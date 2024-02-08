Chiefs head coach Andy Reid ahead of Super Bowl LVIII: 'I never feel like an underdog going into a game'

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Kansas City Chiefs sit as the proverbial underdogs entering Super Bowl LVIII's showdown with the San Francisco 49ers, but head coach Andy Reid doesn't see his club as a dark horse to lift the Lombardi Trophy for the second consecutive season.
"I understand why we're the underdog -- I get that -- we had some ups and downs during the season," Reid said on Thursday. "I never feel like an underdog going into a game, but I understand why it's been situated that way. It is what it is."
It's been the K.C. offense that has been up and down this season, particularly early on. But they've hit their stride down the stretch, coalescing in a postseason run to the Super Bowl. Despite the presence of Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, a smothering defense, and a Super Bowl-winning coach in Reid, the Chiefs have spent the week as a two-point underdog to the NFC Champion Niners, per Caesars Sportsbook.
The Chiefs sport youngsters up and down the roster, including the youngest defense in the NFL this season, but Reid said when kickoff occurs, his players will be mentally ready for the biggest game of the year.
"When you get through all of this, it's a game," Reid said. "It's faster than most games. It's crazy how, in the playoffs, every game's a little faster the higher you go up in the playoffs. So, it's fast, but it's still the game. So, you're professionals, arguably one of 32 guys at your position in the whole world, so you go play and do your job."
Kelce noted that the team is in a good head space and has even gotten after each other during practices.
"It's chaos. It's a lot of fun, a lot of energy at practices, everybody is focused and dialed in for their job at hand," Kelce said on Thursday. "I'm not even gonna lie, things got a little chippy -- I'm not gonna say between who -- but offense and defensive lines are trying to get their work in, they're trying to make sure everybody's ready for the game. It just got me fired up yesterday, seeing everybody locked in and wanting to get their work in. Making sure that everybody is ready for the task at hand on Sunday. I just love the focus and the energy of the team right now."
The Chiefs entered the week looking to become the first team since the 2003-2004 New England Patriots to win back-to-back Super Bowls and earn the third Lombardi for this crew, which would cement a dynasty.