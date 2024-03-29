 Skip to main content
NFL announces offseason workout dates for all 32 teams for 2024 offseason

Published: Mar 29, 2024 at 12:17 PM

Voluntary offseason workout programs are intended to provide training, teaching and physical conditioning for players. The calendar for 2024 is below.

As per Article 21 of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, each club's official, voluntary nine-week offseason program is conducted in three phases:

Phase One consists of the first two weeks of the program with activities limited to meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation only.

Phase Two consists of the next three weeks of the program. On-field workouts may include individual or group instruction and drills, as well as "perfect play drills," and drills and plays with offensive players lining up across from offensive players and defensive players lining up across from defensive players, conducted at a walk-through pace. No live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills are permitted.

Phase Three consists of the next four weeks of the program. Teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, or "OTAs". No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted.

Article 22 of the Collective Bargaining Agreement stipulates that clubs may hold one mandatory minicamp for veteran players. This minicamp, noted below, must occur during Phase Three of the offseason program.

New head coaches are entitled to conduct an additional voluntary veteran minicamp. Any voluntary minicamp for veteran players must be conducted prior to the NFL Draft (April 25-27), but no earlier than week three of the club's offseason workout program and after at least one week of the two weeks of Phase One activities that the clubs may hold pursuant to Article 21. This year, eight clubs will hold voluntary veteran minicamps, as noted below.

Each club may hold a rookie football development program for a period of seven weeks, which in 2024 may begin on May 13. During this period, no activities may be held on weekends, with the exception of one post-Draft rookie minicamp, which may be conducted on either the first or second weekend following the draft. The dates of each club's post-draft rookie minicamps will be circulated at a later date.

For specific information and detailed offseason program rules, please see Articles 21 and 22 of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, available on nflcommunications.com.

The NFL Offseason Workout Program calendar (dates are subject to change at the discretion of individual clubs):

AFC

AFC East

Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills

First Day: April 15


OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20-21, May 23, May 28-30, June 3-4, June 6


Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13 

Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins

First Day: April 15


OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20-21, May 23, May 28-29, May 31


Mandatory Minicamp: June 4-6

New England Patriots
New England Patriots

First Day: April 8


Voluntary Minicamp: April 23-24


OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20-21, May 23, May 29-31, June 3-4, June 6-7


Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13 

New York Jets
New York Jets

First Day: April 15


OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20-21, May 23, May 28-29, May 31, June 3-4, June 6-7


﻿Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13

AFC North

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

First Day: April 15


OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20, May 22-23, May 28, May 30-31, June 3-4, June 6-7


Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13 

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals

First Day: April 15


OTA Offseason Workouts: May 28-30, June 3-6


Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13 

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

First Day: April 15


OTA Offseason Workouts: May 21-23, May 28-30, June 3-6


Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13 

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

First Day: April 15


OTA Offseason Workouts: May 21-23, May 28-30, June 3-6


Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13 

AFC South

Houston Texans
Houston Texans

First Day: April 15


OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20-21, May 23, May 29-31, June 3-4, June 6


Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

First Day: April 15


OTA Offseason Workouts: May 21-23, May 29-31


Mandatory Minicamp: June 4-6

Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars

First Day: April 17


OTA Offseason Workouts: May 22-23, May 25, May 30-31, June 2, June 5-8


Mandatory Minicamp: June 12-14


Rookie Minicamp: May 12-13

Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans

First Day: April 8


Voluntary Minicamp: April 22-24


OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20-21, May 23, May 28-29, May 31, June 10-13


Mandatory Minicamp: June 4-6

AFC West

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

First Day: April 15


OTA Offseason Workouts: May 21-23, May 28-30, June 3-6


Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13

Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

First Day: April 15


OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20-22, May 28-30, June 4-7


Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13

Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders

First Day: April 15


OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20-21, May 23, May 28-29, May 31, June 3-6


Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13

Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers

First Day: April 2


Voluntary Minicamp: April 22-24


OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20-21, May 23, May 29-31, June 4-7


Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13

NFC

NFC East

Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys

First Day: April 15


OTA Offseason Workouts: May 21-23, May 29-31


Mandatory Minicamp: June 4-6

New York Giants
New York Giants

First Day: April 15


OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20-21, May 23, May 28-29, May 31, June 3-4, June 6-7


Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13

Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles

First Day: April 15


OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20, May 22-23, May 28, May 30-31


Mandatory Minicamp: June 4-6

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders

First Day: April 2


Voluntary Minicamp: April 22-24


OTA Offseason Workouts: May 14-15, May 17, May 21-22, May 24, June 4-5, June 7


Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13

NFC North

Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears

First Day: April 15


OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20-21, May 23, May 28-29, May 31


Mandatory Minicamp: June 4-6

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions

First Day: April 15


OTA Offseason Workouts: May 21-23, May 29-31, June 10-12


Mandatory Minicamp: June 4-6

Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers

First Day: April 15


OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20-21, May 23, May 28-29, May 31, June 3-4, June 6


Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13

Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings

First Day: April 15


OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20-21, May 23, May 28-29, May 31, June 10-13


Mandatory Minicamp: June 4-6

NFC South

Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

First Day: April 2


Voluntary Minicamp: April 22-24


OTA Offseason Workouts: May 13-14, May 16, May 20-21, May 23, June 3-4, June 6


Mandatory Minicamp: June 10-12

Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers

First Day: April 8


Voluntary Minicamp: April 23-25


OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20-21, May 23, May 28-29, May 31, June 3-4, June 6


Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints

First Day: April 15


OTA Offseason Workouts: May 21-23, May 28-30, June 3-6


Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

First Day: April 15


OTA Offseason Workouts: May 21-23, May 28-30, June 4-6


Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13

NFC West

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

First Day: April 15


OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20-22, May 28-30, June 3-6


Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13

Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams

First Day: April 15


OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20-21, May 23, May 28-29, May 31, June 3-6


Mandatory Minicamp: June 10-12

San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers

First Day: April 15


OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20-21, May 23, May 28-29, May 31


Mandatory Minicamp: June 4-6

Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks

First Day: April 8


Voluntary Minicamp: April 22-24


OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20, May 22-23, May 28, May 30-31, June 3-4, June 6-7


Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13

