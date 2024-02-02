49ers' Nick Bosa says Chiefs OTs Jawaan Taylor, Donovan Smith 'hold a lot' ahead of Super Bowl LVIII

Recalling Super Bowl LIV, when the Chiefs had Eric Fisher at left tackle and Mitchell Schwartz at right tackle, 49ers CEO Jed York lamented what he believed was a missed holding call on K.C. on the biggest play of the game -- a 44-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes to Tyreek Hill on third-and-15 with seven minutes remaining and the Niners up 10 points.

"I remember Nick Bosa getting held on third-and-long and that not getting called," York said Thursday, via KNBR. "But it's football. I should say this, I haven't talked to anybody with Detroit, but I feel for them when you're in a situation where you're up and you think you can win a game and make it memorable and things go the wrong way. I've been on good sides of that and I've been on bad sides of that. When you're up by 10 points against a team in a Super Bowl, thoughts are going through your head like, We're going to have a parade, somebody's going to Disneyland, this is going to be awesome, and then you don't."