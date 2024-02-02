 Skip to main content
Advertising

Air Index

Presented By

All-time Super Bowl QB rankings: Patrick Mahomes passes Favre, Elway; Brock Purdy debuts at 58

Published: Feb 02, 2024 at 12:18 PM
Rosenthal_Gregg
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

I can't tell if Patrick Mahomes is making it harder or easier to write this introduction every season. He's always in the Super Bowl, so he's always the topic. His greatness doesn't change; it just deepens.

Mahomes is the best player I've ever seen, and it's not that close. He's winning like Tom Brady did at the start of his career, but Mahomes is collecting individual honors at a pace that is way ahead of Brady's -- and everyone else's. Mahomes showed this season he could manage games and lift up inferior receivers, much like Brady did during the 2006 season, when he put up 34 points in the AFC Championship Game with Reche Caldwell as his top receiver. Dan Marino is the only quarterback whose first six seasons as a starter could compare statistically with Mahomes' (at least within their respective eras), but Marino didn't take up residence annually on Super Bowl Sunday. This year, Mahomes' residency moves to Vegas.

That still doesn't mean Mahomes is first on the list below of the best quarterbacks to start a Super Bowl, however, because this list is all about accomplishments. Every ranking needs a code, and the law of this list aims to keep things simple: order QBs based on their career achievements. Only quarterbacks who have started a Super Bowl like Marino are eligible, and the ranking does not only reflect their performances in Super Bowls.

Mahomes and Brock Purdy, who checks in on the list for the first time, have many years ahead to pile up numbers and honors. Purdy, despite being the last player selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, will wind up with more MVP votes than Mahomes this season. No matter how you feel about Purdy's value outside the Kyle Shanahan system, he's performed like a top-five quarterback this season. That's remarkable for any second-year starter, much less one with Purdy's draft pedigree. He's clearly a better creator than his predecessor in San Francisco, Jimmy Garoppolo, and that skill will be necessary in this upcoming Super Bowl. This time around, it's Mahomes who has the better defense.

*****

Below is my annually updated list of Super Bowl starting quarterbacks, which now includes 67 names. It's important to note that with regard to players like Johnny Unitas and Bart Starr, who started Super Bowls but whose peak years came before the Super Bowl era, I considered their entire careers, not just what they did from 1966 onward. I ranked all quarterbacks based on career achievements, with regular-season excellence, All-Pro/Pro Bowl appearances and seasons as top-five and top-10 players at the position carrying more weight than just Super Bowl success. (Spoiler: Jim Plunkett, winner of two Super Bowls, did not have a better career than Marino, who won none.)

It's impossible for Purdy to fare well on a list like this after only 25 career regular-season starts, but this ranking is like a low introductory offer in a negotiation. He will be rising in these ranks annually over the next decade-plus, just like his salary.

To the list!

NOTE: Arrows reflect movement from last year's rankings.

G.O.A.T. pasture

Rank
1
Tom Brady
Tom Brady
Super Bowl record: 6-3 (Patriots); 1-0 (Buccaneers)
Rank
2
Johnny Unitas
Johnny Unitas
1-0 (Colts)
Rank
3
Joe Montana
Joe Montana
4-0 (49ers)
Rank
4
Peyton Manning
Peyton Manning
1-1 (Colts); 1-1 (Broncos)
Rank
5
Dan Marino
Dan Marino
0-1 (Dolphins)
Rank
6
Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers
1-0 (Packers)
Rank
7
3
Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes
2-1 (Chiefs)
Rank
8
1
Brett Favre
Brett Favre
1-1 (Packers)

These are the men (not counting Mahomes) who could've made an argument for being the greatest ever until Brady's supremacy became undeniable. The first 10 years of Brady's career -- which included three titles and an undefeated regular season -- now look like an appetizer to Brady's dominant Gronk-era peak in New England, with the three Bucs seasons thrown in as dessert. It's easy to forget that Brady's best years came after he was 30.

It's impossible to truly compare across eras, because the game has changed so much, but Unitas (who played from 1956 to 1973) edges out Montana (1979-1994) and Manning (1998-2015) for the No. 2 spot because Johnny U was so clearly the best of his era and a transformative figure for the sport. Unitas collected three MVPs and five first-team All-Pro nods, and he displayed a sneaky statistical dominance compared with his competition.

Manning ultimately overwhelms Marino, Rodgers and Favre with individual honors and consistency. He was so rarely outside the league's top three quarterbacks during a career that included five MVPs. Until 2014 or so, most media folk still had Manning over Brady for their careers!

Marino is probably the best pure passer of this group. He was never supported with a top-10 running game, and he rarely played with a good defense. He shouldn't suffer too much, historically speaking, just because of Don Shula's personnel decisions. Rodgers' back-to-back MVPs late in his career keep him up here on the leaderboard despite some rough playoff outings. It is somewhat silly to rank Mahomes right now, but even if he retired today, at age 28, his peak is worthy of this tier. His six-year run as the best player in the league is unlike anyone below and most of those ahead. Now all he needs is time. Favre has perhaps the strangest résumé. He combines a brilliant peak with three consecutive MVPs and a career famous for its durability with some lesser efficiency stats than the rest of the tier. Still, there's not that much separating any of these guys.

The best second tier ever

Rank
9
1
Steve Young
Steve Young
1-0 (49ers)
Rank
10
1
John Elway
John Elway
2-3 (Broncos)
Rank
11
Roger Staubach
Roger Staubach
2-2 (Cowboys)
Rank
12
Drew Brees
Drew Brees
1-0 (Saints)
Rank
13
Bart Starr
Bart Starr
2-0 (Packers)

The résumés of Young and Rodgers were similar before Rodgers' recent back-to-back MVP seasons. Both players had to wait before taking over for all-time greats.

Elway was a physical marvel, won an MVP and earned three second-team All-Pro nods in his career (1983-1998), but his passing numbers (3,217 passing yards, 19 touchdowns and 14 picks per year), even when adjusted for his era, don't stack up with the rest of the top 10. Staubach is a great "What if?" player, because he didn't become a full-time starter until he was 29 years old. He's still the consensus best quarterback of the 1970s and led the league in passer rating four times. He probably gets downgraded too much for the era in which he played. Starr, who has a reputation for being a "winner" of the '60s and early Super Bowl era without generating great stats, actually has ... pretty great stats. So does Brees. He only earned one first-team All-Pro nod, because he was so often behind Brady, Manning and Rodgers, but his longevity and consistency were remarkable. He was nearly always a top-five quarterback in New Orleans.

In (or should be in) Hall of Fame

Rank
14
Fran Tarkenton
Fran Tarkenton
0-3 (Vikings)
Rank
15
Ben Roethlisberger
Ben Roethlisberger
2-1 (Steelers)
Rank
16
Troy Aikman
Troy Aikman
3-0 (Cowboys)
Rank
17
Terry Bradshaw
Terry Bradshaw
4-0 (Steelers)
Rank
18
Joe Namath
Joe Namath
1-0 (Jets)
Rank
19
Bob Griese
Bob Griese
2-1 (Dolphins)
Rank
20
Len Dawson
Len Dawson
1-1 (Chiefs)
Rank
21
Jim Kelly
Jim Kelly
0-4 (Bills)
Rank
22
Kurt Warner
Kurt Warner
1-1 (Rams); 0-1 (Cardinals)
Rank
23
Ken Anderson
Ken Anderson
0-1 (Bengals)
Rank
24
Ken Stabler
Ken Stabler
1-0 (Raiders)
Rank
25
Russell Wilson
Russell Wilson
1-1 (Seahawks)

Like Brees, Tarkenton was an undersized, undervalued but consistent star with an incredibly long run of statistical dominance. Roethlisberger was a top-five quarterback for the better part of his career, especially after his second Super Bowl triumph (following the 2008 season). I'm not going to ding him for not being Brady in his late 30s. Aikman's peak (1991-96) was impressive but unfortunately too short. Bradshaw wasn't great in the seasons preceding his first two Super Bowl wins (1975-76), but he wound up being a league MVP (in 1978) and finishing in the top five in yards per attempt five times. Namath gets extra credit for his impact on the game, although it's worth noting Griese had three more Pro Bowl appearances (eight to Namath's five), one more first-team All-Pro nod (two to one) and far more seasons in the top five in yards per attempt. The offensive line and running game helped, but Griese deserves some legacy love!

Mahomes isn't the only Kansas City Chief with an exceptional peak: Dawson was the best passer in a pass-happy league, leading the AFL in passer rating for five straight years (1964-68).

Kelly, like Aikman, had a brilliant peak that wasn't quite as long as that of some others listed here. Warner had a singular career, getting off to a late start, then winning two MVPs and leading two different teams to the Super Bowl. Anderson still should be considered for the Hall of Fame, as he was the rare player to win MVP, Comeback Player of the Year and the Walter Payton Man of the Year award. He led the league in passer rating four times and earned a first-team All-Pro selection and another second-team nod, which is more than plenty of the names above him. Stabler finally got into the Hall in 2016, unfortunately after his passing. Even though Wilson declined earlier than some in his generation, I believe he's passed that mythical "Hall of Famer if he retired today" benchmark.

Fun to watch

Rank
26
Donovan McNabb
Donovan McNabb
0-1 (Eagles)
Rank
27
Boomer Esiason
Boomer Esiason
0-1 (Bengals)
Rank
28
Daryle Lamonica
Daryle Lamonica
0-1 (Raiders)
Rank
29
1
Matthew Stafford
Matthew Stafford
1-0 (Rams)
Rank
30
2
Eli Manning
Eli Manning
2-0 (Giants)
Rank
31
2
Matt Ryan
Matt Ryan
0-1 (Falcons)
Rank
32
1
Earl Morrall
Earl Morrall
0-1 (Colts)
Rank
33
Steve McNair
Steve McNair
0-1 (Titans)
Rank
34
Rich Gannon
Rich Gannon
0-1 (Raiders)

McNabb was a top-10 quarterback for nearly all of his career, very often ranking in the top five. I'm surprised he doesn't get more Hall of Fame consideration. Esiason won an MVP (1988) and led the league in yards per attempt in that season (as well as in 1986). Lamonica was someone I didn't fully appreciate until I started doing this exercise. While he was fattening up on a soft AFL, he made five Pro Bowls and nabbed two AFL Player of the Year awards. He finished his career 66-16-6 as a starter!

Stafford has had a similar career to Matt Ryan's, with Ryan owning an MVP award and ranking more consistently among the top-10 quarterbacks in the league (his 2016 season stands out as anomaly, though). Stafford's 2023 campaign was worthy of MVP consideration, however. He gets a bump in this year's list, as his excellent run with the Rams receives added weight.

Morrall was football's Forrest Gump, in the words of Chris Wesseling, spending most of his career as a backup, with the first of his two Pro Bowl appearances separated by 15 years from the last of his two All-Pro nods, and an MVP (earned as Johnny Unitas' replacement) sandwiched in the middle. In one way, he's similar to McNair. When they were good, they were very, very good. Eli's durability and longevity boost him in a career that ended at .500 (117-117), with just three seasons in which he arguably could've been considered a top-10 quarterback. To the Giants fans angry about this ranking every year: It's not measuring playoff success, it's measuring how good a player was on a week-to-week, season-to-season basis. Eli was excellent, but no one would have taken him over McNabb, for instance. Gannon did a lot of damage late in his career, with an MVP and four Pro Bowls coming after he turned 34.

Crazy talent for a tier this low

Rank
35
Cam Newton
Cam Newton
0-1 (Panthers)
Rank
36
Joe Theismann
Joe Theismann
1-1 (Washington)
Rank
37
Phil Simms
Phil Simms
1-0 (Giants)
Rank
38
1
Joe Burrow
Joe Burrow
0-1 (Bengals)
Rank
39
1
Ron Jaworski
Ron Jaworski
0-1 (Eagles)
Rank
40
Drew Bledsoe
Drew Bledsoe
0-1 (Patriots)
Rank
41
Matt Hasselbeck
Matt Hasselbeck
0-1 (Seahawks)
Rank
42
Craig Morton
Craig Morton
0-1 (Cowboys); 0-1 (Broncos)
Rank
43
Kerry Collins
Kerry Collins
0-1 (Giants)
Rank
44
Jim Plunkett
Jim Plunkett
2-0 (Raiders)

Cam and Theismann have MVP seasons and a few Pro Bowls to their names, but they both had some erratic play to go with their big arms and big personalities.

Simms and Jaworski have somehow become underrated over time and are now better known for their careers as broadcasters. Both had plenty of seasons as top-10 quarterbacks. Morton, a Super Bowl starter for two different organizations, somehow never made a Pro Bowl despite leading the league in yards per attempt three times. Collins was a season-long starter for four different organizations, making his two Pro Bowl appearances 12 years apart. Plunkett started 144 games yet never made a Pro Bowl and probably only had one or two seasons in which he could have been considered a top-10 starter.

Burrow is an example of how this exercise is impossible when it comes to ranking young players. His highs are already higher than those of most QBs in this tier, but his 2023 season will go down as his second incomplete campaign in four years.

Middle of the pack

Rank
45
Chris Chandler
Chris Chandler
0-1 (Falcons)
Rank
46
Billy Kilmer
Billy Kilmer
0-1 (Washington)
Rank
47
2
Joe Flacco
Joe Flacco
1-0 (Ravens)
Rank
48
1
Brad Johnson
Brad Johnson
1-0 (Buccaneers)
Rank
49
1
Mark Rypien
Mark Rypien
1-0 (Washington)
Rank
50
Jeff Hostetler
Jeff Hostetler
1-0 (Giants)
Rank
51
4
Jared Goff
Jared Goff
0-1 (Rams)
Rank
52
1
Nick Foles
Nick Foles
1-0 (Eagles)
Rank
53
1
Neil O'Donnell
Neil O'Donnell
0-1 (Steelers)
Rank
54
1
Colin Kaepernick
Colin Kaepernick
0-1 (49ers)
Rank
55
1
Jake Delhomme
Jake Delhomme
0-1 (Panthers)
Rank
56
1
Jalen Hurts
Jalen Hurts
0-1 (Eagles)
Rank
57
1
Doug Williams
Doug Williams
1-0 (Washington)
Rank
58
NR
Brock Purdy
Brock Purdy
0-0 (49ers)
Rank
59
1
Jimmy Garoppolo
Jimmy Garoppolo
0-1 (49ers)
Rank
60
1
Jim McMahon
Jim McMahon
1-0 (Bears)
Rank
61
1
Joe Kapp
Joe Kapp
0-1 (Vikings)
Rank
62
1
Stan Humphries
Stan Humphries
0-1 (Chargers)
Rank
63
1
Trent Dilfer
Trent Dilfer
1-0 (Ravens)
Rank
64
1
Vince Ferragamo
Vince Ferragamo
0-1 (Rams)

Goff made one of the biggest leaps this year. Not only did he put together a top-10 season, he was on the doorstep of playing in another Super Bowl while leading an elite Lions offense. Flacco also gets some love for a surprise final act (presumably) in Cleveland. If 2023 was Joe's last time in the spotlight, he went out memorably, though he wasn't a consistent top-10 starter and never made a Pro Bowl.

Purdy has only started a season and a half, but he'll finish in the top five in MVP voting in his first full season as a starter. He's clearly an upgrade from Jimmy G, who has only played two full seasons as a starter (2019 and 2021) and may not necessarily get another chance. Foles produced one of the best performances in Super Bowl history, then supported it with another strong close to the season in 2018 as Carson Wentz's backup. His peaks, including his 2013 Pro Bowl year, have been awfully high. His valleys, like his brief run as the Jaguars' starter and his time in St. Louis and Chicago, have been rather low. Chandler gets credit for grinding through over 150 starts, with a way fancier peak than some might have expected. Johnson and Hostetler both had better tenures than I remembered on teams they didn't win Super Bowls with: Johnson made a Pro Bowl with Washington, Hostetler with the Raiders.

Hurts has only been a starter for three seasons, but he's finished second in MVP voting and helped his team to the playoffs three straight times. He'll likely climb a tier or three before he's done.

Kapp had only one great year and 48 starts, his career ending too soon because of contractual issues. Kaepernick only made 58 starts. At 36 years old and now seven years removed from his last season, he will be remembered for standing up for what’s right more than anything he did with a football. But don't forget how sweet he was for a stretch on the field. He has 72 touchdowns and 30 interceptions for his career, excelling in the type of quick-game offense that is more popular in the NFL now than it was when he was playing. The abrupt end to his career will be a stain on the NFL in the history books.

End of the line

Rank
65
1
Tony Eason
Tony Eason
0-1 (Patriots)
Rank
66
1
David Woodley
David Woodley
0-1 (Dolphins)
Rank
67
1
Rex Grossman
Rex Grossman
0-1 (Bears)

Eason had a few solid seasons, but he only started for one more full season after the Super Bowl appearance that capped the 1985 campaign. Grossman only had three seasons where he started more than three games (2006, '07, 2011), but at least "Sexy Rexy" has a nickname that will live forever.

Follow Gregg Rosenthal on Twitter.

The Air Index presented by FedEx evaluates NFL quarterback performances all season long. Cast your vote for the FedEx Air Player of Year.

Related Content

news

2024 NFL free agency: Which quarterbacks MUST be re-signed? Who will attract interest on open market?

Looking ahead to 2024 NFL free agency, which quarterbacks MUST be re-signed? Who could attract serious interest on the open market? In this edition of the QB Index, Nick Shook spotlights a number of intriguing names at the game's most important position.
news

Previewing the NFL's offseason QB market: Who'll be on the move? Which teams need a new arm in 2024?

Which NFL teams need an upgrade at the game's most important position? Which passers could be on the move? And what's next for Justin Fields? Nick Shook provides an in-depth preview of the 2024 offseason quarterback market.
news

NFL QB Index: Ranking all 32 teams' primary starting quarterbacks at the end of the 2023 regular season

With the 2023 NFL regular season in the books, Nick Shook ranks the starting quarterbacks for all 32 teams. Where do rejuvenated veterans like Matthew Stafford, Jared Goff and Joe Flacco slot in?
news

NFL QB Index, Week 18: Lamar Jackson seizes No. 1 spot; C.J. Stroud returns to top 10

How far can Lamar Jackson lead the Ravens? Just what kind of a difference does C.J. Stroud make for the Texans? Check out Nick Shook's full quarterback rankings, 1-32, heading into the final week of the 2023 NFL regular season. 
news

NFL QB Index, Week 17: Patrick Mahomes, Brock Purdy tumble; Tua Tagovailoa back at No. 1

How far did Patrick Mahomes and Brock Purdy fall after poor Christmas Day outings? Which players are closing in on the top 10? Check out the full quarterback rankings, 1-32. 
news

NFL QB Index, Week 16: Brock Purdy at No. 1 for first time; Baker Mayfield enters top 10

There's a new No. 1 in Nick Shook's QB Index entering Week 16. Plus, Baker Mayfield enters the top 10. Check out the full quarterback rankings, 1-32. 
news

NFL QB Index, Week 15: Baker Mayfield, Justin Fields rising; Jalen Hurts plummets

Baker Mayfield and Justin Fields are both climbing in Nick Shook's QB Index entering Week 15. And how far did Jalen Hurts fall after being shut down by rival Dallas? Check out the full quarterback rankings, 1-32.
news

NFL QB Index, Week 14: Brock Purdy storms into top five; Jake Browning vaults up rankings

Emerging star Brock Purdy soars into rarefied air in Nick Shook's QB Index. Meanwhile, journeyman-turned-starter Jake Browning gets a healthy bump after guiding the Bengals to a thrilling win. Check out the full quarterback rankings, 1-32, heading into Week 14.
news

NFL QB Index, Week 13: Russell Wilson knocking on door of top 10; Jordan Love rising

There's a new player atop Nick Shook's QB Index heading into Week 13. Plus, how high does Russell Wilson rise after leading the Broncos to a fifth straight win? Check out the full quarterback rankings, 1-32.
news

NFL QB Index, Week 12: Trevor Lawrence rising; Russell Wilson jumps into top 15

Trevor Lawrence is on the rise in Nick Shook's QB Index entering Week 12. How far did Russell Wilson's resilience carry him up the list? Check out the full quarterback rankings, 1-32.
news

NFL QB Index, Week 11: Dak Prescott earns highest ranking of 2023; Josh Allen tumbles out of top 10

Cowboys star Dak Prescott reaches a new high in Nick Shook's QB Index entering Week 11, while the Bills' Josh Allen hits a new low. Check out the full quarterback rankings, 1-32.