Chiefs head coach Andy Reid ahead of Super Bowl LVIII: 'I never feel like an underdog going into a game'

"When you get through all of this, it's a game," Reid said. "It's faster than most games. It's crazy how, in the playoffs, every game's a little faster the higher you go up in the playoffs. So, it's fast, but it's still the game. So, you're professionals, arguably one of 32 guys at your position in the whole world, so you go play and do your job."

Kelce noted that the team is in a good head space and has even gotten after each other during practices.

"It's chaos. It's a lot of fun, a lot of energy at practices, everybody is focused and dialed in for their job at hand," Kelce said on Thursday. "I'm not even gonna lie, things got a little chippy -- I'm not gonna say between who -- but offense and defensive lines are trying to get their work in, they're trying to make sure everybody's ready for the game. It just got me fired up yesterday, seeing everybody locked in and wanting to get their work in. Making sure that everybody is ready for the task at hand on Sunday. I just love the focus and the energy of the team right now."