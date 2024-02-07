 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Niners HC Kyle Shanahan reflects on upbringing, chance to win Super Bowl with Ed McCaffrey's son

Published: Feb 06, 2024 at 07:52 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

HENDERSON, Nev. -- Kyle Shanahan has been to the Super Bowl before. 

Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs will mark his third career appearance, and second as head coach. But he'd likely have never reached this point if he hadn't grown up a coach's son.

Luckily for him, Shanahan was raised by a two-time Super Bowl-winning coach: his father, Mike. And as Kyle Shanahan said on Tuesday, that has made all the difference.

"Being a coach's son, just very fortunate to be around it so much. Especially at the NFL level," Shanahan told reporters on Tuesday. "My dad went to the NFL when I was four years old, so just being around it my whole life. You don't realize how much it helps you 'til you get in it and you realize a lot of the stuff that you've been around and it makes it a little easier. I think, not only the son of a coach, but my dad's the best coach I've ever been around. So to be around that good of one I think also was a huge advantage for me. 

"He never was really training me to be a coach, he was just being my dad. And just the way he went about everything and how direct he was with people, how honest he was with people, how hard he worked. As a son and someone you work with, that's all you can ask from people."

Shanahan was refreshingly open on the topic Tuesday, delivering thoughtful responses as he reflected on his upbringing. It began as it does for most every aspirational boy, with NFL dreams dancing through his thoughts. He already had plenty of up-close experience with the pro game, and as a teen, he gravitated toward Broncos receivers.

At that point, he'd have never guessed that one day, he'd become a coach. He was solely focused on making it to the NFL as a player.

Related Links

Please enable Javascript to view this content

"I was always in my dad's ear, every second annoying the heck out of my sister and my mom every meal we probably ever had together. Or car ride. Just asking questions about football," Shanahan said. "I loved football just as a true fan. Loved playing in the backyard all the time. I remember right in eighth grade, telling him how I wanted to play professional sports, I wanted to earn a scholarship and which sport should I try? I know football, it'll probably be the hardest one for me.

"I remember him telling me on this long car ride how you've just got to commit to it and do it. I remember setting up a plan then on how to work out and do all this stuff. From that standpoint on, I was always trying to be a player. Trying to get a scholarship, trying to play in college, things like that. 

"I think once my fifth year hit and the reality of what I was as a player hit, then I think I started to think about it. I was like, you know what, I think I want to coach. I don't want to stop being around football right now, and you know what, I think I've actually kind of been working at this my whole life because it's a little bit easier than playing. And I think it kind of naturally happened."

Imagine how teenager Shanahan would have reacted if he was told he'd coach the superstar son of one of those Broncos receivers.

"I was so close with Christian's dad growing up," Shanahan said of former Broncos receiver Ed McCaffrey, father of current 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey. "Him and Rod Smith were the two receivers on the Broncos, when I was throughout high school trying to be a receiver, those were the guys I tried to cut my shoes like, wear the same shoulder pads, meet them after school to run routes and do workouts throughout the summer, everything. His dad was such a gym rat and just such a technician. Him and Rod taught me almost everything I know about playing, which gave me a chance to play. 

"Then it was just so funny watching Christian over the years. Hearing about him in high schools, to at Stanford, going to the draft and everything. I just couldn't believe how talented he was. But I also knew his dad and how psychotic his dad was with his work ethic and his attention to detail. 

"That's what's been so neat trading for Christian and actually getting to know him. I feel like I'm watching Ed half the time. (Ed's wife) Lisa, the other half, she probably had a little better personality, which is in Christian. But it's funny how the apple doesn't fall too far from the tree, and I'm sure they've got some similarities watching me with my dad."

One can't help but smile at how Shanahan ended his response, because he truly is a chip off the old block. Much like his father's zone-run scheme propelled a stable of running backs to success with the Broncos, Kyle's offensive genius has helped mold the 49ers into an elite contender, and in turn, shape the future of the NFL. They've followed similar paths, too: Mike won a Super Bowl as an assistant in San Francisco, then two as head coach in Denver. All three wins included the involvement of Ed McCaffrey.

Therein lies the difference, though: Kyle is making his third Super Bowl appearance, and his second as head coach. Sunday will be his first experienced with McCaffrey on his team. And unlike his father, Kyle has only known the feeling of defeat.

He's hoping to change that Sunday. If all goes according to plan, Ed's son will play an integral part in their triumph.

In that moment, the football world might experience some deja vu by witnessing a Shanahan and a McCaffrey sharing another Lombardi Trophy.

Related Content

news

Chiefs' Andy Reid dismisses retirement questions: 'You're going to know when it's time. Today's not the day'

At 65 years old, it's natural for the Chiefs' Andy Reid to hear retirement chatter. Set to make his fifth Super Bowl appearance as a head coach, Big Red isn't ready to set aside his play sheet. 
news

Chiefs HC Andy Reid says it's a 'long shot' Joe Thuney practices this week; Jerick McKinnon unlikely to practice

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid did not sound optimistic on Tuesday about Joe Thuney or Jerick McKinnon getting in practice reps ahead of Super Bowl LVIII.
news

New Buccaneers OC Liam Coen hopes to coach Baker Mayfield again: 'That's the type of guy you want to be around'

Baker Mayfield made it known that who the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' next offensive coordinator was would be a factor in a potential return. Liam Coen is now officially the Bucs' new offensive coordinator and he made it known Mayfield would be a pleasure to coach again.
news

GM Brad Holmes on Lions' historic 2023 season: This wasn't 'a one shot, Cinderella, magical journey that just happened'

Darlings of the 2023 NFL season, the Detroit Lions won multiple postseason games for the first time since 1957. General manager Brad Holmes made it clear Monday he doesn't expect another lengthy drought in between postseason celebrations.
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes on chasing Tom Brady: 'Seven seems like a long ways away still'

In Monday's Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes addressed his legacy compared to Tom Brady's as he enters his fourth Super Bowl appearance in the last five seasons.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Feb. 6

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Dolphins hiring ex-Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry as defensive assistant 

The Dolphins are hiring former Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry as their linebackers coach/run game coordinator, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday morning. 
news

Former Patriots, Texans RB Rex Burkhead announces retirement from NFL after 10 seasons

Former running back Rex Burkhead announced his retirement from the NFL after 10 seasons via social media on Monday. He played for the Cincinnati Bengals, New England Patriots and Houston Texans. 
news

Winning DROTY would cap outstanding rookie year for Texans' Will Anderson: 'It was marked big on my goal sheet'

Will Anderson's a finalist for The Associated Press NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year after helping the Texans' turnaround, and he's hoped to bring home the hardware since Houston selected him third overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.
news

Niners kicker Jake Moody feels prepared for Super Bowl moment after learning from painful misses

Jake Moody made 21 of 25 field goals in the regular season, but his misses have been crushing, costing the 49ers two wins. However, he now knows how to overcome early disappointment. In Super Bowl LVIII, that could be all the difference.
news

49ers' Kyle Shanahan pushes back against 'game manager' narrative following QB Brock Purdy

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan didn't shy from speaking honestly about the game manager narrative that has followed QB Brock Purdy all the way toward Super Bowl LVIII.