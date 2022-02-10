Different philosophies, same result: How the Bengals, Rams were built

"What is the definition of unorthodox?" Snead mused last week. "Our philosophy has been that the pure math of 1 of 32 (teams) is we probably should be thinking a little differently than the other 31 about the bets we make. It doesn't mean we get them right all the time. But the game theory of being 1 of 32 means you should think unorthodox. You're trying to find an edge."





The Rams are not building as the Bengals have been. They already went through their build, and then they had a breakthrough when Sean McVay arrived. Now they are about sustaining. That means they don't have picks at the top of the first round, as the Bengals did. The calculus, to the Rams, calls for aggressively wielding draft picks to add talent, perhaps combining two of those first-round picks to snag a top-five talent they would otherwise have no chance of getting -- with the bonus that the player has already lived up to his billing.





"We only live once, so don't live your life scared," Snead said in 2019. That was right before he sent two first-round draft picks to the Jaguars to acquire Jalen Ramsey. With their cornerstones in place, the Rams are now using their draft capital to accentuate them. They traded draft picks for Von Miller to enhance the Aaron Donald-led front seven. They signed Odell Beckham Jr. after he was released to give Matthew Stafford another weapon and ease some of the defensive attention that was on Cooper Kupp.





"It's how do you acquire those Robins to partner with Batman?" Snead said. "It's not necessarily 'F--- the picks.' It's just using them in creative ways."





As a result, in the 2022 draft, the Rams do not currently have picks in the first or second rounds. They are currently projected to be a reasonably manageable $13.7 million over the salary cap in 2022, per Over the Cap.