2023 NFL season, Week 18: Four things to watch for in Steelers-Ravens, Texans-Colts on Saturday night

Three of the four teams in action for Saturday's doubleheader are treating Week 18 as a must-win situation. The other team has the option to rest starters if it so chooses.

After they blasted the Dolphins in Week 17, the Baltimore Ravens earned the top playoff seed in the AFC and the all-important bye and home-field advantage that come with that honor.

They can take the next two weeks off if they want, and nothing will change that.

But Saturday's regular-season finale isn't against just any old team, however. It's against the hated Steelers, who are desperate to get into the postseason and sure could use another victory to help secure a spot.

There were no Christmas cards exchanged in this rivalry, and the Steelers hold the distinction of being one of three teams to beat the Ravens this season, holding them to a season-low 10 points back in Week 5 in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers also have beaten the Ravens six of the past seven times they've faced, including three straight in Baltimore and in their only meeting this season. Each of the past seven meetings has been decided by seven points or less.

Lamar Jackson, now viewed as the league's MVP favorite, will sit in Week 18, as Tyler Huntley will get the start. The Ravens' motivation now turns toward knocking their rivals out of the postseason, even if beating them can't accomplish that by itself (the Steelers' still hold a 14% chance of making the playoffs with a loss, per Next Gen Stats).

There are realistic scenarios for Pittsburgh to get into the postseason. A win at Baltimore, plus either the Jaguars or Bills losing, gets them in. The Steelers also can lose and get in if these three things also happen: Jacksonville and Denver winning, plus Texans-Colts not ending in a tie.

For the Colts and Texans, the formula is a lot simpler. The winner of Saturday night's game is in as a wild card at least, and they'd take the AFC South crown combined with a Jaguars loss Sunday at Tennessee. It's no surprise that the teams' rookie head coaches, DeMeco Ryans and Shane Steichen, are in the Coach of the Year running, with Saturday's winner likely receiving a nice little bump to his candidacy.

Can Gardner Minshew and the feisty Colts get it done? Or will rookie C.J. Stroud carry the Texans on his shoulders to victory in Indianapolis?