38-35 loss actually gave the G-Men a significant dose of confidence as they went into that Super Bowl as one of the biggest underdogs in the title game's history. In 2011, the Giants beat the Patriots in Foxborough in the regular season, forcing four turnovers, getting two sacks and winning despite having fewer offensive yards. But just as important that season was that New York had to win the final two games of the regular season to take the NFC East and get into the postseason. By the time the playoffs began, the Giants had already played two do-or-die tilts, and their self-assurance grew with each one.

"We had played with them earlier in the year when they were at home, but every game is a new game," Coughlin said. "(Tom) Brady gets a safety in the end zone to start the game. 42 is the David Tyree catch. In 46, maybe the best throw and catch, and if Patrick Chung puts his face in front of Mario Manningham, that ball is going to get knocked out."

Both games ended with Brady trying for a comeback victory in the closing seconds, although Coughlin remembers the ending to Super Bowl XLVI -- with Brady barely missing on a Hail Mary to the end zone -- as feeling much different than their first meeting, when pressure on Brady pinned the Patriots deep in their own territory.

"He's almost at midfield, throwing rockets," Coughlin said of the ending of the rematch. "I couldn't even see. People came out on the field to see the end. I got hit in the back of the head as hard as I've been hit in a while."

Like Coughlin's Giants, the 49ers enter Sunday's game with a different defensive coordinator than in their first meeting with the Chiefs -- Steve Wilks instead of Robert Saleh, who is now the head coach of the New York Jets. But more importantly, Brock Purdy has replaced Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback and the 49ers have added two of their most dynamic offensive weapons -- RB Christian McCaffrey and WR Brandon Aiyuk -- in the years since Super Bowl LIV.

Edelman came away from his own Super Bowl experiences thinking that the game is about which team makes the best adjustments to what's seen in the first few drives. And he believes the addition of so many important offensive pieces gives Shanahan an opportunity to craft a different game plan for San Francisco. But Aikman feels that's a delicate balance.

"The challenge with the extra week is teams are able to mix it up a little bit," Aikman said. "As coaches, they run the risk of changing things up and messing their own team up. But you always have to have a few wrinkles. I would imagine both of them will have something on offense and defense, an unscouted look they'll show in the game."

The biggest difference, though, may be Purdy.

"Kyle finally has a quarterback he trusts," Aikman said.