Super Bowl LVIII: Rashee Rice rising to occasion as key piece of Kansas City Chiefs' offense

Rice was such a limited presence for the Chiefs at the start of the season that he had just 17 receptions through the first five games. Now he's preparing for the biggest game of his life fully knowing that the San Francisco 49ers must find a way to contain him. "Every week he's gotten a little better," Reid said at the start of the postseason. "He's got a great relationship with Pat (Mahomes) and they talk through things. MVS (Marquez Valdes-Scantling) has been phenomenal for him [as far as] just sharing his knowledge and experience. He's all ears. He wants to be great, and he's willing to work at it."

Added Mahomes: "I think he just has a better understanding of the entire offense. He still is going to continue to get better and better and learn more and more. He's willing to learn, he's always behind those veteran guys, asking questions and getting in the extra work. He's a great football player and he has all the physical ability and I think he has the mental attitude to go out there and get better and better every single week. Obviously we need him to be great right now but I think he'll continue to get even better after the season and into the rest of his career. That's the type of attitude that he has."

The most astonishing aspect of Rice's success so far is how quickly it came. Reid is known for running a complex offense that demands quite a bit from the wide receivers in his system. They need to see the defensive coverages in the same way Mahomes does, while also being able to adjust routes on the fly based on the schemes presented to them. Younger players, especially those just entering the league, tend to struggle with that level of sophistication.

Second-year pro Skyy Moore still hasn't found his footing -- he had 22 receptions as a rookie and 21 this season before a knee injury sidelined him -- while Kadarius Toney, a former first-round pick of the New York Giants acquired in a midseason trade last year, has yet to make any sizable impact in the system.

"There are a lot of details in this offense that may seem small or insignificant but everything is for a reason," said wide receiver Justin Watson, a sixth-year pro in his second season with the Chiefs. "We'll have two plays that every single route looks the same on paper but they are two different play calls that we like against two different defenses. You have to be able to take it from the page onto the field. It's a big playbook and every route is different based on the coverage."

Rice acknowledged that he needed some time to acclimate himself to such expectations when he arrived for his first training camp. As Nagy remembered those early days, he said, "We used to joke that Rashee was drinking water through a fire hydrant with all the stuff that was overwhelming him because he could barely get out of the huddle." Rice also had problems dealing with the intensity Reid demanded in those summer practices. He even vomited during one of the first camp sessions after all the constant running in stifling humidity.

Rice impressed the veterans with his willingness to push through those setbacks -- "He usually hit a wall and got winded but he always came back and made plays," Watson said -- and to stay diligent in his preparation. "The relationship I built with the older guys off the field allowed me to feel comfortable asking questions," Rice said. "I know I'm young and I might have been asking crazy questions that they'd heard before. But it also made me open up and ask about things that could help me grow."

Rice started the regular season as one of many Chiefs receivers hoping to make an impact. The top wideout from 2022, JuJu Smith-Schuster, signed a free-agent deal with the New England Patriots, and Reid believed he had several appealing options to replace his production. Rice ultimately was one of seven wide receivers kept on the roster when the regular season began. It didn't take long to see that he had the best chance to be a difference-maker on this squad.