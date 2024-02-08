 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

First-year 49ers DL Javon Hargrave on Super Bowl defeat to Chiefs with Eagles: 'I think the loss is the only thing I think about'

Published: Feb 07, 2024 at 11:16 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

HENDERSON, Nev. – Several 49ers players have repeated the same mantra during the lead-up to Super Bowl LVIII. 

Talent won't win this game; whoever plays the best will win.

San Francisco certainly has plenty of talent, and some have Super Bowl experience. Players like George Kittle, Arik Armstead, Deebo Samuel, Nick Bosa, Fred Warner and Kyle Juszczyk are among the existing 49ers who played in Super Bowl LIV at the end of the 2019 season. They lost that game to the Chiefs – the same opponent they'll face in Super Bowl LVIII – and it still stings.

But that was then, and this is now. The same 49ers who speak about execution outweighing talent will also be quick to point out there are plenty of differences between that team and this one.

"It was a while back," Armstead said Wednesday. "Definitely wasn't a good feeling, losing. Trying to change that."

Time might have helped heal the emotional wounds from San Francisco's loss to Kansas City in Miami. But another current 49er hasn't been afforded as much time to process his own loss in the Super Bowl.

Defensive tackle Javon Hargrave was in this same spot a year ago as a member of a Philadelphia Eagles defense that entered Super Bowl LVII with a chance to reset the single-season team sacks record. It finished with zero sacks in a last-minute loss to Kansas City.

Those dang Chiefs.

Hargrave didn't mince words when asked to reflect on his Super Bowl LVII experience, replying with "I think the loss is the only thing I think about."

Related Links

Instead of trying to run it back with the reigning NFC champions, Hargrave headed west in early 2023, signing an eye-popping four-year, $81 million deal with the team his Eagles had just defeated to reach the Super Bowl. On paper, the signing was doubly beneficial for the 49ers: They'd bolstered their defensive interior with a wrecking ball of a defensive tackle, while also stealing him away from a direct competitor.

Hargrave proved them right by fitting in well with the 49ers, posting seven sacks and earning a Pro Bowl nod. But he wasn't in attendance for the Pro Bowl, because just like last year, he had a Super Bowl to prepare for.

If anyone knows what it's like to face these Chiefs with a Lombardi Trophy on the line, it's Hargrave. He delivered a short explanation detailing why it's so difficult to sack Patrick Mahomes on Tuesday, a moment in which one could envision Hargrave relaying the same information to his teammates.

"Pat sees the rush. It ain't like he's just staring at the rush, but he feels the rush," Hargrave said. "Even when you're winning your rush, he knows how to make somebody miss and get the ball out real quick. And it ain't like he's trying to run the ball, he'll just make somebody miss to make a big play.

"We just all gotta play together and swarm. We've got to get back to playing our brand of football, because it's going to take everybody. It ain't no one person that can win this game. It's going to take us all having a big game."

As Hargrave still simmers thinking back on last season's Super Bowl fall, he's not the only one looking to avoid that familiar sting. 

Armstead delivered a response eerily similar to Hargrave's a day later, and underscores a growing theme with the 49ers, especially those who have fallen to the Chiefs in past Super Bowls: It's time to ensure we don't feel like that again.

"I want to win just as bad as I do for myself as I do for all my teammates," Armstead said. "I want to share that other side of the coin, I guess, that winning experience and that happiness with everyone."

Having been so close and fallen short is a feeling Hargrave doesn't want again, and it's resonated with teammates. 

"A lot of guys, even from the '19 team, there's been a lot of guys that were here a couple of years ago," linebacker Oren Burks said Wednesday. "But Hargrave specifically, he just wants it even more. Getting that close to winning it all and getting to play on the same stage again this year, I just know he's gonna give it his all. For me, I'm like 'I can't let him down. I can't let my brother down.'"

As they've said all week, effort – another word that has been a hot topic among 49ers defenders after some lapses in recent games – and execution will be the difference. Preparation, too, including avoiding distractions as much as possible.

That's where a player like Hargrave comes in handy.

"I just told them to be mindful of the distractions," Hargrave said. "Live in your own little world. Really, it's all about football this week. Of course, I told them about all the media stuff we had to do, but I just told them, man, eat, sleep and think football the whole week."

Since the 49ers last appeared in the Super Bowl, the United States has cleared a presidential election, and the world, a pandemic. They've had enough time between appearances to earn a standard undergraduate degree – which means they've had more than enough time to process the rarity of reaching the Super Bowl.

"Last time around, I wasn't on the stage in the NFC Championship Game," Warner said when asked to reflect on the differences between his first NFC title and this season's triumph. "I was just a young pup. I had guys like Richard Sherman – I think George (Kittle) was still up there because he was the guy back then still – but those little moments, it's like, 'Oh man, we're back. We're going.' 

"It's the thing you've thought of all season long, you've worked toward, and you're finally there. I know the feeling of making it. And I know it's not enough just to make it."

Urgency won't be an issue Sunday. Neither will experience. And if all goes according to plan – again, the execution element – they just might have the greatest experience of their football lives.

Related Content

news

Will Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco take advantage of a suddenly leaky 49ers' run defense?

Bulldozing Chiefs running Isiah Pacheco possessions the potential to tip the Super Bowl on its head, writes NFL.com's Kevin Patra. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Feb. 7

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Patriots' Eliot Wolf expected to be in charge of personnel department

Eliot Wolf is expected to be in charge of the personnel department, with control of the 53-man roster while working closely with new head coach Jerod Mayo, NFL network insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

C.J. Stroud: Fellow first-round QB Bryce Young dealt with issues 'out of his control' in Year 1 with Panthers

No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young struggled through a trying first season with the Carolina Panthers, who finished with the league's worst record at 2-15. Fellow 2023 first-round pick C.J. Stroud believes Young was put in a bad spot as a rookie, given the state of the offense that was around him, and that blame for his lack of first-year success lies elsewhere.
news

Andy Reid had former Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy talk to offense ahead of AFC Championship Game

Chiefs coach Andy Reid noted during Wednesday's Super Bowl LVIII availability that he had Eric Bieniemy in to talk to the offense before the AFC Championship Game, and the former Chiefs OC's voice clearly resonates with the club after one season away in Washington.
news

Tom Brady 'surprised' team did not hire Bill Belichick as head coach for 2024 season

Tom Brady recently said on his "Let's Go" podcast that he is "surprised" that former Patriots head coach is not expected to be the head coach of a team this upcoming season.
news

Steelers' Art Rooney II on potential trade for veteran QB: 'We're not closing the door on anything'

Steelers owner and team president Art Rooney II would not dismiss the possibility of trading for a veteran quarterback following Kenny Pickett's disappointing season.
news

Former Bills, Jets HC Rex Ryan interviews with Cowboys for defensive coordinator position

The Dallas Cowboys have interviewed Rex Ryan for their vacant defensive coordinator position, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday. Ryan was previously the head coach for the New York Jets and the Buffalo Bills, but has been out of the coaching world since the 2016 season.
news

49ers S Tashaun Gipson on defense's 'unacceptable' performance vs. Lions: Wasn't 'our brand of football'

San Francisco's defense in the NFC Championship Game put them in the 24-7 hole before their unlikely comeback -- and the effort on that side of the ball was, in some cases, questionable. Last week, 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks referred to his unit's effort in that game as "unacceptable" and "embarrassing," and his players didn't disagree.
news

After in-season trade, Chase Young is grateful for opportunity to chase title with 49ers

After starting the season in a prove-it year for the Commanders and joining the NFC Champion 49ers at the trade deadline, Chase Young is ready to make the most of his Super Bowl opportunity at the end of a winding road.
news

Chargers' Joe Hortiz expects 'Batman and Robin' relationship with Jim Harbaugh: 'That's the way we're going to operate'

Whoever eventually delivers the Chargers their first-ever Super Bowl might well be hailed a hero. Joe Hortiz, the new general manager of the Chargers, has exactly that planned as he embarks on a partnership with head coach Jim Harbaugh.