Ravens signing ex-Vikings, Jets running back Dalvin Cook for playoff push

The Jets and Cook agreed to mutually part ways earlier week, concluding a miserable season for the four-time Pro Bowl running back after he signed a lucrative one-year contract with the Jets.

Cook averaged 1,254 rush yards per year and totaled 43 rushing TDs the previous four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, so it appeared the Jets were adding some late firepower to their offense at the time of the signing. But his late start and a poorly defined role, along with Aaron Rodgers' season-ending injury in Week 1, doomed the running back's first season outside of Minnesota.

In 15 games (one start) with the Jets, Cook ran the ball just 67 times for 214 yards with a long run of 14 yards. He also caught 15 passes for 78 yards. Cook didn't score a touchdown with New York after tallying 52 in his first six NFL seasons.