49ers' Kyle Shanahan pushes back against 'game manager' narrative following QB Brock Purdy

Jimmy Garoppolo couldn't do it. Trey Lance -- a former first-round pick -- couldn't cut it. But Purdy, whose only prior claim to fame was being 2022's Mr. Irrelevant, proved Shanahan right by getting the job done time and time again.

"It's funny to hear Jed (York) say that because it wasn't the smartest moment I've ever had," Shanahan said of telling the 49ers' owner Purdy might being the best quarterback on the roster as a rookie. "I mean, when an owner comes in after a training camp practice, he's like, 'Hey, how's the quarterback?' -- what he means is the starter or the second -- and you in irritation go, 'I don't know, but our third guys is the best.' Like, that's not what he wants to hear. So, that's why he remembers it very strong.

"Brock was so good right away. With every rep he got, he was always the same, and he only got a couple of them. So, it was easy for me to say, because in his few reps he was the best. But, if you know that for a fact, I mean, then you do what you do right away, but he was the best and you ease that on. Every time he got a little more reps, it was the same when he only got two. And so when it was all said and done and he got a lot of playing time, it's like, 'Oh, this looks exactly like what I told you when I was irritated and he only had three reps and I said no he's the best.'

"That's what was so real about Brock. That's why after seven games his rookie year we knew what we had because he had been that way in practice every day and he was the exact same way in the games."

Shanahan was so convinced, he moved on from Garoppolo and traded Lance to Dallas, naming former first-rounder Sam Darnold as Purdy's backup. In one fell swoop, he detonated the quarterback room -- and San Francisco's previously ambitious plan -- for the guy he always believed in most.