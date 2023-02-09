Super Bowl LVII: Eagles' penchant for the QB sneak can give them an edge over the Chiefs

Even with a massive increase in volume, the play call remains as reliable as ever. NFL teams averaged a first-down conversion rate of 83 percent on quarterback sneaks this season, which is actually the highest mark on record going back to 2006. Over the course of PFF's dataset, the conversion rate is roughly equivalent to a free throw in the modern NBA (78 percent). This begs the natural question: What took so long for the league to lean into the quarterback sneak?

The origin of the quarterback sneak is surprisingly hard to track down, but diagrams of the play call can be found as early as 1922. Even back then, coaches like Ernest "Pot" Graves understood that the QB sneak was a cheat code for short-yardage conversions, including it in his book from that year, 40 Winning Plays in Football. In the playbook diagram for the sneak (highlighted by Timothy P. Brown in an article exploring the history of the sneak), Graves explained that "[w]ith a good center and guards it is almost impossible for a defensive team to stop this play short of a yard or two."

Though modern football may be unrecognizable compared to what it looked like a century ago, the shortest distance between two points is still a straight line. And in a league where teams are going for it on fourth down more than ever, there have never been more opportunities to call quarterback sneaks. But the surge in quarterback-sneak usage goes beyond a shift in fourth-down philosophy -- the Eagles (and teams across the league) called more quarterback sneaks on third down than fourth down this season.