Saints HC Dennis Allen after offense gets Jamaal Williams TD in victory formation: 'I wanted to take a knee'

New Orleans' extraneous score came at the end of a second half that was all Saints.

Including that TD, Allen's crew scored five times over the last two quarters to turn a 17-17 halftime score into 31-point blowout. Although the Saints missed out on an NFC South title due to the Buccaneers taking care of business against the Panthers, they kept themselves momentarily alive for a wild-card spot.

It didn't pan out, but the victorious Saints went into Sunday's second set of games needing losses from both the Packers and Seahawks to sneak in as a No. 7 seed.

The Falcons (7-10) had no window left at all. They were eliminated with the defeat, and after such a demoralizing half to conclude the season with four losses in their last five, the Williams play was a pile-on on multiple levels.