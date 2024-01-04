Ravens signing ex-Vikings, Jets running back Dalvin Cook for playoff push

Free-agent running back Dalvin Cook signed with the New York Jets in August with dreams of chasing a Super Bowl title. He appears to have a better chance at getting a ring with his new club.
Cook is expected to sign with the Baltimore Ravens after passing through waivers unclaimed this week, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Thursday.
Cook will not play in the Ravens' Week 18 game on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Instead, he'll prepare for Baltimore's first playoff game on either Jan. 20 or 21. The Ravens earned the AFC's top playoff seed, will receive a wild-card weekend bye and will host a game in the Divisional Round.
The Jets and Cook agreed to mutually part ways earlier week, concluding a miserable season for the four-time Pro Bowl running back after he signed a lucrative one-year contract with the Jets.
Cook averaged 1,254 rush yards per year and totaled 43 rushing TDs the previous four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, so it appeared the Jets were adding some late firepower to their offense at the time of the signing. But his late start and a poorly defined role, along with Aaron Rodgers' season-ending injury in Week 1, doomed the running back's first season outside of Minnesota.
In 15 games (one start) with the Jets, Cook ran the ball just 67 times for 214 yards with a long run of 14 yards. He also caught 15 passes for 78 yards. Cook didn't score a touchdown with New York after tallying 52 in his first six NFL seasons.
The Ravens have suffered major injuries in the backfield for a second straight season, losing JK Dobbins after only one game in 2023 and rookie Keaton Mitchell to season-ending injuries. They currently feature Gus Edwards, Justice Hill and another former Pro Bowler back, Melvin Gordon, who scored his first touchdown of the season in Week 17's win over the Dolphins after seeing spot duty earlier in the season.