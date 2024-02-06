Chiefs guard Joe Thuney (pec) unsure if he'll practice this week ahead of Super Bowl LVIII

LAS VEGAS – Kansas City Chiefs star guard Joe Thuney's status for Sunday's Lombardi lifting event remains up in the air.

Thuney told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport from Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night that he's still unsure whether he'll practice this week.

"Just taking it day by day," Thuney said.

The guard missed the Chiefs' AFC Championship Game win over the Ravens due to a pectoral injury. He said on Monday that he'll know later in the week whether he'll be able to give it a go.