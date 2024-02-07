 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

After in-season trade, Chase Young is grateful for opportunity to chase title with 49ers

Published: Feb 07, 2024 at 07:00 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

HENDERSON, Nev. -- Chase Young began 2023 with a Washington team that had its backs against the wall.

An ownership change loomed, and Ron Rivera was coaching for his job. But Young never saw the end of that story because the Commanders traded him to the 49ers at the deadline, shipping him away in exchange for assets and closing that chapter of his career with a thud.

As it turned out, that thud was the perfect precursor to the gleam of the Lombardi Trophy, which Young will have a chance to win Sunday in Super Bowl LVIII.

As soon as the news broke that Young was headed west to reunite with former Ohio State teammate Nick Bosa with the 49ers, expectations rose. San Francisco secured an instant upgrade and answered one of its biggest defensive questions with one submission of paperwork, leading many to crown them as the best in the NFC months before the team actually earned that honor.

Young saw it coming all along, responding Tuesday to a question of whether he thought the 49ers might reach the Super Bowl with a smile.

"Yeah," Young said, grinning. "Yeah."

Young had plenty to play for even before he arrived in San Francisco. Washington declined to pick up the fifth-year option on the former Defensive Rookie of the Year prior to the start of the 2023 season, transforming the campaign into a prove-it year for Young.

Then, he was sent to a top team in the NFC with every reason to believe they could win it all.

Related Links

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Young didn't acclimate to the 49ers overnight, but it didn't take long for him to find his footing. He said Tuesday it took him "about a good week" to adjust to the schedule and new location before he felt comfortable. Those watching at home couldn't tell: Young recorded 1.5 sacks combined between his first two games, both runaway wins for San Francisco, immediately validating the 49ers' decision to acquire him.

He's since gone four games without a sack. But he has plenty of reason to feel confident he'll make an impact in Super Bowl LVIII, primarily because he's already passed the toughest part of the process, and feels like he fits in quite nicely with his still-new teammates.

"That starts in practice, as well, just getting that feel," Young said of establishing a rapport with his fellow 49ers. "It was interesting for me, just with the whole trade and all, but obviously, I'm very fortunate to come to one of the best organizations, if not the best, in the league."

Young wisely avoided talking much about Washington, even declining to delve into the emotions he experienced when he learned he'd been traded. Reporters pried, but Young didn't relent, choosing to speak vaguely on the matter.

That was in the past. He's in a better place now -- even if now only lasts for one more week. And if he wins the Super Bowl, it will all have been worth it.

Related Content

news

Chargers' Joe Hortiz expects 'Batman and Robin' relationship with Jim Harbaugh: 'That's the way we're going to operate'

Whoever eventually delivers the Chargers their first-ever Super Bowl might well be hailed a hero. Joe Hortiz, the new general manager of the Chargers, has exactly that planned as he embarks on a partnership with head coach Jim Harbaugh.
news

Chiefs defense, youngest in NFL, has powered Kansas City to precipice of Super Bowl repeat

Patrick Mahomes remains a magician, Travis Kelce a GOAT, and Andy Reid a master offensive conductor. Yet they wouldn't be in Super Bowl LVIII if not for the best defense of this Kansas City Chiefs dynasty, which also happens to be the youngest in the NFL.
news

Chargers hiring Greg Roman, Jesse Minter as offensive, defensive coordinators

The Chargers are hiring Michigan defensive coordinator Jesse Minter as the team's next DC, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday, per sources.
news

Niners HC Kyle Shanahan reflects on upbringing, chance to win Super Bowl with Ed McCaffrey's son

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan talked to reporters on Tuesday ahead of Super Bowl LVIII about his childhood in Denver and the opportunity to coach Ed McCaffrey's son, Christian.
news

Chiefs' Andy Reid dismisses retirement questions: 'You're going to know when it's time. Today's not the day'

At 65 years old, it's natural for the Chiefs' Andy Reid to hear retirement chatter. Set to make his fifth Super Bowl appearance as a head coach, Big Red isn't ready to set aside his play sheet. 
news

Chiefs HC Andy Reid says it's a 'long shot' Joe Thuney practices this week; Jerick McKinnon unlikely to practice

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid did not sound optimistic on Tuesday about Joe Thuney or Jerick McKinnon getting in practice reps ahead of Super Bowl LVIII.
news

New Buccaneers OC Liam Coen hopes to coach Baker Mayfield again: 'That's the type of guy you want to be around'

Baker Mayfield made it known that who the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' next offensive coordinator was would be a factor in a potential return. Liam Coen is now officially the Bucs' new offensive coordinator and he made it known Mayfield would be a pleasure to coach again.
news

GM Brad Holmes on Lions' historic 2023 season: This wasn't 'a one shot, Cinderella, magical journey that just happened'

Darlings of the 2023 NFL season, the Detroit Lions won multiple postseason games for the first time since 1957. General manager Brad Holmes made it clear Monday he doesn't expect another lengthy drought in between postseason celebrations.
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes on chasing Tom Brady: 'Seven seems like a long ways away still'

In Monday's Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes addressed his legacy compared to Tom Brady's as he enters his fourth Super Bowl appearance in the last five seasons.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Feb. 6

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Dolphins hiring ex-Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry as defensive assistant 

The Dolphins are hiring former Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry as their linebackers coach/run game coordinator, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday morning. 