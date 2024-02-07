Super Bowl LVIII: Brock Purdy has San Francisco 49ers sitting pretty at QB for near future

It certainly felt like Purdy was living a fantasy as he maneuvered through Media Night inside Allegiant Stadium on Monday. Whether he was posing with the Lombardi Trophy with Mahomes on an elevated podium or fielding questions from throngs of reporters at his assigned booth, Purdy operated just as he does on the field: with a genuine ease that suggests his ego doesn't need any massaging. The more the large contingent of 49ers fans chanted his name, the less he seemed to notice. This was just one more event he needed to get through before returning to prepare for the biggest game of his life.

A week earlier, Purdy celebrated with his teammates as they stood atop a crowded stage in the aftermath of San Francisco's 34-31 win over Detroit in the NFC Championship Game. All the questions that dogged Purdy in the regular season -- specifically, how he would handle playing from behind in the second half of critical games -- didn't carry much weight in that moment. He led the 49ers on a game-winning drive in a Divisional Round victory over Green Bay, then rallied his team from a 17-point halftime deficit against the Lions. As the crowd roared inside Levi's Stadium while the 49ers accepted the George Halas trophy as NFC champions, Purdy grinned and hugged teammates who had grown tired of critics doubting him.

"I've been saying it all year -- you've got a guy like that who can control the game, who knows where to go, when to go with the ball, man, I'm happy he's on my team," said safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. "I never worry. When Purdy needs to put up points, that's when he's at his best. He came out, he showed that again, time and time again. Now, we've just got one more game. One more game to cement all of our legacies."

"They've believed in me since I've stepped in last year," Purdy said when asked about his teammates' confidence in him prior to the NFC Championship Game. "And throughout the year I feel like I've grown and we've all grown together, so [I'm] definitely blessed to have these guys in the locker room with me and they've definitely had my back through the good and the bad. We've been through some stuff this year and it hasn't all been pretty. There's been some good times, there's been some tough times, but through it all, these guys have continued to have my back and show love."

The story of how the 49ers reached this point with Purdy obviously can't be told without a firm understanding of where the franchise failed. The initial plan hatched by Shanahan and Lynch was to find a quarterback who could be an upgrade in their timing-based offense and improvise when necessary. Garoppolo didn't have the mobility to make that happen. Lance was supposed to be the answer, especially after the 49ers traded three first-round picks to Miami for the chance to select him third overall in 2021.

Then bad things started to happen. Lance appeared in six games (two starts) while sitting behind Garoppolo in 2021, then sustained a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2 of the 2022 season. Garoppolo resumed starting duties, then went down with a foot injury in that Week 13 win over Miami. The entire football-watching world wondered how the 49ers would cope, but Purdy's play against the Dolphins only confirmed what Shanahan long believed.

Shanahan was most impressed by how Purdy handled Miami's constant blitzing in that game, the way the quarterback deftly sensed pressure, evaded rushers and found ways to complete passes. "You always want a guy who can sit there and get the ball to the right people every single time and find that hole in the defense and make those throws standing in there [while] being accurate," Shanahan told local reporters before the Divisional Round. "But that's not always the case. Sometimes it's impossible to get to No. 3 without someone beat ... He's got a natural ability of when to give up on the play, when to make a guy miss, when to turn it off-schedule. No matter what happens, he gives you a chance."

San Francisco won all seven of the games Purdy started after that point, right until he tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow in the first quarter of an NFC Championship Game loss to Philadelphia. That injury created some concerns about what the 49ers would do at quarterback heading into this season -- given their sizable investment in Lance -- but that mystery ended as soon as Purdy recovered in time for training camp. Garoppolo already had signed a free-agent deal with the Raiders, and the team traded Lance to Dallas in August. As much as Purdy had proven himself to be the best quarterback, his price tag surely didn't hurt, either.

It's easy to say now that the 49ers made a shrewd move in selecting Purdy. The truth is that they were fortunate to have an unexpected insurance plan in the event of Lance underwhelming. "Nobody could've predicted the way this played out for them because they gave up three first-round picks to draft Lance," said Mark Dominik, a Sirius XM radio broadcaster who also worked as the general manager for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2009 to '13. "They actually were trying to find their next guy in the first round and they ended up with the best bargain in the league. It's a great story because they found the genie in the bottle."

Purdy acknowledged that this season has been more gratifying because he's played a larger role in the team's success. The 49ers started the year with a five-game winning streak, then lost three in a row while injuries hit McCaffrey, Williams and wide receiver Deebo Samuel. Purdy faced ample scrutiny for not being able to lead the 49ers to wins during that stretch, as well as a 33-19 loss to Baltimore (when he threw four interceptions). But the 49ers also finished with a 12-5 record and the top seed in the NFC.

Said Purdy: "I've obviously played more games this year compared to last year. So to help this team from the beginning and all the way to the end, to get to where we are now, for me it's a little different ... To say that I actually helped our team, that's cool. Where last year, I got thrust in and we had a good team, we were rolling. Not to take away anything that happened last year, but it sort of does feel a little different because you went through so many highs and lows this year."

The next challenge that awaits Purdy is delivering on all the promise the 49ers created coming into this season. He's spent a good part of these playoffs peppering his veteran teammates with questions about their own experiences in these moments. There are 11 players on this current San Francisco roster who were on that Super Bowl LIV team, including seven starters. Two others have played in the Super Bowl for other franchises as well (cornerback Charvarius Ward, who was facing the Niners as a member of the Chiefs four years ago, and defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, who played in Super Bowl LVII with the Eagles).

It's not easy to keep that much quality talent together over a four-year span. The Chiefs also have 11 players who appeared for them in Super Bowl LIV, but just five who entered this year as starters: Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, defensive tackles Chris Jones and Derrick Nnadi and kicker Harrison Butker. And their ability to win a title last season was notable for one other crucial difference from that 2019 team: Mahomes was no longer on his rookie contract, having signed a lucrative extension in 2020. The 49ers now face a different type of urgency to prove what they can accomplish with Purdy under center.