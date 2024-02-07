Niners HC Kyle Shanahan reflects on upbringing, chance to win Super Bowl with Ed McCaffrey's son

"I was so close with Christian's dad growing up," Shanahan said of former Broncos receiver Ed McCaffrey, father of current 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey. "Him and Rod Smith were the two receivers on the Broncos, when I was throughout high school trying to be a receiver, those were the guys I tried to cut my shoes like, wear the same shoulder pads, meet them after school to run routes and do workouts throughout the summer, everything. His dad was such a gym rat and just such a technician. Him and Rod taught me almost everything I know about playing, which gave me a chance to play.

"Then it was just so funny watching Christian over the years. Hearing about him in high schools, to at Stanford, going to the draft and everything. I just couldn't believe how talented he was. But I also knew his dad and how psychotic his dad was with his work ethic and his attention to detail.

"That's what's been so neat trading for Christian and actually getting to know him. I feel like I'm watching Ed half the time. (Ed's wife) Lisa, the other half, she probably had a little better personality, which is in Christian. But it's funny how the apple doesn't fall too far from the tree, and I'm sure they've got some similarities watching me with my dad."

One can't help but smile at how Shanahan ended his response, because he truly is a chip off the old block. Much like his father's zone-run scheme propelled a stable of running backs to success with the Broncos, Kyle's offensive genius has helped mold the 49ers into an elite contender, and in turn, shape the future of the NFL. They've followed similar paths, too: Mike won a Super Bowl as an assistant in San Francisco, then two as head coach in Denver. All three wins included the involvement of Ed McCaffrey.

Therein lies the difference, though: Kyle is making his third Super Bowl appearance, and his second as head coach. Sunday will be his first experienced with McCaffrey on his team. And unlike his father, Kyle has only known the feeling of defeat.

He's hoping to change that Sunday. If all goes according to plan, Ed's son will play an integral part in their triumph.