49ers HC Kyle Shanahan says he's not worried 'at all' about practice field ahead of Super Bowl LVIII

Published: Feb 05, 2024 at 10:47 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

LAS VEGAS -- San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shannan on Monday dismissed concerns about the turf his team will practice on at UNLV this week ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl LVIII bout versus the Kansas City Chiefs.

"Not worried about it at all -- it is what it is. We here, we won't change anything," Shanahan said during Opening Night at Allegiant Stadium. 

Earlier in the day, ESPN reported that members of the Niners' organization were not happy with the practice field.

Shanahan noted when talking to reporters that the condition of the field has improved each day.

When asked about the during his Monday news conference, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell noted that experts and the NFL Players Association unanimously approved the turf.

"That work is being done every single day," Goodell said. "We had 23 experts out there. We had the union out there. All of them think that's a very playable surface. It's softer than what they have practiced on, but that happens. It's well within all of our testing standards. It's something that we think all our experts, as well as neutral field inspectors, have all said unanimously that it's a playable field."

The 49ers' first true practice of the week will take place on Wednesday.

