Chiefs' Andy Reid dismisses retirement questions: 'You're going to know when it's time. Today's not the day'

LAS VEGAS -- At 65 years old, it's natural for Andy Reid to hear retirement chatter. Set to make his fifth Super Bowl appearance as a head coach, Big Red isn't ready to set aside his play sheet.
"Am I retiring? Listen, my mom and dad told me this when they were working. They said you'll know when it's time," Reid said Monday. "And I'm ready to go right now. Let's go.
"That's what they would tell me when I was young. I was an inquisitive kid, and so that's the way I look. Somewhere, you're going to know when it's time. Today's not the day."
Chiefs chairman and chief executive officer Clark Hunt told Mad Dog Sports Radio on Tuesday that he's received zero indication that Reid is ready to step down.
"I've heard the same reports that you have and have been surprised to see so many of them out there because I have no sense from Andy that he's ready to retire," Hunt said.
Hunt added that he'll discuss the future in the weeks following Sunday's Super Bowl.
"We have that conversation each offseason," he said. "That's a conversation we'll have at the end of the year. I am not expecting him to retire. He loves what he's doing. I know he's energized by the team that he has. I know that he loves coaching Patrick Mahomes. He's got a generational quarterback. … I look forward to having Andy as our head coach for many more years."
With Pete Carroll and Bill Belichick not part of the coaching fraternity in 2024, Reid becomes the eldest NFL coach. He turns 66 in March.
Reid joins Belichick (nine), Don Shula (six), and Tom Landry (five) as the only head coaches in NFL history to reach five Super Bowls.
With a win in Super Bowl LVIII, Reid would join Belichick (six), Chuck Noll (four), Joe Gibbs (three), and Bill Walsh (three) as the only head coaches to win three-plus Super Bowls.