 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

49ers' Nick Bosa says Chiefs OTs Jawaan Taylor, Donovan Smith 'hold a lot' ahead of Super Bowl LVIII

Published: Feb 02, 2024 at 08:49 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

San Francisco 49ers star edge rusher Nick Bosa was asked Thursday what stands out about Chiefs tackles Jawaan Taylor and Donovan Smith ahead of Super Bowl LVIII. His response was brief, but echoed loudly.

"They hold a lot," Bosa said succinctly, via The Athletic's David Lombardi.

Taylor, who signed in K.C. in 2023, famously leads the NFL with 20 offensive penalties in 2023, including the playoffs, per NFL Research, which is eight more than the next closest player. While many of those flags were pre-snap violations, Taylor is an infamous grabber.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Over the last five seasons, Taylor has led the NFL with 26 holding penalties, including the playoffs. Smith, who also joined the Chiefs this season, has the third-most holding penalties over the past five years (21).

So, Bosa is not wrong about his muted analysis. The question is whether it will play out on Super Bowl Sunday.

Recalling Super Bowl LIV, when the Chiefs had Eric Fisher at left tackle and Mitchell Schwartz at right tackle, 49ers CEO Jed York lamented what he believed was a missed holding call on K.C. on the biggest play of the game -- a 44-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes to Tyreek Hill on third-and-15 with seven minutes remaining and the Niners up 10 points.

"I remember Nick Bosa getting held on third-and-long and that not getting called," York said Thursday, via KNBR. "But it's football. I should say this, I haven't talked to anybody with Detroit, but I feel for them when you're in a situation where you're up and you think you can win a game and make it memorable and things go the wrong way. I've been on good sides of that and I've been on bad sides of that. When you're up by 10 points against a team in a Super Bowl, thoughts are going through your head like, We're going to have a parade, somebody's going to Disneyland, this is going to be awesome, and then you don't."

Related Content

news

Buccaneers working on deal to hire Liam Coen as new offensive coordinator

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are working on a deal to hire Liam Coen as their new OC, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, per a source. 
news

Titans hiring Nick Holz as offensive coordinator, Bill Callahan as offensive line coach

Titans are hiring Nick Holz as their new offensive coordinator and Bill Callahan as offensive line coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources. 
news

Ravens TE Mark Andrews lends assistance during in-flight medical emergency

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews lent his assistance during an in-flight medical emergency this week, providing his diabetic testing kit to a woman experiencing difficulty breathing and low blood pressure.
news

2024 Pro Bowl Games: What We Learned from Thursday's competitions

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Thursday's action at the Pro Bowl Games skills competition.
news

Keenan Allen 'absolutely' believes he'll be with Chargers in 2024: 'I don't see myself going anywhere'

Keenan Allen's future with the Chargers is a topic of uncertainty as he holds a $34.71 million 2024 cap hit against the Bolts. Nonetheless, Allen is quite emphatic that he's not leaving Los Angeles.
news

Where Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield lands in 2024 'kind of depends' on who his offensive coordinator is

Following a career resurgence for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with Canales as his offensive coordinator, quarterback Baker Mayfield is an impending free agent, and finding the right OC fit will be hugely important factor as to where he lands.
news

Raiders expected to hire former Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury as offensive coordinator

Kliff Kingsbury, the former head coach of the Arizona Cardinals, is expected to be hired as the Las Vegas Raiders' offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Thursday.
news

Rams planning to promote LBs coach, pass rush coordinator Chris Shula to defensive coordinator

The Los Angeles Rams are planning to promote linebackers coach and pass rush coordinator Chris Shula to their defensive coordinator position, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday, per sources.
news

Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh on return to the NFL: 'I want another shot to be simply known as world champions'

Thursday marked the official beginning of the Jim Harbaugh era in Los Angeles, and speaking to the media for the first time since his hiring was announced last week, Harbaugh wasted no time in making it clear that he came back to the NFL to win Super Bowls, and that he thinks the Chargers are the team to do it with.
news

Patriots hire ex-Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt as new OC

Alex Van Pelt is being hired as the Patriots' new offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Thursday, per a source. 
news

New Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald to call defensive plays, notes 'different personality' from Pete Carroll

Mike Macdonald was introduced as the new Seahawks head coach on Thursday, and he noted that he isn't trying to replicate Pete Carroll's era in Seattle.