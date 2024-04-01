Doug Pederson on Jaguars' running game: 'We have to get Tank (Bigsby) going, bottom line'

Bigsby earned seven carries in Week 1 last season but lost an odd fumble that turned into an Indianapolis touchdown. From there on out, he rarely saw more than three carries a week, ending the season with three games of three-plus carries and four tilts in which he didn't even take a single tote.

The Auburn product was clearly out of the rotation near the end of the season, taking one carry for -2 yards from Weeks 13 through Week 16. It took a 26-0 blowout win over Carolina in Week 17 for Bigsby to get 10 carries.

For the season, the running back netted 50 carries for 132 yards (2.6 yards per attempt), two TDs and two fumbles -- not exactly what the Jags expected when they made him a third-round pick.

The hope is that improved blocking up the middle, with the addition of center Mitch Morse, will help the Jags' running game, including Bigsby. But the second-year back must do a better job of finding the holes and breaking arm tackles than he did during his rookie campaign.