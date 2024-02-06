Niners kicker Jake Moody feels prepared for Super Bowl moment after learning from painful misses

Every kicker will likely deliver the same response to questions regarding the pressure of kicking on football's greatest stage: Trust your process. Both Moody and Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker -- who owns plenty of Super Bowl experience, having kicked in all three of Kansas City's previous appearances -- echoed the same sentiment Monday night.

"I've been in a bunch of big games, whether it's been in college or the NFL now, going through the playoffs. I feel like I'm prepared for it," Moody said. "It's the same kick; Just trust the routine, trust the process. It's no different than any other kick."

Moody fielded the expected question envisioning a scenario in which the game rests on his foot, and responded in kind. But interestingly enough, the two-time All-American also revealed he'd taken a thing or two from watching Butker in his earlier years prior to his entry into the NFL, a period in which Butker had to convert field goals to propel the Chiefs to their final destination of Lombardi Trophy glory.

Sunday could be set up as a kicking version of a protégé matching wits with the mentor. And as expected, the focus remains the same.

"For Jake, he played at a big school at Michigan. I was at Georgia Tech, not quite as many eyes on us, but he played at a big school at Michigan," Butker said of Moody. "But it's the Super Bowl. It's the biggest football game you could play in. Just do what you've been doing, just stick to the routine, and don't get too far outside of yourself."

Moody's first high-pressure kick came in a Week 3 loss at Cleveland, where the whipping winds off Lake Erie made for a difficult environment. He admitted he wishes he'd hit that kick "a little cleaner," but was glad he'd learned that lesson early in the season.

Luckily for him, the weather won't play a factor in Sunday's game, which will be played in the controlled climate of Allegiant Stadium.

"Pretty happy," Moody said. "Can't really beat indoor weather for being a specialist."