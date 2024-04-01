 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Doug Pederson on Jaguars' running game: 'We have to get Tank (Bigsby) going, bottom line'

Published: Apr 01, 2024 at 08:11 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Jacksonville Jaguars want to get their Tank rolling in 2024.

Jags head coach Doug Pederson noted earlier in the offseason that the club wants to lessen the load on starting running back Travis Etienne. A key to accomplishing that goal begins with getting more out of 2023 third-round pick Tank Bigsby.

"We have to get Tank going, bottom line," Pederson said last week, via JagsWire. "He is too good -- that's why we drafted him. I think early he had some 'what is that?'-type plays for whatever reason, right or wrong. Again, in and out of the lineup. He is a young player that we're excited about. Like we talked about last year, we take some burden off of Etienne a little bit, keep him healthy for the remainder of the season."

Related Links

Bigsby earned seven carries in Week 1 last season but lost an odd fumble that turned into an Indianapolis touchdown. From there on out, he rarely saw more than three carries a week, ending the season with three games of three-plus carries and four tilts in which he didn't even take a single tote.

The Auburn product was clearly out of the rotation near the end of the season, taking one carry for -2 yards from Weeks 13 through Week 16. It took a 26-0 blowout win over Carolina in Week 17 for Bigsby to get 10 carries.

For the season, the running back netted 50 carries for 132 yards (2.6 yards per attempt), two TDs and two fumbles -- not exactly what the Jags expected when they made him a third-round pick.

The hope is that improved blocking up the middle, with the addition of center Mitch Morse, will help the Jags' running game, including Bigsby. But the second-year back must do a better job of finding the holes and breaking arm tackles than he did during his rookie campaign.

The Jags brought back running back D'Ernest Johnson, who mostly played a special teams role last season, giving them a trio of Etienne, Bigsby and Johnson yet again. In a draft shallow at the RB, Jacksonville could run back the same group as last year -- plus potential undrafted free-agent options. If the Jaguars are to get more out of the ground game while lessening Etienne's workload to keep him fresh down the stretch, Bigsby must have a more significant impact than 2023.

Related Content

news

Robert Saleh: Mike Williams has a 'long way to go' in ACL recovery, but Jets 'confident' he'll be ready Week 1 

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh is "confident" new wide receiver Mike Williams (ACL) will be ready to go for the team's Week 1 game in 2024.
news

Guard Nick Allegretti says he came to Commanders to 'be a starter in Week 1'

Commanders' new guard, Nick Allegretti, talked about why he came to Washington. "I think I had gotten to the point in my career where I wanted to come and be a starter in Week 1," Allegretti said. 
news

Seahawks GM John Schneider: Team to address 'obvious' O-line needs through multiple avenues

After five offensive linemen were lost to free agency earlier this month, including three 2023 starters, the Seattle Seahawks have a clear void on the front line, which general manager John Schneider said the team is looking to address through both free agency and the draft.
news

Colts GM Chris Ballard on young CBs: 'We think these guys are gonna continue to get better'

Indianapolis general manager Chris Ballard is focused on strengthening the Colts' secondary with the young defensive backs they already have. "We think these guys are gonna continue to get better," Ballard said.
news

Jadeveon Clowney 'wanted to mature more' before going back home to Panthers

No longer a case of the right team, wrong time, the stars have finally aligned for Jadeveon Clowney to play for his hometown club as a matured veteran.
news

Free-agent CB Patrick Peterson has 'a lot left in the tank,' would want warning if team sees him as safety

Last year, Patrick Peterson signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers at the opening of free agency. This year, several waves have come and gone in free agency, and the cornerback seems content to ride a few more before landing with a team.
news

Commanders' Dan Quinn is counting on Bobby Wagner as 'multiplier': 'He's all that I love about football'

By signing Bobby Wagner in free agency, Quinn reunited with a linebacker he coached in 2013 and 2014 at the dawn of a Hall of Fame career -- one that's coming full circle now with Wagner ready to set the standard for the Washington Commanders.
news

Eagles trading pass rusher Haason Reddick to Jets for conditional 2026 third-round pick

The Philadelphia Eagles are trading pass rusher Haason Reddick to the New York Jets for a conditional third-round pick, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Dolphins, RB Raheem Mostert agree to terms on a new two-year deal worth up to $9.075 million

The Dolphins and Raheem Mostert have agreed to terms on a new contract that will keep the star running back in Miami through the 2025 season, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported, per sources. 
news

Saints to hold 2024 training camp at University of California, Irvine

The New Orleans Saints are moving training camp to the University of California, Irvine, in 2024, the team announced Friday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, March 29

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.