Will Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco take advantage of a suddenly leaky 49ers' run defense?

Last year's storyline was how a seventh-round rookie helped energize K.C. on its way to a Super Bowl. Now, that fun runner has become one of the critical cogs of the Chiefs offense.

Coach Andy Reid went so far as to compare Pacheco's running style to that of 49ers great Roger Craig.

"I hate even mentioning this because he was a 49er, but Roger Craig was a violent runner," Reid said when asked if he could compare Pacheco to another back. "He was coming at you with knees and elbows, everything coming at you at one time. They were built kind of the same way and ran with that violence."

Much has been made about Pacheco's "angry" running, but that style allows him to grind on defenses with a relentlessness that wears down opponents.

"Running with a physical style allows you to get up every play, knowing that you didn't look back into the past, and you're just looking forward to the next one," he said. "Putting the pressure on the defense allows you to keep going when you're needed in the fourth quarter."

Where does that style come from?

"It's a determined mindset, knowing when you get out there on the field, you've got to give it your all every play, leaving it all out there allows you to see what you did on the tape," he said. "And if you're going full speed you'll see it on the tape, and knowing that you leave it all out there, if you mess up, it's OK, because you're going as fast as you can."

Nagy noted that Pacheco is fast becoming one of the team's young leaders.