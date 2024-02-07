RB Index: Ranking all 72 starting running backs from the 2023 NFL season

2023 stats: 15 games | 209 att | 1,012 rush yds | 4.8 ypc | 18 rush TDs | 25 rec | 175 rec yds | 3 rec TDs | 1 fumble lost





Even though he missed the final two games of the regular season with knee and ankle injuries, Mostert led the NFL with 18 rushing touchdowns and tied for the most scrimmage scores with 21, both of which are Dolphins franchise records. The ninth-year back also crossed 1,000 rush yards and earned a trip to the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career. He’s in the perfect system for his style and still at the top of his game, even at 31 years old.