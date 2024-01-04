Around the NFL

Ravens signing ex-Vikings, Jets running back Dalvin Cook for playoff push

Published: Jan 04, 2024 at 05:35 PM
Edholm_Eric_1400x1000
Eric Edholm

Lead Draft Writer

Free-agent running back Dalvin Cook signed with the New York Jets in August with dreams of chasing a Super Bowl title. He appears to have a better chance at getting a ring with his new club.

Cook is expected to sign with the Baltimore Ravens after passing through waivers unclaimed this week, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Thursday.

Cook will not play in the Ravens' Week 18 game on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Instead, he'll prepare for Baltimore's first playoff game on either Jan. 20 or 21. The Ravens earned the AFC's top playoff seed, will receive a wild-card weekend bye and will host a game in the Divisional Round.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Related Links

The Jets and Cook agreed to mutually part ways earlier week, concluding a miserable season for the four-time Pro Bowl running back after he signed a lucrative one-year contract with the Jets.

Cook averaged 1,254 rush yards per year and totaled 43 rushing TDs the previous four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, so it appeared the Jets were adding some late firepower to their offense at the time of the signing. But his late start and a poorly defined role, along with Aaron Rodgers' season-ending injury in Week 1, doomed the running back's first season outside of Minnesota.

In 15 games (one start) with the Jets, Cook ran the ball just 67 times for 214 yards with a long run of 14 yards. He also caught 15 passes for 78 yards. Cook didn't score a touchdown with New York after tallying 52 in his first six NFL seasons.

The Ravens have suffered major injuries in the backfield for a second straight season, losing JK Dobbins after only one game in 2023 and rookie Keaton Mitchell to season-ending injuries. They currently feature Gus Edwards, Justice Hill and another former Pro Bowler back, Melvin Gordon, who scored his first touchdown of the season in Week 17's win over the Dolphins after seeing spot duty earlier in the season.

Related Content

news

2023 NFL season, Week 18: Four things to watch for in Steelers-Ravens, Texans-Colts on Saturday night

Eric Edholm breaks down four things to watch for when the Steelers visit the Ravens, and the Texans visit the Colts on Saturday night's doubleheader. 
news

Week 18 NFL injury report for 2023 season

Official injury reports for each game in Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Alabama CB Kool-Aid McKinstry announces he intends to enter 2024 NFL Draft

Crimson Tide cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry announces he intends to enter 2024 NFL Draft
news

Dolphins DC Vic Fangio: Bills QB Josh Allen like John Elway 'on steroids'

Everything is on the line in Sunday night's showdown between the Dolphins and Bills, and Fangio believes Buffalo has something truly special in Josh Allen, who he compared to John Elway.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Jan. 4

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Jets HC Robert Saleh noncommittal on Zach Wilson's future in New York: 'We'll see'

The end of Zach Wilson's tenure could be near in New York. Jets head coach Robert Saleh was noncommittal on Wilson's future with the team when talking about the QB on Wednesday.
news

Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner 'one hundred percent' certain he will play in 2024

Nine-time Pro Bowl linebacker Bobby Wagner said he will certainly be returning for his age-34 season, but indicated it may not be with the Seattle Seahawks.
news

Tua Tagovailoa proud of staying healthy as Dolphins QB enters 17th start of 2023 season

As the Dolphins QB approaches his 17th start of the season on Sunday, Tua Tagovailoa said he's proud of staying healthy this year after putting in so much work in the offseason. 
news

2024 Pro Bowl Games: Complete NFC roster revealed

The AFC and NFC rosters for the 2024 Pro Bowl Games were revealed Wednesday night on NFL Network and NFL.com.
news

2024 Pro Bowl Games: Complete AFC roster revealed

The AFC and NFC rosters for the 2024 Pro Bowl Games were revealed Wednesday night on NFL Network and NFL.com.
news

Lions OL Dan Skipper says he was not reporting as eligible on 2-point play vs. Cowboys

Lions offensive lineman Dan Skipper said Wednesday he was not reporting as an eligible receiver in response to an NFL memo released Tuesday that indicated he was.