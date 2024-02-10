Super Bowl LVIII scouting report: Who has the edge in Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers?

The strategic matchup between the 49ers' offense and Chiefs' defense -- units led by two of the most heralded minds in the league today -- could end up being the difference in the outcome of Super Bowl LVIII. In a lot of ways, the fundamentals of these two coaches' systems mirror each other; both disguise their play calls with versatile personnel and misdirection. The numbers suggest Kyle Shanahan is as good as any coach at creating explosive plays, while Steve Spagnuolo has built a secondary that limits them and excels at creating negative plays.

A key strategy to look out for will be how Spagnuolo chooses to counter the 49ers' personnel when Kyle Juszczyk is on the field. In Super Bowl LIV, the Chiefs matched heavier personnel groupings with base personnel (four defensive backs) on 25 of 30 plays. In their last matchup, when Kansas City beat San Francisco 44-23 in Week 7 of 2022, the Chiefs matched heavy personnel with base on just 15 of 30 plays. In both games, San Francisco took advantage of Kansas City in base personnel, averaging at least 7 yards per play. This season, the Chiefs have also struggled to defend the run out of base, but it's hard to take a linebacker off the field with the blocking prowess of Juszczyk and George Kittle.

Another crucial aspect to monitor: how Spagnuolo chooses to blitz Brock Purdy. The 49ers' dominant run game has forced defenses to align with five-man fronts at the highest rate this season, naturally leading to more five-man pass rushes (and taking away the disguise of a blitz). Purdy took full advantage, averaging a league-high 11.4 yards per attempt against blitzes with at least five defenders on the line of scrimmage. But he was less effective when the defense sent an unexpected pass rusher from the second level, dropping to 7.9 against blitzes from four-man fronts, ranking 12th in the NFL. The Chiefs send second-level defenders about as much as any other defense, helping them generate a league-high 73 unblocked pressures this season.

The winner of this matchup may very well be determined early in the game, as both coaches are at their best when they can play from ahead. The first four drives of the game will dictate the rest. If the 49ers can take an early lead, they should be able to continue to run the ball consistently and stay ahead of the chains. If the Chiefs force a negative game script, Spagnuolo's creative coverage rotations and exotic pressure packages will be unleashed to stall drives.