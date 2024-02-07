RB Index: Ranking all 72 starting running backs from the 2023 NFL season

The 2023 NFL campaign culminates on Sunday with Super Bowl LVIII, officially wrapping the sixth season of the RB Index. Before we go, though, I am once again tackling the mountainous task of ranking every running back who started a game in the '23 season. Here is my pecking order, 1 to 72.
2023 stats: 16 games | 272 att | 1,459 rush yds | 5.4 ypc | 14 rush TDs | 67 rec | 564 rec yds | 7 rec TDs | 2 fumbles lost
McCaffrey was the best running back in the league from start to finish, beginning the campaign with a season-high 152 rush yards and a touchdown in a Week 1 romp and ending it as the only non-quarterback on the MVP finalist list. McCaffrey led the league in rushing yards, touches, scrimmage yards and scrimmage touchdowns. He made it easy to rank him No. 1 in this space for the second year in a row.
2023 stats: 12 games | 228 att | 1,144 rush yds | 5.0 ypc | 12 rush TDs | 32 rec | 206 rec yds | 3 rec TDs | 2 fumbles lost
The Rams shipped Cam Akers to Minnesota early in the season, putting all their eggs in Williams' basket. The second-year pro exceeded expectations by racking up 100-plus scrimmage yards in nine of 12 games played, which helped him finish the season as the league leader in rush yards per game (95.3). He’s a perfect fit in Sean McVay’s offense.
2023 stats: 17 games | 280 att | 1,167 rush yds | 4.2 ypc | 12 rush TDs | 28 rec | 214 rec yds | 0 rec TDs | 0 fumbles lost
"King Henry" had a down season by his standards, but he still finished second in the league in rushing yards and first in carries. His workload was right in line with past seasons, as Henry has led the NFL in attempts in four of the last five years. The four-time Pro Bowler has likely played his last down in Tennessee, but his days as a starter in this league aren't over.
2023 stats: 15 games | 209 att | 1,012 rush yds | 4.8 ypc | 18 rush TDs | 25 rec | 175 rec yds | 3 rec TDs | 1 fumble lost
Even though he missed the final two games of the regular season with knee and ankle injuries, Mostert led the NFL with 18 rushing touchdowns and tied for the most scrimmage scores with 21, both of which are Dolphins franchise records. The ninth-year back also crossed 1,000 rush yards and earned a trip to the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career. He’s in the perfect system for his style and still at the top of his game, even at 31 years old.
2023 stats: 17 games | 237 att | 1,122 rush yds | 4.7 ypc | 2 rush TDs | 44 rec | 445 rec yds | 4 rec TD | 2 fumbles lost
Cook broke out in his second pro season, becoming the first Buffalo back with 1,000 rushing yards since 2017 and the first Bills RB to make the Pro Bowl in his first or second season since Marshawn Lynch in 2008. Getting Cook involved paid off for Buffalo, which went 6-1 in the regular season when the running back had at least 17 touches, compared to 5-5 in all other games.
2023 stats: 17 games | 223 att | 994 rush yds | 4.5 ypc | 5 rush TDs | 76 rec | 591 rec yds | 4 rec TD | 0 fumbles lost
Hall gaining 1,500 scrimmage yards was one of the few offensive highlights for this year’s Jets squad. He was able to finish fourth in the NFL in scrimmage yards due to his big-play ability. The second-year back’s three touchdowns of at least 50 yards were the second-most league-wide, behind only Tyreek Hill's four.
2023 stats: 13 games | 208 att | 1,040 rush yds | 5.0 ypc | 7 rush TDs | 27 rec | 165 rec yds | 2 rec TD | 0 fumbles lost
Conner missed a month of action this season, but when active, the veteran back routinely carried the Cardinals' offense. He logged his first 1,000-yard rushing campaign, which was highlighted by three 100-yard rushing games and seven scrimmage TDs over the last five weeks of the season. Conner and a healthy Kyler Murray should make Arizona a real threat on the ground next fall.
2023 stats: 14 games | 219 att | 1,015 rush yds | 4.6 ypc | 13 rush TDs | 16 rec | 117 rec yds | 0 rec TDs | 1 fumble lost
The Lions featured the best 1-2 backfield punch in 2023 with Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs. Often times, the veteran led the way in the run game, while the rookie led the charge in the passing attack. As spectacular as the Gibbs was in Year 1, he likely doesn’t enjoy that production without Montgomery's physical running style setting the table. It was great to see Monty do so well in his first season in Detroit.
2023 stats: 16 games | 229 att | 1,049 rush yds | 4.6 ypc | 5 rush TDs | 39 rec | 214 rec yds | 1 rec TD | 1 fumble lost
The Eagles featured a top-10 rushing attack with three players receiving at least 80 carries. Swift emerged as the lead back in his first season in Philly, logging his first 1,000-yard rushing campaign. Swift’s ability to produce as a runner and receiver was a bright spot on an Eagles offense that struggled with consistency. A free agent this offseason, Swift could very well be back in Philly on a new deal.
2023 stats: 15 games | 182 att | 945 rush yds | 5.2 ypc | 10 rush TDs | 52 rec | 316 rec yds | 1 rec TDs | 1 fumble lost
Gibbs proved more than worthy of his first-round draft slot, regularly running circles around defenses with the ball in his hands. (Not to brag, but I was ahead of the curve on this back.) He showed his knack for big plays and scoring, helping the Lions claim their first division title in three decades. Gibbs is a cornerstone to build around.
2023 stats: 17 games | 272 att | 990 rush yds | 3.6 ypc | 6 rush TD | 64 rec | 549 rec yds | 3 rec TDs | 2 fumbles lost
White finished tied for the seventh-most scrimmage yards in the league with 1,539, and he found the end zone eight times from November on. He was instrumental in the Bucs’ late-season run to the division crown and likely did enough to cement himself in the RB1 spot for Tampa in 2024.
2023 stats: 17 games | 255 att | 1,035 rush yds | 4.1 ypc | 8 rush TDs | 29 rec | 170 rec yds | 0 rec TDs | 1 fumble lost
Harris is the definition of a workhorse back. He gets a ton of carries and wears down the defense, allowing him and his backfield mate, Jaylen Warren, to reap the benefits late in games. Harris registered 1,000 rushing yards for the third straight season and scored a career-high eight rushing TDs, with seven of those scores coming in the back half of the season.
2023 stats: 17 games | 267 att | 1,008 rush yds | 3.8 ypc | 11 rush TDs | 58 rec | 476 rec yds | 1 rec TD | 0 fumbles lost
There were definite positives in Etienne's third season with the Jaguars, like the three-game span in October when he scored six touchdowns. He had 70 more touches this season than he did in 2022, but his efficiency dropped off rather significantly, going from 5.1 yards per carry in '22 to 3.8 this season. While it was largely a disappointing season in Jacksonville, Etienne’s 1,484 scrimmage yards are nothing to scoff at.
2023 stats: 17 games | 257 att | 1,034 rush yds | 4.0 ypc | 9 rush TDs | 52 rec | 376 rec yds | 3 rec TDs | 0 fumbles lost
Mixon logged the fourth 1,000-yard rushing season of his career, yet the back's performance still felt like a bit of a letdown. He averaged 4 yards per carry and his lone 100-yard rushing game occurred in Week 18. It was just kind of a roller-coaster season for the back, which fit the larger feel of the 2023 Bengals.
2023 stats: 17 games | 214 att | 976 rush yds | 4.6 ypc | 4 rush TDs | 58 rec | 487 rec yds | 4 rec TDs | 3 fumbles lost
Robinson set the franchise record for scrimmage yards in a season by a rookie with 1,463, breaking William Andrews' mark that had stood for 44 years. Bijan is the real deal, and we saw that week in and week out -- despite the offensive issues Atlanta was dealing with -- via explosive plans in the run and pass games. Robinson will be a key playmaker in new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson’s attack next season.
2023 stats: 14 games | 247 att | 962 rush yds | 3.9 ypc | 6 rush TDs | 41 rec | 280 rec yds | 4 rec TDs | 2 fumbles lost
Barkley was a bright spot for the Giants, who started multiple quarterbacks and whose offensive line was subpar. The veteran eclipsed 1,200 scrimmage yards and did enough to earn himself another payday. Whether that’s in New York or elsewhere is still to be determined.
2023 stats: 14 games | 205 att | 935 rush yds | 4.6 ypc | 7 rush TDs | 44 rec | 244 rec yds | 2 rec TDs | 1 fumble lost
After bursting on the scene as a rookie to help Kansas City win Super Bowl LVII, Pacheco picked up right where he left off in Year 2. His aggressive, no-nonsense running style helped give the Chiefs a more balanced offense when they desperately needed it, with the passing attack struggling for much of 2023. Pacheco, who accounted for 77.8 percent of the team’s rushing TDs this season (the highest share for any NFL back), was brilliantly efficient. Though he missed games due to injury, Pacheco finished his sophomore campaign with nearly 1,200 scrimmage yards.
2023 stats: 17 games | 252 att | 1,005 rush yds | 4.0 ypc | 6 rush TDs | 55 rec | 311 rec yds | 0 rec TDs | 1 fumble lost
Pollard topped 1,000 rushing yards in his first season as Dallas’ RB1, but he wasn’t as efficient as he was when backing up Ezekiel Elliott, going from 5.2 yards per carry in 2022 to just 4.0 in '23. There is a decent chance his days in Dallas are over, but he'd quickly find a home elsewhere as a free agent.
2023 stats: 10 games | 169 att | 741 rush yds | 4.4 ypc | 7 rush TDs | 19 rec | 153 rec yds | 1 rec TD | 0 fumbles lost
Holding out until finally signing a contract extension in October and injuries hindered Taylor's production this season. He was efficient when available, scoring in seven of his 10 games played, including a two-TD performance against the Buccaneers (one of the NFL’s top run defenses) in Week 12. There are a lot of young, up-and-comers on Indy’s offense, but as we saw in 2023, the Colts need a healthy Taylor to be at their best.
2023 stats: 17 games | 178 att | 810 rush yds | 4.1 ypc | 13 rush TDs | 12 rec | 180 rec yds | 0 rec TD | 2 fumbles lost
Edwards, a free agent this offseason, provided the Ravens’ rushing attack with a physical, downhill runner, while Lamar Jackson dizzied defenders with his elusive rushing ability and Keaton Mitchell and Justice Hill operated as change-of-pace guys more than capable of ripping off the big one. Edwards' 13 rushing touchdowns this season led Baltimore and tied for fifth in the NFL.
2023 stats: 15 games | 219 att | 905 rush yds | 4.1 ypc | 8 rush TDs | 29 rec | 259 rec yds | 1 rec TD | 0 fumbles lost
Walker continued to be an explosive element of the Seahawks' offense when on the field, as he eclipsed 1,100 scrimmage yards and scored nine touchdowns for the second straight season. Even with Zach Charbonnet in the mix, Walker is the clear front-runner to lead this backfield in 2024, due to his explosiveness and sheer talent.
2023 stats: 11 games | 103 att | 800 rush yds | 7.8 ypc | 8 rush TDs | 27 rec | 197 rec yds | 3 rec TDs | 1 fumble lost
Achane's track speed translated perfectly in Mike McDaniel’s offense. The fact that he led the NFL in yards per carry (minimum 50 carries) illustrates Achane’s explosiveness and ability to hit a home run from anywhere on the field. If he can stay healthy, he could have a bigger role next season.
2023 stats: 17 games | 216 att | 898 rush yds | 4.2 ypc | 4 rush TDs | 30 rec | 193 rec yds | 0 rec TD | 0 fumbles lost
With Dameon Pierce battling injury midway through the 2023 campaign, Singletary made the most of his opportunity. He posted career highs in carries and rush yards, posting three games with more than 110 rush yards. Bottom line: He never gave back the RB1 job down the stretch, even when Pierce was healthy. Set to become a free agent this offseason, Singletary proved he can be a valuable piece in the run and pass games.
2023 stats: 17 games | 204 att | 813 rush yds | 4.0 ypc | 4 rush TDs | 44 rec | 319 rec yds | 5 rec TDs | 1 fumble lost
Ford was abruptly thrust into a huge role when Nick Chubb was lost for the season in Week 2, ultimately leading the team in carries and rush yards in 12 starts. With just two 100-yard rushing games, Ford was a reliable player but should return to his backup role in 2024.
2023 stats: 17 games | 238 att | 902 rush yds | 3.8 ypc | 5 rush TDs | 39 rec | 233 rec yds | 0 rec TDs | 1 fumble lost
Hubbard went from backup to supplanting Miles Sanders as the Panthers’ RB1 in October, ultimately leading the team in carries and rushing yards and rushing touchdowns. The third-year pro was a bright spot in an otherwise-disappointing offense, and he should be excited about the addition of head coach Dave Canales for 2024.
2023 stats: 13 games | 233 att | 805 rush yds | 3.5 ypc | 6 rush TDs | 37 rec | 296 rec yds | 0 rec TDs | 1 fumble lost
One year after claiming the league rushing title, Jacobs crashed back to Earth and looked like the player he was in 2021. In his defense, it wasn't the easiest year in Vegas. And on top of the midseason coaching changes, Jacobs dealt with injuries/illness over the final month, which doesn’t leave the best impression heading into free agency. He’s talented enough to be The Guy in the backfield, but he has to stay available and commit to performing at his 2022 level.
2023 stats: 17 games | 149 att | 784 rush yds | 5.3 ypc | 4 rush TDs | 61 rec | 370 rec yds | 0 rec TDs | 2 fumbles lost
The Steelers were one of the league’s top rushing attacks down the stretch; from Week 9 on, they ranked fifth with 145.2 rush yards per game and tied for second with 13 rush TDs. Warren's emergence in the second half of the season played a big role in that success, but he was also an essential piece in the pass game, with his 61 receptions being the second-most on the team, behind only WR George Pickens (63).
2023 stats: 14 games | 183 att | 794 rush yds | 4.3 ypc | 5 rush TDs | 27 rec | 192 rec yds | 2 rec TDs | 0 fumbles lost
With Jonathan Taylor not in the lineup regularly until October, Moss stepped in as the starter and thrived early on, with 445 rushing yards and four total TDs (three rushing) in his first four games of the season, helping the Colts get off to a hot start. His production naturally fell off after Taylor’s return, but Moss did enough to earn himself a payday in free agency this offseason.
2023 stats: 11 games | 142 att | 656 rush yds | 4.6 ypc | 2 rush TDs | 30 rec | 233 rec yds | 1 rec TD | 1 fumble lost
Jones was in and out of the lineup due to injury this season. But when the Packers needed him to help make a playoff push, Jones showed out with three 100-yard rushing performances and a total of 358 rush yards in Weeks 16 through 18. He was also invaluable in Green Bay’s playoff run, proving he’s still in his prime at 29 years old.
2023 stats: 13 games | 180 att | 694 rush yds | 3.9 ypc | 5 rush TDs | 75 rec | 466 rec yds | 1 rec TD | 0 fumbles lost
This year’s Saints offense underwhelmed despite having a plethora of playmakers at every position. Kamara, who missed the first three games due to suspension, wasn’t all that efficient in his return to action -- failing to average even 4 yards per carry for just the second time in his career. I’m not exactly sure where Kamara and this offense go from here.
2023 stats: 17 games | 184 att | 642 rush yds | 3.5 ypc | 3 rush TDs | 51 rec | 313 rec yds | 2 rec TD | 1 fumble lost
Elliott took over the RB1 reins for an injured Rhamondre Stevenson in the final five weeks, providing mixed results. There were times when he gave the offense a much-needed spark (SEE: 140 scrimmage yards against Pittsburgh), but not getting any help from New England's quarterbacks through the air ultimately limited the veteran -- and the offense as a whole.
2023 stats: 15 games | 178 att | 733 rush yds | 4.1 ypc | 5 rush TDs | 36 rec | 368 rec yds | 4 rec TDs | 2 fumbles lost
Washington had the fewest rushing attempts in the league this season, due in part to how often the team played from behind, which limited Robinson's production. Even so, the second-year back amassed 1,101 scrimmage yards in his first full season as RB1. We’ll see if he can build on that under Kliff Kingsbury in 2024.
2023 stats: 14 games | 179 att | 628 rush yds | 3.5 ypc | 5 rush TDs | 51 rec | 436 rec yds | 1 rec TD | 4 fumbles lost
Ekeler was a player we were all talking about at season’s end a year ago after he racked up over 1,600 scrimmage yards and notched 18 scrimmage TDs. This year, though, Ekeler’s highlight-reel plays felt few and far between as part of a lackluster Chargers offense, especially after Justin Herbert was lost for the season. The impending free agent is still a dynamic playmaker and should see an uptick in production with a fresh start in 2024.
2023 stats: 16 games | 217 att | 774 rush yds | 3.6 ypc | 3 rush TDs | 47 rec | 228 rec yds | 2 rec TDs | 1 fumble lost
Williams' production was far less than what I expected it to be in his return from a knee injury that sidelined him for all but four games in 2022. The third-year pro went without a 100-yard rushing performance.
2023 stats: 12 games | 156 att | 619 rush yds | 4.0 ypc | 4 rush TDs | 38 rec | 238 rec yds | 0 rec TDs | 1 fumble lost
Stevenson started the first 12 games of the season for New England before an ankle injury ended his campaign in early December. The Patriots' offense was stuck in the mud for much of 2023, and that extended to Stevenson’s production, as the back averaged a whole yard per carry less this season (4.0) than in 2022 (5.0). With all of the changes hitting New England this offseason, I’ll be interested to see how Stevenson and the team respond next fall.
2023 stats: 17 games | 186 att | 683 rush yds | 3.7 ypc | 4 rush TDs | 18 rec | 193 rec yds | 1 rec TD | 0 fumbles lost
Moving into a backup role behind rookie Bijan Robinson, Allgeier saw his production drop from his 1,000-yard rookie campaign. Still, Robinson-Allgeier was one of the better rushing duos in the league this season, and it should continue to be in 2024.
2023 stats: 15 games | 135 att | 411 rush yds | 3.0 ypc | 9 rush TDs | 15 rec | 84 rec yds | 0 rec TDs | 0 fumbles lost
The Browns brought back Hunt after losing Nick Chubb for the season in Week 2. Hunt split carries with Jerome Ford, and while he had just decent production, the veteran made his money in the red zone with a career-high nine TD runs.
2023 stats: 15 games | 178 att | 613 rush yds | 3.4 ypc | 2 rush TDs | 22 rec | 223 rec yds | 0 rec TDs | 0 fumbles lost
Dillon has always been a reliable back, even if the numbers don’t always show it. Despite logging his lowest yardage total since his rookie season, Dillon will be able to be that physical presence that wears down opposing defenses in 2024, whether that’s in Green Bay or elsewhere.
2023 stats: 12 games | 132 att | 611 rush yds | 4.6 ypc | 2 rush TDs | 20 rec | 134 rec yds | 1 rec TD | 1 fumble lost
Herbert, who missed five games due to injury, was efficient for the 2023 Bears, as he averaged more than 4.5 yards per carry for the second straight season. The fact that Herbert rushed for more than 110 yards in two of his last three games of the season should be a great jumping-off point for 2024.
2023 stats: 16 games | 180 att | 700 rush yds | 3.9 ypc | 0 rush TDs | 30 rec | 192 rec yds | 3 rec TD | 2 fumbles lost
The Vikings’ run game took an obvious back seat to a pass game loaded with talent in 2023. Mattison wasn’t up to snuff as a first-year starter, averaging fewer than 50 rushing yards per game and failing to score a single rushing touchdown.
2023 stats: 17 games | 100 att | 453 rush yds | 4.5 ypc | 2 rush TDs | 52 rec | 385 rec yds | 1 rec TD | 0 fumbles lost
Spears was a solid third-down option for Tennessee in Year 1, hauling in the ninth-most receptions among running backs (tied with Joe Mixon) this season. Spears showed enough to earn a bigger role in 2024, especially if Derrick Henry departs in free agency.
2023 stats: 16 games | 108 att | 462 rush yds | 4.3 ypc | 1 rush TD | 33 rec | 209 rec yds | 0 rec TDs | 0 fumbles lost
My fellow Bruin showed flashes as a rookie and did his best work in a backup role, feeding off Walker’s ability to wear down opposing defenses. In Charbonnet’s two starts, he averaged fewer than 3.5 yards per attempt, but scored his lone touchdown of the season. Now acclimated to the NFL game, Charbonnet should improve moving forward.
2023 stats: 17 games | 102 att | 461 rush yds | 4.5 ypc | 3 rush TDs | 21 rec | 159 rec yds | 0 rec TDs | 0 fumbles lost
With Alexander Mattison battling injury late in the season, Chandler earned the first four starts of his career to close the season, including a 100-yard performance against the Bengals. Chandler provided a spark at times over the final month, but not enough to lift the waning offense.
2023 stats: 17 games | 76 att | 410 rush yds | 5.4 ypc | 1 rush TD | 31 rec | 160 rec yds | 2 rec TDs | 0 fumbles lost
The undrafted rookie made three starts for Denver, but accumulated modest production. He showed flashes as a promising complement to Javonte Williams, but had 10 or more touches in just four games. He'll likely see more action in Year 2.
2023 stats: 2 games | 28 att | 170 rush yds | 6.1 ypc | 0 rush TDs | 4 rec | 21 rec yds | 0 rec TDs | 0 fumbles lost
It's a bummer we didn't really get to see Chubb on this season's Browns. Chubb's replacements, Jerome Ford and Kareem Hunt, did enough to help Cleveland earn a playoff berth; however, there’s a reason the offense turned into a pass-first unit once Chubb went down -- despite the fact that the Browns started four quarterbacks throughout the season. Chubb is elite, having averaged 5.3 yards per carry for his career, the second-highest mark for a running back in NFL history. (Jamaal Charles is No. 1 at 5.4.)
2023 stats: 17 games | 104 att | 451 rush yds | 4.3 ypc | 1 rush TD | 15 rec | 98 rec yds | 0 rec TDs | 1 fumble lost
White stepped in over the final month of the season for an injured Josh Jacobs and, in my opinion, did enough to earn the RB1 job next season. In his four starts, the second-year pro averaged just under 100 yards per game and helped the Raiders win three of their last four contests.
2023 stats: 9 games | 109 att | 425 rush yds | 3.9 ypc | 4 rush TDs | 11 rec | 77 rec yds | 1 rec TD | 0 fumbles lost
One year after nearly reaching the 1,000-yard mark in Carolina, Foreman saw his production unsurprisingly drop in Chicago. (The Bears' run game has always gone through Justin Fields when he’s on the field.) Foreman was solid as a midseason starter, with five total TDs in a span of five games. The soon-to-be free agent should find work in 2024.
2023 stats: 8 games | 47 att | 396 rush yds | 8.4 ypc | 2 rush TDs | 9 rec | 93 rec yds | 0 rec TDs | 0 fumbles lost
Mitchell was a revelation in the middle of the NFL season, ripping off long touchdown runs in back-to-back November games, his first two contests of notable action. The undrafted rookie posted seven runs of 20-plus yards before his season abruptly came to an end due to knee injury in mid-December.
2023 stats: 16 games | 129 att | 432 rush yds | 3.3 ypc | 1 rush TDs | 27 rec | 154 rec yds | 0 rec TDs | 2 fumbles lost
Sanders was far from the player we saw with the Eagles in 2022. After signing a four-year, $25.4 million deal, Sanders lost his starting job in October to Chuba Hubbard. His role continued to wane as the season progressed. Over the final four games, Sanders had a total of 14 carries for 33 yards.
2023 stats: 16 games | 84 att | 387 rush yds | 4.6 ypc | 3 rush TDs | 28 rec | 206 rec yds | 1 rec TD | 1 fumble lost
Baltimore’s go-to running back in obvious passing situations, Hill enjoyed a career year in 2023. He played a career-high 47 percent of the team’s offensive snaps this season and posted numerous highlight-reel plays, including the 78-yard kickoff return that basically put the Dolphins to rest in Week 17. The fifth-year pro helped Baltimore finish the season as the league’s top rushing attack.
2023 stats: 14 games | 145 att | 416 rush yds | 2.9 ypc | 2 rush TDs | 13 rec | 101 rec yds | 0 rec TDs | 0 fumbles lost
Pierce averaged 29.7 rush yards per game and 2.9 yards per carry in 2023, a staggering drop-off from his rookie campaign, when he averaged 72.2 yards per game and 4.3 yards per carry. Injuries played a role in the decreased production, and Pierce ultimately lost the starting job to Devin Singletary.
2023 stats: 17 games | 107 att | 405 rush yds | 3.8 ypc | 2 rush TDs | 8 rec | 32 rec yds | 0 rec TDs | 1 fumble lost
Kelley started in the three games Austin Ekeler was unavailable, which helped him post a career-high 405 rush yards this season despite Los Angeles largely struggling on the ground. Kelley hits free agency and will likely stay a backup option.
2023 stats: 16 games | 84 att | 364 rush yds | 4.3 ypc | 2 rush TDs | 30 rec | 183 rec yds | 0 rec TDs | 1 fumble lost
Gainwell opened the 2023 campaign as Philadelphia’s starter, but lost the job quickly to D’Andre Swift after being sidelined in Week 2 due to a ribs injury. After logging 14 carries in the Week 1 win over New England, Gainwell only recorded double-digit touches once more over the course of the season.
2023 stats: 17 games | 53 att | 238 rush yds | 4.5 ypc | 1 rush TD | 50 rec | 455 rec yds | 0 rec TDs | 2 fumbles lost
With Javonte Williams and Jaleel McLaughlin handling a majority of the rushing duties, Perine was an important pass catcher for Russell Wilson, as the veteran back had the third-most receptions and receiving yards on the team. The reliable Perine caught practically everything that came his way, hauling in a team-high 89.3 percent of his targets (minimum of five targets).
2023 stats: 16 games | 65 att | 265 rush yds | 4.1 ypc | 1 rush TD | 48 rec | 389 rec yds | 2 rec TDs | 2 fumbles lost
Gibson started a pair of mid-December games for Washington and provided underwhelming results. He had more than nine touches in just three games (including one of his starts) in 2023. He’s a free agent this offseason and could be in need of a fresh start.
2023 stats: 15 games | 70 att | 223 rush yds | 3.2 ypc | 1 rush TD | 17 rec | 188 rec yds | 1 rec TD | 0 fumbles lost
Edwards-Helaire's production has steadily decreased in each season with the Chiefs, and it was no different in 2023, with Isiah Pacheco solidifying himself as the top dog in the K.C. backfield. CEH made two starts in place of an injured Pacheco in December, and he averaged fewer than 4.0 yards per carry in each of those contests, but was an asset as a pass catcher. His days as a starter are likely over.
2023 stats: 16 games | 79 att | 300 rush yds | 3.8 ypc | 4 rush TDs | 17 rec | 119 rec yds | 0 rec TDs | 0 fumbles lost
Murray made four starts for the Bills, but only registered 10-plus carries twice. The big, physical veteran was often utilized in short-yardage situations or near the goal line -- when Josh Allen didn’t get the rock.
2023 stats: 14 games | 58 att | 284 rush yds | 4.9 ypc | 2 rush TDs | 21 rec | 119 rec yds | 0 rec TDs | 0 fumbles lost
The rookie running back splashed midway through the season with James Conner sidelined by injury. The experience gained and his solid yards-per-carry average are nice building blocks for Demercado to take into his second season.
2023 stats: 17 games | 63 att | 291 rush yds | 4.6 ypc | 1 rush TD | 5 rec | 47 rec yds | 0 rec TDs | 1 fumble lost
The Cleveland backfield operated by committee after Nick Chubb’s season-ending injury in Week 2. Strong had his first career start in Week 18, averaging a healthy 4.6 yards per carry on 14 attempts.
2023 stats: 11 games | 75 att | 281 rush yds | 3.7 ypc | 2 rush TDs | 6 rec | 14 rec yds | 0 rec TDs | 0 fumbles lost
A knee injury forced Mitchell to miss some time this season, though he was healthy enough to step in for Christian McCaffrey, who was dealing with a calf strain, in the final two weeks. In those two games (he started in Week 18), Mitchell had 31 carries, 132 rush yards and a pair of touchdowns.
2023 stats: 15 games | 67 att | 214 rush yds | 3.2 ypc | 0 rush TDs | 15 rec | 78 rec yds | 0 rec TDs | 2 fumbles lost
The Jets-Cook marriage didn’t quite work out how we all thought it could. After signing in mid-August, Cook never found his footing as Breece Hall’s backup, receiving limited carries throughout the campaign before mutually parting ways with the Jets after Week 17. He then signed with the Ravens ahead of the playoffs, in which he had eight carries for 23 yards in the Divisional Round win over Houston.
2023 stats: 13 games | 106 att | 306 rush yds | 2.9 ypc | 1 rush TD | 18 rec | 62 rec yds | 0 rec TDs | 0 fumbles lost
One year after leading the NFL with 17 touchdown runs in Detroit, Williams slipped into a much more limited role in New Orleans. He began the season as the Saints’ starter while Alvin Kamara served his suspension, but then got bit by the injury bug. And he wasn’t all that efficient as a backup later on in the season. His first TD of the season came in Week 18 on a controversial play.
2023 stats: 7 games | 60 att | 167 rush yds | 2.8 ypc | 2 rush TDs | 11 rec | 70 rec yds | 0 rec TDs | 0 fumbles lost
A rocky relationship with the Rams led to Akers getting a fresh start in Minnesota in Week 3. Reunited with Kevin O’Connell, Akers provided a little juice to the Vikings' backfield, but a season-ending Achilles injury cut his 2023 short in early November.
2023 stats: 7 games | 26 att | 95 rush yds | 3.7 ypc | 2 rush TDs | 7 rec | 37 rec yds | 0 rec TDs | 0 fumbles lost
Jones split his time between New Orleans and Arizona in 2023. He received a majority of his carries with the Saints, who were without Alvin Kamara at the time. Jones logged the only two TD runs of his career in Week 2.
2023 stats: 17 games | 55 att | 151 rush yds | 2.7 ypc | 1 rush TDs | 17 rec | 88 rec yds | 0 rec TDs | 0 fumbles lost
Breida may have started four games for the Giants (three more than last year), but for the most part, he continued to have a limited role as a spell back for Saquon Barkley.
2023 stats: 4 games | 46 att | 112 rush yds | 2.4 ypc | 2 rush TDs | 10 rec | 103 rec yds | 0 rec TDs | 0 fumbles lost
Henderson saw all of his action midway through the season, making four starts for the Rams, who lost three of those four contests. Henderson struggled to find his rhythm, failing to average even 3.5 yards per carry in any of those tilts, though he did have a pair of scores. Henderson was waived after Kyren Williams returned in late November.
2023 stats: 1 game | 8 att | 22 rush yds | 2.8 ypc | 1 rush TD | 2 rec | 15 rec yds | 0 rec TDs | 0 fumbles lost
I hate that Dobbins can’t stay healthy. His 2023 campaign ended after just eight carries, one of which was a 4-yard touchdown run, due to an Achilles injury in Week 1. It came after he worked his way back from a serious knee injury that wiped out his 2021 season and half of 2022. Dobbins has averaged 5.8 yards per carry in 24 career games and is set to become a free agent in March.
2023 stats: 9 games | 32 att | 129 rush yds | 4.0 ypc | 0 rush TDs | 5 rec | 22 rec yds | 0 rec TDs | 0 fumbles lost
Rivers played sparingly for the Rams, with his best outing coming in Week 18, when Los Angeles rested its starters. In that contest, Rivers had 52 yards on 13 carries (4.0 yards a pop).
2023 stats: 6 games | 13 att | 87 rush yds | 6.7 ypc | 0 rush TDs | 6 rec | 34 rec yds | 0 rec TDs | 0 fumbles lost
Goodson spent the 2023 season between the Colts’ practice squad and active roster. He had a fine game against the Steelers in Week 13, when he logged 11 of his 13 carries on the season and gained 69 yards.
2023 stats: 5 games | 22 att | 77 rush yds | 3.5 ypc | 0 rush TDs | 3 rec | 33 rec yds | 0 rec TDs | 0 fumbles lost
After spending most of the season on the practice squad, Perine got the start when the Chiefs rested players in Week 18 -- and he made the most of the opportunity, turning 24 touches into 109 scrimmage yards.
2023 stats: 8 games | 35 att | 74 rush yds | 2.1 ypc | 0 rush TDs | 4 rec | 26 rec yds | 0 rec TDs | 0 fumbles lost
Ingram played minimally for the Cardinals in his second season, with nearly one third of his carries coming in his lone start, a Week 6 loss to the Rams. Arizona released him in late November, and Kansas City signed him to the practice squad.
2023 stats: 4 games | 14 att | 16 rush yds | 1.1 ypc | 0 rush TDs | 5 rec | 14 rec yds | 0 rec TDs | 2 fumbles lost
With both Jonathan Taylor and Zack Moss unavailable, Jackson started the Colts’ season opener. After an ugly performance (14 yards on 13 carries), Jackson was released and signed with the Browns and Giants over the course of the rest of the season, earning one carry with the Giants in Week 9.