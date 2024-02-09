Greatest NFL defensive coordinator of all time? Chiefs' Steve Spagnuolo presents compelling case

Spagnuolo's propensity to send extra pass rushers puts more pressure on the coverage to hold up with fewer resources. Again, these young defenders have proven to be wise beyond their years -- another demonstration of their homegrown player development. Every player on the back end who logged triple-digit snaps outside of cornerback L’Jarius Sneed was brought in over the last two offseasons. Five of those seven were drafted: corners McDuffie, Joshua Williams and Jaylen Watson , and safeties Bryan Cook and Chamarri Conner . Sneed, a 2020 fourth-round pick of the Chiefs, has developed into a lockdown corner under Spagnuolo's watch, shadowing top receivers in a league-high seven games this season, per NGS.

Looking forward to the matchup on Super Bowl Sunday, Kansas City's defense is particularly well-equipped to handle San Francisco's attack in one critical aspect: The Chiefs' swarming secondary has been among the best at limiting explosive pass plays and yards after the catch. Facing off against a 49ers offense that comfortably led the NFL in YAC over expected (+710, the only offense over +500), preventing explosive gains after the catch will be crucial to the Chiefs' defensive success. This is a strength-on-strength matchup: The 49ers led the NFL with 28 receptions that gained at least 20 yards after the catch, while the Chiefs' defense allowed the fewest such plays (six). Even when sending extra pass rushers, the Chiefs were the only defense to allow fewer yards after the catch than expected.