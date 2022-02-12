Super Bowl LVI scouting report: Who has the edge in Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals?

The acquisition of Stafford in a trade with the Lions just over one year ago cost the Rams two future first-round picks, a 2021 third-rounder and Jared Goff. And yet, it would be safe to assume the Rams organization, fans and Kupp all believe the trade has already paid exorbitant dividends in their favor -- and they would be right. After finishing the regular season with the third-highest Next Gen Stats Passing Score among quarterbacks (91), Stafford has been lights out as a passer in the postseason, posting an NGS score of 99 across three playoff games, good enough to vault his full-season mark to a 93, highest among any qualified quarterbacks. Hard to imagine any team would turn down the same trade for the opportunity to play in a Super Bowl at home.

If Stafford is the chicken, Kupp is the egg. That is not to say either caused the other's success; rather, you can't have one without the other. Kupp was the only player across the league to account for more than 30% (31.8) of his team's total targets during the regular season. His impact was most felt on third down, as he picked up a first down on a staggering 17.8% of his third-down routes run this season (including the playoffs), leading the NFL by a comfortable margin. Kupp's success on third down unsurprisingly correlates with Stafford's success in such situations. Add a rejuvenated Odell Beckham Jr. and vertical threat in Van Jefferson into the mix, and the best hope for stopping the Rams through the air is to pray for self-inflicted wounds.

If the Bengals' defense hopes to slow down the Rams' hyper-efficient passing attack, the ball-hawking secondary will have to make plays. Most notably, watch out for safety Jessie Bates. Since the start of the 2020 season, no player in the NFL has forced a higher rate of pass breakups (or interceptions) per target as the nearest defender than Bates (26.1%). Stafford has -- at times -- been careless with the ball this season, tying Trevor Lawrence for the league lead in interceptions (17).

The key for Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo and his unit? Keep Kupp in front of the defense. Completely shutting down the receiving triple crown winner in the passing game is highly unlikely -- Kupp has amassed at least five receptions and 60 receiving yards in all 21 games this season -- which makes tackling in space a critical part of this game for the Bengals defense. No player gained more yards after the catch during the regular season than the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year.