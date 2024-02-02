Who has the most at stake in Super Bowl LVIII? Kyle Shanahan, Patrick Mahomes, Brock Purdy top list

The second-round pick has emerged as the Chiefs' WR1 over the course of a fine rookie campaign. Rice finished the regular season with the second-most catches (79), receiving yards (938) and receptions of 20-plus yards (10) on Kansas City -- trailing only tight end Travis Kelce in all three categories -- while leading the team with seven receiving touchdowns. With a strong performance in Super Bowl LVIII to cap off what's already been an impressive playoff debut (223 receiving yards and a score over three games), Rice will enter the 2024 season with a whole bunch of hype, simultaneously cementing himself as the leading candidate to eventually take the torch from Kelce as Patrick Mahomes' go-to guy.