All-time Super Bowl QB rankings: Patrick Mahomes passes Favre, Elway; Brock Purdy debuts at 58

I can't tell if Patrick Mahomes is making it harder or easier to write this introduction every season. He's always in the Super Bowl, so he's always the topic. His greatness doesn't change; it just deepens.

Mahomes is the best player I've ever seen, and it's not that close. He's winning like Tom Brady did at the start of his career, but Mahomes is collecting individual honors at a pace that is way ahead of Brady's -- and everyone else's. Mahomes showed this season he could manage games and lift up inferior receivers, much like Brady did during the 2006 season, when he put up 34 points in the AFC Championship Game with Reche Caldwell as his top receiver. Dan Marino is the only quarterback whose first six seasons as a starter could compare statistically with Mahomes' (at least within their respective eras), but Marino didn't take up residence annually on Super Bowl Sunday. This year, Mahomes' residency moves to Vegas.

That still doesn't mean Mahomes is first on the list below of the best quarterbacks to start a Super Bowl, however, because this list is all about accomplishments. Every ranking needs a code, and the law of this list aims to keep things simple: order QBs based on their career achievements. Only quarterbacks who have started a Super Bowl like Marino are eligible, and the ranking does not only reflect their performances in Super Bowls.