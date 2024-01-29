Chiefs DE Charles Omenihu suffered torn ACL in AFC Championship Game

Kansas City Chiefs edge rusher Charles Omenihu won't face off against his former team in Super Bowl LVIII.
Omenihu tore his ACL in Sunday's AFC Championship victory over the Baltimore Ravens, NFL Network's James Palmer reported Monday, per sources informed of the situation.
The news is a blow to the Chiefs' stout defense. The 26-year-old generated seven sacks in 11 regular-season games for K.C. after signing as a free agent this offseason. Omenihu spent the previous two seasons in San Francisco, earning 4.5 sacks in 26 games with the Niners.
In Sunday's shutdown of Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, Omenihu generated a sack-fumble on the QB in the second quarter. On his next defensive snap following the forced fumble, the edge rusher left the game with a knee injury. He participated in just six plays on Sunday.
After serving a six-game suspension to start the season, Omenihu had become a key cog in the Chiefs' pass-rush rotation during their march to the Super Bowl. It's the latest injury Steve Spagnuolo's defense will have to play through in the quest for back-to-back Lombardi Trophies.