Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes on chasing Tom Brady: 'Seven seems like a long ways away still'

At 28, Mahomes will be the youngest QB to start four Super Bowls. In his seventh season, Mahomes hopes to play football for as long as he can just like Brady.

"That's the goal, you want to play as long as they'll let you play," Mahomes said. "It takes a lot of work outside of the building. It takes taking care of your body, it takes eating healthy and try to get rid of the dad bod that I got. But try to do whatever you can just to get healthy and go out there and be the best player that you can be.

"My hope is to take it year in and year out, but I want to play as long as they'll let me play. Fifteen years seems like long, but Brady did it and some other guys have done it so, I'm going to strive to see if I can do it as well."

Mahomes is inspired to win his third Super Bowl in the final game of the 2023 season at Allegiant Stadium, but he's inspired just as much not to lose another.