Chiefs defense, youngest in NFL, has powered Kansas City to precipice of Super Bowl repeat

The Chiefs started three rookies in last year's Super Bowl. They leaned into the youth movement even more in 2023, seeing the likes of Frank Clark, Carlos Dunlap, Juan Thornhill and Khalen Saunders leave in the offseason.

"When you look at where our defense was last year to this year…We kind of had bigger names on defense last year than we had this year," Jones noted. "But this defense outperformed last year's defense and showed that type of progression. What Spags was able to do with these young guys was remarkable."

Every Chiefs defender paid homage to Spagnuolo. Multiple called the DC a "father figure," praising his preparation, acumen and trust in the young players to execute his system.

"I think with Spags, it all starts about how much he cares about the guys," defensive end George Karlaftis said. "We can see that he truly cares about us. He loves us. He's like a father figure, if you will. It starts with that. He's a man that instills faith in our defense, just trusting in one another and everything goes from there. We love Spags, we love playing for Spags, his game plan, the stuff he's able to dial up speaks for itself. He's just a great human being, I'd have to say that before anything else."

Safety Justin Reid noted that Spagunulo is a "chess master" who can mold the defense to what his players do best.

With the multitude of blitz packages Spags has in his arsenal, it's impressive that such a young group rarely has busts. Newcomer Drue Tranquil said it's how the DC and his staff coach those blitzes that make the difference.

"I just think he does a really good job teaching," Tranquil said. "We're very multiple in our blitzes. We have overload pressures, we have double edge pressures, we have middle pressures. I think when you have a group of guys that can execute a plethora of different blitz schemes, it makes it challenging on a quarterback to ID protections. When you make it challenging on them, and you do things that are simple for you, you can find success."

Boy, the Chiefs' defense found success.

The 2023 Chiefs have allowed their fewest points per game in the regular season (17.3) and in the playoffs (13.7) since hiring Spagnuolo in 2019. With the young roster, it's a testament to the coaching staff to keep everyone on the same page and those few veteran voices leading the way.