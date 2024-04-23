 Skip to main content
Jacksonville Jaguars 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Published: Apr 23, 2024 at 12:52 PM
NFL Research

Hey Jaguars fans! It's time to get ready for the 2024 NFL Draft with exclusive team insights and analysis.

Read below to get a sense for Jacksonville's projected picks, positional needs, selection history, GM draft notes and more, all courtesy of the NFL's research team.

And don't forget to tune in on Thursday, April 25th at 8:00 p.m. ET for live coverage of the draft on NFL Network and NFL+.

Jacksonville Jaguars Draft Overview

2023 record: 9-8
Second in AFC South; missed playoffs

Jaguars 2024 draft picks (8):

Round 1, pick 17
Round 2, pick 48
Round 3, pick 96 (compensatory pick)
Round 4, pick 114
Round 4, pick 116 (acquired from New Orleans Saints in 2023 Draft trade)
Round 5, pick 153
Round 6, pick 212 (compensatory pick)
Round 7, pick 236

Jaguars team needs (according to Chad Reuter): Cornerback, Defensive Tackle, Offensive Tackle, Interior OL, Edge

Projected Jaguars first-round selection, via NFL.com draft analysts:

Table inside Article
Analyst Pick No. 17
Daniel Jeremiah CB Terrion Arnold (ALA)
Charles Davis DT Byron Murphy II (TEX)
Lance Zierlein CB Terrion Arnold (ALA)
Bucky Brooks CB Terrion Arnold (ALA)
Peter Schrager CB Quinyon Mitchell (TOL)

Jaguars 2024 Opponents

Home

Texans, Colts, Titans, Patriots, Jets, Packers, Vikings, Browns

Away

Texans, Colts, Titans, Bills, Dolphins, Lions, Bears, Raiders, Eagles

Jaguars Notable Activity Tracker (2024 offseason):

Table inside Article
Adds Losses
QB Mac Jones (trade - Patriots) DT Foley Fatukasi (Texans)
C Mitch Morse (Bills) CB Darious Williams (Rams)
WR Gabe Davis (Bills) S Rayshawn Jenkins (Seahawks)
S Darnell Savage (Packers) K Brandon McManus (Commanders)
WR Devin Duvernay (Ravens) WR Calvin Ridley (Titans)
CB Ronald Darby (Ravens) LB K'Lavon Chaisson (Panthers)
DE Arik Armstead (49ers)
K Joey Slye (Commanders)
DE Trevis Gipson (Titans)
TE Josiah Deguara (Packers)

Jaguars Decision Makers

Owner: Shad Khan

General Manager: Trent Baalke

Head Coach: Doug Pederson

Trent Baalke

- Baalke is entering his 4th season as Jaguars GM

- 2020: Jaguars Director of Player Personnel

- 2017-19: Football Op Consultant with NFL

- 2011-16: 49ers General Manager

Jaguars Draft Notes

Past 3 Drafts

- 29 total players selected (12 offense, 17 defense)
- Had No. 1 overall pick in both 2021 & 2022 Drafts (QB Trevor Lawrence & DE Travon Walker)

- 1 Pro Bowl player selected (T. Lawrence)

- While GM for the 49ers, Baalke drafted 3 players who made the Pro Bowl with SF

- Aldon Smith, Eric Reid, DeForest Buckner

- Baalke has not drafted a WR higher than the 6th round as the Jaguars GM (2021-23) & only used 1 top-100 overall pick on a WR as 49ers GM (2011-16; A.J. Jenkins – 30th overall in 2012 Draft)

- Signed Christian Kirk to 4-yr, $72.0M deal in 2022 FA

- Traded a 2024 3rd Rd for Calvin Ridley in November 2022 while he was suspended (played 2023 seasons with JAX, signed with TEN in 2024 FA)

- Signed Gabe Davis to 3-year, $39.0M deal in 2024 FA

- Baalke has made trades involving 1st-rd picks as GM in 5 drafts

- 3 times with SF (traded up twice & down once)

- 2 times w/ JAX: traded up from pick No. 33 to No. 27 overall in 2022 (selected Devin Lloyd) & traded down from No. 24 to No. 25 overall & then No. 25 to No. 27 in 2023 (selected A. Harrison)

- In his first offseason as the GM for the Jaguars (2021), Baalke hired Urban Meyer to be the Jaguars' head coach

- Meyer had never been a HC in the NFL before

- Meyer was fired after 13 games with JAX in 2021

- Baalke hired former Eagles HC Doug Pederson to be the new HC in February 2022

- As Jaguars GM, Baalke has used a top-65 overall pick on every offensive/defensive position except WR & interior DL

Highest drafted Jaguars player by position, since 2021

Table inside Article
Position Player Round Overall Year
QB Trevor Lawrence 1st 1st 2021
RB Travis Etienne 1st 25th 2021
WR Parker Washington 6th 185th 2023
TE Brenton Strange 2nd 61st 2023
OT Anton Harrison 1st 27th 2023
IOL Luke Fortner 3rd 65th 2022
DT Jay Tufele 4th 106th 2021
EDGE Travon Walker 1st 1st 2022
LB Devin Lloyd 1st 27th 2022
CB Tyson Campbell 2nd 33rd 2021
S Andre Cisco 3rd 65th 2021

Last time Jaguars picked each position in first round:

Table inside Article
Position Year Player School Pick No. (Overall)
QB 2021 Trevor Lawrence Clemson 1st
RB 2021 Travis Etienne Clemson 25th
WR 2012 Justin Blackmon Oklahoma State 5th
TE 2006 Marcedes Lewis UCLA 28th
OT 2023 Anton Harrison Oklahoma 27th
OG Never
C Never `
DE 2022 Travon Walker Georgia 1st
DT 2018 Taven Bryan Florida 29th
LB 2022 Devin Lloyd Utah 27th
CB 2020 C.J. Henderson Florida 9th
S 2007 Reggie Nelson Florida 21st
P Never
K Never

Compiled by the NFL Research team. All data current as of April 16, 2024.

