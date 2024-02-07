After in-season trade, Chase Young is grateful for opportunity to chase title with 49ers

Young didn't acclimate to the 49ers overnight, but it didn't take long for him to find his footing. He said Tuesday it took him "about a good week" to adjust to the schedule and new location before he felt comfortable. Those watching at home couldn't tell: Young recorded 1.5 sacks combined between his first two games, both runaway wins for San Francisco, immediately validating the 49ers' decision to acquire him.

He's since gone four games without a sack. But he has plenty of reason to feel confident he'll make an impact in Super Bowl LVIII, primarily because he's already passed the toughest part of the process, and feels like he fits in quite nicely with his still-new teammates.

"That starts in practice, as well, just getting that feel," Young said of establishing a rapport with his fellow 49ers. "It was interesting for me, just with the whole trade and all, but obviously, I'm very fortunate to come to one of the best organizations, if not the best, in the league."

Young wisely avoided talking much about Washington, even declining to delve into the emotions he experienced when he learned he'd been traded. Reporters pried, but Young didn't relent, choosing to speak vaguely on the matter.