Chiefs DE Charles Omenihu suffered torn ACL in AFC Championship Game

The news is a blow to the Chiefs' stout defense. The 26-year-old generated seven sacks in 11 regular-season games for K.C. after signing as a free agent this offseason. Omenihu spent the previous two seasons in San Francisco, earning 4.5 sacks in 26 games with the Niners.

In Sunday's shutdown of Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, Omenihu generated a sack-fumble on the QB in the second quarter. On his next defensive snap following the forced fumble, the edge rusher left the game with a knee injury. He participated in just six plays on Sunday.