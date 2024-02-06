 Skip to main content
Chiefs guard Joe Thuney (pec) unsure if he'll practice this week ahead of Super Bowl LVIII

Published: Feb 05, 2024 at 09:47 PM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

LAS VEGAS – Kansas City Chiefs star guard Joe Thuney's status for Sunday's Lombardi lifting event remains up in the air.

Thuney told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport from Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night that he's still unsure whether he'll practice this week.

"Just taking it day by day," Thuney said.

The guard missed the Chiefs' AFC Championship Game win over the Ravens due to a pectoral injury. He said on Monday that he'll know later in the week whether he'll be able to give it a go.

The Chiefs survived last week, with Nick Allegretti making the start in the 17-10 win. K.C. would need Allegretti to step up once again on the biggest stage if Thuney is unable to play on Super Sunday.

Related Content

news

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan says he's not worried 'at all' about practice field ahead of Super Bowl LVIII

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shannan on Monday dismissed concerns about the turf his team will practice on at UNLV this week ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl LVIII bout versus the Kansas City Chiefs.
news

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce on Taylor Swift's record Grammy win: I'll have to come home with 'some hardware too'

Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce told reporters on Monday that he'll need to come back with a Lomardi Trophy after Taylor Swift won a record fourth Grammy for Album of the Year on Sunday.
news

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell addresses legalized gambling, officiating, player safety ahead of Super Bowl LVIII

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell addressed a number of league topics on Monday -- including the game's integrity in regard to legalized gambling, the current state of officiating, diversity initiatives and player health and safety -- during his news conference ahead of Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night.
news

Sights, sounds from Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night

Players and coaches from the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers fielded questions at Allegiant Stadium on Super Bowl Opening Night in Las Vegas about everything from Super Bowl LVIII, the week ahead and beyond.
news

Giants hiring Titans defensive coordinator Shane Bowen as new DC

The New York Giants have agreed to terms with Titans defensive coordinator Shane Bowen to be their next DC, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.
news

NFL announces Eagles as designated team for Brazil game

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced on Monday the Philadelphia Eagles will be the designated team for the league's first-ever game in São Paulo, Brazil.
news

Commanders' Dan Quinn on second chance as head coach: 'You can't turn back the clock, but you do have to learn the lesson'

Speaking to the media for the first time since Washington announced him as its next head coach, Dan Quinn reflected on his history and his determination to take what he learned from his first coaching stint with the Falcons.
news

Raheem Morris on returning to Falcons as head coach: 'Coming back home, this is certainly the best feeling in the world'

The Atlanta Falcons introduced their newest head coach, Raheem Morris, who is no stranger to the organization. Having been a part of their coaching staff for four years, Morris said getting this job is "coming home."
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Feb. 5

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Former All-Pro RB Le'Veon Bell to attempt NFL comeback, indicates interest is only in playing for Steelers

Former All-Pro running back Le'Veon Bell, who spent five years with the Pittsburgh Steelers, took to social media last week to say that he is considering a return to the NFL after two years away but only wants to play with one team.
news

Cowboys' Jerry Jones doesn't think Mike McCarthy being in final year of contract will hamper DC search

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is unconcerned with any complications regarding Dallas' search for a defensive coordinator as head coach Mike McCarthy enters the final year of his contract.