Jacksonville Jaguars 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Hey Jaguars fans! It's time to get ready for the 2024 NFL Draft with exclusive team insights and analysis.
Read below to get a sense for Jacksonville's projected picks, positional needs, selection history, GM draft notes and more, all courtesy of the NFL's research team.
And don't forget to tune in on Thursday, April 25th at 8:00 p.m. ET for live coverage of the draft on NFL Network and NFL+.
Jacksonville Jaguars Draft Overview
2023 record: 9-8
Second in AFC South; missed playoffs
Jaguars 2024 draft picks (8):
Round 1, pick 17
Round 2, pick 48
Round 3, pick 96 (compensatory pick)
Round 4, pick 114
Round 4, pick 116 (acquired from New Orleans Saints in 2023 Draft trade)
Round 5, pick 153
Round 6, pick 212 (compensatory pick)
Round 7, pick 236
Jaguars team needs (according to Chad Reuter): Cornerback, Defensive Tackle, Offensive Tackle, Interior OL, Edge
Projected Jaguars first-round selection, via NFL.com draft analysts:
|Analyst
|Pick No. 17
|Daniel Jeremiah
|CB Terrion Arnold (ALA)
|Charles Davis
|DT Byron Murphy II (TEX)
|Lance Zierlein
|CB Terrion Arnold (ALA)
|Bucky Brooks
|CB Terrion Arnold (ALA)
|Peter Schrager
|CB Quinyon Mitchell (TOL)
Jaguars 2024 Opponents
Home
Texans, Colts, Titans, Patriots, Jets, Packers, Vikings, Browns
Away
Texans, Colts, Titans, Bills, Dolphins, Lions, Bears, Raiders, Eagles
Jaguars Notable Activity Tracker (2024 offseason):
|Adds
|Losses
|QB Mac Jones (trade - Patriots)
|DT Foley Fatukasi (Texans)
|C Mitch Morse (Bills)
|CB Darious Williams (Rams)
|WR Gabe Davis (Bills)
|S Rayshawn Jenkins (Seahawks)
|S Darnell Savage (Packers)
|K Brandon McManus (Commanders)
|WR Devin Duvernay (Ravens)
|WR Calvin Ridley (Titans)
|CB Ronald Darby (Ravens)
|LB K'Lavon Chaisson (Panthers)
|DE Arik Armstead (49ers)
|K Joey Slye (Commanders)
|DE Trevis Gipson (Titans)
|TE Josiah Deguara (Packers)
Jaguars Decision Makers
Owner: Shad Khan
General Manager: Trent Baalke
Head Coach: Doug Pederson
Trent Baalke
- Baalke is entering his 4th season as Jaguars GM
- 2020: Jaguars Director of Player Personnel
- 2017-19: Football Op Consultant with NFL
- 2011-16: 49ers General Manager
Jaguars Draft Notes
Past 3 Drafts
- 29 total players selected (12 offense, 17 defense)
- Had No. 1 overall pick in both 2021 & 2022 Drafts (QB Trevor Lawrence & DE Travon Walker)
- 1 Pro Bowl player selected (T. Lawrence)
- While GM for the 49ers, Baalke drafted 3 players who made the Pro Bowl with SF
- Aldon Smith, Eric Reid, DeForest Buckner
- Baalke has not drafted a WR higher than the 6th round as the Jaguars GM (2021-23) & only used 1 top-100 overall pick on a WR as 49ers GM (2011-16; A.J. Jenkins – 30th overall in 2012 Draft)
- Signed Christian Kirk to 4-yr, $72.0M deal in 2022 FA
- Traded a 2024 3rd Rd for Calvin Ridley in November 2022 while he was suspended (played 2023 seasons with JAX, signed with TEN in 2024 FA)
- Signed Gabe Davis to 3-year, $39.0M deal in 2024 FA
- Baalke has made trades involving 1st-rd picks as GM in 5 drafts
- 3 times with SF (traded up twice & down once)
- 2 times w/ JAX: traded up from pick No. 33 to No. 27 overall in 2022 (selected Devin Lloyd) & traded down from No. 24 to No. 25 overall & then No. 25 to No. 27 in 2023 (selected A. Harrison)
- In his first offseason as the GM for the Jaguars (2021), Baalke hired Urban Meyer to be the Jaguars' head coach
- Meyer had never been a HC in the NFL before
- Meyer was fired after 13 games with JAX in 2021
- Baalke hired former Eagles HC Doug Pederson to be the new HC in February 2022
- As Jaguars GM, Baalke has used a top-65 overall pick on every offensive/defensive position except WR & interior DL
Highest drafted Jaguars player by position, since 2021
|Position
|Player
|Round
|Overall
|Year
|QB
|Trevor Lawrence
|1st
|1st
|2021
|RB
|Travis Etienne
|1st
|25th
|2021
|WR
|Parker Washington
|6th
|185th
|2023
|TE
|Brenton Strange
|2nd
|61st
|2023
|OT
|Anton Harrison
|1st
|27th
|2023
|IOL
|Luke Fortner
|3rd
|65th
|2022
|DT
|Jay Tufele
|4th
|106th
|2021
|EDGE
|Travon Walker
|1st
|1st
|2022
|LB
|Devin Lloyd
|1st
|27th
|2022
|CB
|Tyson Campbell
|2nd
|33rd
|2021
|S
|Andre Cisco
|3rd
|65th
|2021
Last time Jaguars picked each position in first round:
|Position
|Year
|Player
|School
|Pick No. (Overall)
|QB
|2021
|Trevor Lawrence
|Clemson
|1st
|RB
|2021
|Travis Etienne
|Clemson
|25th
|WR
|2012
|Justin Blackmon
|Oklahoma State
|5th
|TE
|2006
|Marcedes Lewis
|UCLA
|28th
|OT
|2023
|Anton Harrison
|Oklahoma
|27th
|OG
|Never
|C
|Never
|`
|DE
|2022
|Travon Walker
|Georgia
|1st
|DT
|2018
|Taven Bryan
|Florida
|29th
|LB
|2022
|Devin Lloyd
|Utah
|27th
|CB
|2020
|C.J. Henderson
|Florida
|9th
|S
|2007
|Reggie Nelson
|Florida
|21st
|P
|Never
|K
|Never
Compiled by the NFL Research team. All data current as of April 16, 2024.