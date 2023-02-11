Super Bowl LVII scouting report: Who has the edge in Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles?

For Super Bowl LVII, there are essentially two games being played by both coaching staffs that aptly can be compared to a game of chess on grass. The first starts long before kickoff, in staff meeting rooms, with the coaches coming together to build a game plan. They have two weeks to prepare and get their teams ready for the big stage. This extra time between Championship Sunday and the Super Bowl only amplifies the effect that experience has on preparation.

When it comes to experience, the Chiefs' coaching staff has the clear advantage. Head coach Andy Reid, offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo have combined for 11 Super Bowl appearances. Their counterparts on the Eagles' sideline have none.

Beyond having been here before, Reid has proven again and again he is one of the best coaches in the league when given extra time to prepare. Reid-coached teams have won 28 of 32 games coming out of a bye week over the course of his 31-year career as an NFL coach (24 as head coach). Two of the four losses came in the Super Bowl (Eagles' loss in Super Bowl XXXIX and Chiefs' loss in Super Bowl LV).

Spagnuolo, a two-time Super Bowl champion himself (Super Bowl LIV with Chiefs, Super Bowl XLII with Giants), is known for his complicated defensive calls. Spagnuolo's system can take time to implement and requires smart players to execute all of the disguises he throws at the offense without missing assignments. While the Chiefs' defense has certainly had their early-season struggles under his watch, the unit is usually playing its best ball when it matters most. This year was no exception. The Chiefs have the third-highest defensive success rate (61.3 percent) since their Week 8 bye. During their first seven games, they ranked 28th.

The Eagles, on the other hand, haven't needed to adapt their strategy week to week -- a testament to the strength of this roster, a defense that can win on talent with a four-man rush and a lockdown secondary. The offense is impressive in its own right as a clock-managing machine with a creative run game that forces defenses to play 11-on-11. In the end, though, Philly's in-game adjustments and decision-making are where this staff really shines.