Andy Reid had former Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy talk to offense ahead of AFC Championship Game

Published: Feb 07, 2024 at 01:14 PM
Kevin Patra

HENDERSON, Nev. -- Eric Bieniemy is no longer on the Kansas City Chiefs coaching staff, but his presence remains large within the club.

Head coach Andy Reid noted during Wednesday's Super Bowl LVIII availability that he had the former offensive coordinator in to talk to the offense before the AFC Championship Game.

"I did," Reid said when asked if he's spoken to Bieniemy recently. "He actually came in and talked to our team before our last game. Talked to the offensive guys, hung out with us in our meetings. So, I haven't had a chance to talk to him – he's still up for a couple jobs."

Patrick Mahomes noted that Bieniemy's presence boosted the team before Championship Sunday.

"It's always great to have EB in the building," Mahomes said. "Just being there, the energy that he brings, the mentality that he brings, you can feel (it) because he has that intensity, but he loves it. He loves being there, he loves being a part of the team and being a part of that culture. Just having him back in the building was really cool; listening to him talk, his energy. I think guys had a little bit of chill bumps, like, 'Hey, EB's back here.' Obviously, he didn't get that head-coaching opportunity, but I'm excited for him to continue to coach football and to continue to make his impact on the game."

Bieniemy spent the 2023 season as the Washington Commanders' offensive coordinator and play-caller after 10 seasons in K.C. under Reid. With the Commanders firing Ron Rivera and hiring Dan Quinn, Bieniemy was not retained.

Reid was asked what he thinks of his former OC's coaching future and whether he'd find a place on his staff to bring Bieniemy back.

"I can't answer the last part because I have no spots right now," Reid said. "But I will tell you his coaching future is great. I'm obviously a big fan of his and I know the things that he can do."

Bieniemy spent five seasons as the Chiefs offensive coordinator and took several head-coaching interviews but was never hired for a top job. With Reid calling the Chiefs' plays, Bieniemy jumped to Washington to get a chance to test out that skill. With offensive line issues and up-and-down play from Sam Howell, the Commanders' offense struggled, finishing 24th in yards and 25th in points. Washington attempted the most passes in the NFL in 2023 and ranked 30th in interceptions.

If Bieniemy doesn't land an OC gig in 2024, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him back in K.C. in some capacity. His presence and intelligence are still respected in the Chiefs' locker room and staff.

