Around the NFL

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce passes Jerry Rice for most receptions in postseason history

Published: Jan 28, 2024 at 04:30 PM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

Travis Kelce's record-setting postseason continued in the AFC Championship Game against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Chiefs tight end brought in his 152nd postseason reception during the second quarter of Sunday's showdown, passing Hall of Famer Jerry Rice for the most catches in NFL playoff history.

Kelce broke a tie with Rice on an 8-yard connection from Patrick Mahomes on a third-and-9 to move into the red zone.

It came up short of the sticks, and Kansas City was unable to convert on the ensuing fourth-down attempt, but it was the latest in a torrid start to the game and a long run of postseason greatness for Kelce.

The 34-year-old entered the game needing seven catches to pass Rice, and he did so on just three drives, with 66 yards and a touchdown at the time of his record-breaker.

Last week against the Bills, Kelce and Mahomes tied and then passed Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski for the most playoff touchdowns by a quarterback-receiver combination in history.

Kelce ended that Divisional Round win with 16 postseason TDs from Mahomes and 18 overall, and he added a 19th to cap off Kansas City's first drive Sunday against the Ravens with a miraculous falling catch in the end zone.

The score moved him closer to the next Rice record in his sights -- with four more postseason scores he would move past the Hall of Famer in that regard, as well.

