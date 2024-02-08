 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid ahead of Super Bowl LVIII: 'I never feel like an underdog going into a game'

Published: Feb 08, 2024 at 02:07 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Kansas City Chiefs sit as the proverbial underdogs entering Super Bowl LVIII's showdown with the San Francisco 49ers, but head coach Andy Reid doesn't see his club as a dark horse to lift the Lombardi Trophy for the second consecutive season.

"I understand why we're the underdog -- I get that -- we had some ups and downs during the season," Reid said on Thursday. "I never feel like an underdog going into a game, but I understand why it's been situated that way. It is what it is."

It's been the K.C. offense that has been up and down this season, particularly early on. But they've hit their stride down the stretch, coalescing in a postseason run to the Super Bowl. Despite the presence of Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, a smothering defense, and a Super Bowl-winning coach in Reid, the Chiefs have spent the week as a two-point underdog to the NFC Champion Niners, per Caesars Sportsbook.

The Chiefs sport youngsters up and down the roster, including the youngest defense in the NFL this season, but Reid said when kickoff occurs, his players will be mentally ready for the biggest game of the year.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

"When you get through all of this, it's a game," Reid said. "It's faster than most games. It's crazy how, in the playoffs, every game's a little faster the higher you go up in the playoffs. So, it's fast, but it's still the game. So, you're professionals, arguably one of 32 guys at your position in the whole world, so you go play and do your job."

Kelce noted that the team is in a good head space and has even gotten after each other during practices.

"It's chaos. It's a lot of fun, a lot of energy at practices, everybody is focused and dialed in for their job at hand," Kelce said on Thursday. "I'm not even gonna lie, things got a little chippy -- I'm not gonna say between who -- but offense and defensive lines are trying to get their work in, they're trying to make sure everybody's ready for the game. It just got me fired up yesterday, seeing everybody locked in and wanting to get their work in. Making sure that everybody is ready for the task at hand on Sunday. I just love the focus and the energy of the team right now."

The Chiefs entered the week looking to become the first team since the 2003-2004 New England Patriots to win back-to-back Super Bowls and earn the third Lombardi for this crew, which would cement a dynasty.

Related Content

news

Panthers retain defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, name Brad Idzik offensive coordinator 

The Panthers on Thursday announced they have retained defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero while also agreeing to terms with Brad Idzik to be the new offensive coordinator and Tracy Smith as the new special teams coordinator.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Feb. 8

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

New Ravens DC Zach Orr confident as first-time play-caller

Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Zach Orr told reporters this week that he is confident as he readies to become a play-caller for the first time as a coach.
news

49ers' Kyle Juszczyk jokes Taylor Swift won't wear clothes designed by wife, Kristin, at Super Bowl LVIII

Kristin Juszczyk's clothing line went viral after Taylor Swift wore a custom Travis Kelce jacket to a playoff game last month. Juszczyk's husband, 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, joked on Wednesday that Swift will need a new designer for Sunday's Super Bowl LVIII.
news

Maxx Crosby hoping Chiefs win Super Bowl LVIII so Raiders can 'take them off that pedestal'

Raiders pass rusher Maxx Crosby said he's hoping the rival Chiefs win Super Bowl LVIII so Las Vegas can be the one's to "take them down and take them off that pedestal."
news

Baker Mayfield hopes to remain in Tampa alongside Mike Evans: 'We want to get the band back together'

Appearing on NFL Network from radio row at Super Bowl LVIII, Baker Mayfield spoke on his mindset entering free agency and hopes to remain in Tampa Bay along with WR Mike Evans, another Buccaneers free agent.
news

Niners RB Christian McCaffrey appreciates MVP attention, but Super Bowl triumph is 'biggest thing on the planet'

At this point, there's no telling whether 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey will best Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (or the rest of the field) for MVP, but he's already learned what is most important to him among his choices of hardware: The Lombardi Trophy.
news

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson: With or without Kirk Cousins 'I'm going to be that same type of player'

Regardless of whether Justin Jefferson gets his wish of Kirk Cousins re-signing with the Vikings, the wide receiver is ultra-confident he'll be the same wide-receiving sensation he's been -- one who's still seeking the blockbuster extension his play has commanded.
news

First-year 49ers DL Javon Hargrave on Super Bowl defeat to Chiefs with Eagles: 'I think the loss is the only thing I think about'

Time might have helped heal the emotional wounds from San Francisco's loss to Kansas City in Super Bowl LVIII, but first-year 49ers defensive lineman Javon Hargrave has yet to exorcise the demons of last season's Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs as a member of the Eagles, NFL.com's Nick Shook writes. 
news

Will Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco take advantage of a suddenly leaky 49ers' run defense?

Bulldozing Chiefs running Isiah Pacheco possessions the potential to tip the Super Bowl on its head, writes NFL.com's Kevin Patra. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Feb. 7

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.