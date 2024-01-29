Around the NFL

Chiefs DE Charles Omenihu suffered torn ACL in AFC Championship Game

Published: Jan 29, 2024 at 04:00 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Kansas City Chiefs edge rusher Charles Omenihu won't face off against his former team in Super Bowl LVIII.

Omenihu tore his ACL in Sunday's AFC Championship victory over the Baltimore Ravens, NFL Network's James Palmer reported Monday, per sources informed of the situation.

Related Links

The news is a blow to the Chiefs' stout defense. The 26-year-old generated seven sacks in 11 regular-season games for K.C. after signing as a free agent this offseason. Omenihu spent the previous two seasons in San Francisco, earning 4.5 sacks in 26 games with the Niners.

In Sunday's shutdown of Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, Omenihu generated a sack-fumble on the QB in the second quarter. On his next defensive snap following the forced fumble, the edge rusher left the game with a knee injury. He participated in just six plays on Sunday.

After serving a six-game suspension to start the season, Omenihu had become a key cog in the Chiefs' pass-rush rotation during their march to the Super Bowl. It's the latest injury Steve Spagnuolo's defense will have to play through in the quest for back-to-back Lombardi Trophies.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Jan. 29

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Steelers president Art Rooney II supports Mike Tomlin, has 'had enough' of playoff win drought

Speaking with local reporters on Monday, Pittsburgh Steelers president and owner Art Rooney II says the organization has "had enough" of the team's playoff win drought. Pittsburgh's last playoff win was in 2016.
news

Ravens kicker Justin Tucker: Pregame interaction with Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes 'kind of silly' 

A pregame interaction between Ravens kicker Justin Tucker and Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce quickly became viral on Sunday. Tucker discussed the meeting with reporters on Monday.
news

New Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh admits he was 'starstruck' meeting QB Justin Herbert

After being hired by the Los Angeles Chargers, head coach Jim Harbaugh told NFL on CBS that he was "starstruck" meeting quarterback Justin Herbert for the first time.
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson 'not frustrated' but 'angry' about loss to Chiefs in AFC Championship Game

Following a smashing regular season, in which they captured the No. 1 seed in the AFC on the shoulders of an MVP-type season by Lamar Jackson, the Ravens QB is looking at the bright side of a spoiled opportunity. 
news

WR Brandon Aiyuk's ladybug luck play jumpstarts 49ers' epic comeback

The Niners sprinted to the Super Bowl with a 34-31 win over the Detroit Lions, but it took a smidge of luck to kickstart the comeback and one play from receiver Brandon Aiyuk started it. "Before the game, a ladybug landed on my shoe," Aiyuk said. "Y'all know what that means."
news

Brock Purdy rallies 49ers to comeback win over Lions, Super Bowl LVIII berth with 'unbelievable' second half

During the regular season, Brock Purdy was not credited with a single fourth-quarter comeback or a game-winning drive. In two playoff games, he has one in each of the San Francisco 49ers' two thrilling victories, including Sunday's 17-point comeback over the Detroit Lions.
news

Lions' Dan Campbell defends fourth-down decisions, discusses 'uncharacteristic' play in second-half collapse

The Lions dominated out of the gate, bulldozing their way to a 17-point halftime lead against the NFC's top-seeded 49ers. A party in Detroit quickly turned into heartbreak as everything came unglued for the Lions, and the Niners stormed back for a 34-31 victory.
news

NFL playoffs: What We Learned from 49ers' win over Lions in NFC Championship Game

The San Francisco 49ers stormed back from a 17-point halftime deficit to defeat the Detroit Lions, 34-31, on Sunday and advance to Super Bowl LVIII.
news

Ravens WR Zay Flowers on fumbling would-be TD in loss to Chiefs: 'I'll learn from my mistakes'

Ravens rookie WR Zay Flowers reflects on his game-altering fumble in Sunday's loss to the Kanas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. 
news

Chiefs defense was 'dirty tough' in locking down Ravens for AFC title win

The Chiefs' defensive assignment for the AFC Championship Game was clear, but daunting: contain Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson for four quarters. Somehow, Steve Spagnuolo's unit pulled it off in Kansas City's 17-10 stunner of a victory in Baltimore.