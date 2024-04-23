Jacksonville Jaguars 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Trent Baalke

- Baalke is entering his 4th season as Jaguars GM

- 2020: Jaguars Director of Player Personnel

- 2017-19: Football Op Consultant with NFL

- 2011-16: 49ers General Manager

Jaguars Draft Notes

Past 3 Drafts

- 29 total players selected (12 offense, 17 defense)

- Had No. 1 overall pick in both 2021 & 2022 Drafts (QB Trevor Lawrence & DE Travon Walker)

- 1 Pro Bowl player selected (T. Lawrence)

- While GM for the 49ers, Baalke drafted 3 players who made the Pro Bowl with SF

- Aldon Smith, Eric Reid, DeForest Buckner

- Baalke has not drafted a WR higher than the 6th round as the Jaguars GM (2021-23) & only used 1 top-100 overall pick on a WR as 49ers GM (2011-16; A.J. Jenkins – 30th overall in 2012 Draft)

- Signed Christian Kirk to 4-yr, $72.0M deal in 2022 FA

- Traded a 2024 3rd Rd for Calvin Ridley in November 2022 while he was suspended (played 2023 seasons with JAX, signed with TEN in 2024 FA)

- Signed Gabe Davis to 3-year, $39.0M deal in 2024 FA

- Baalke has made trades involving 1st-rd picks as GM in 5 drafts

- 3 times with SF (traded up twice & down once)

- 2 times w/ JAX: traded up from pick No. 33 to No. 27 overall in 2022 (selected Devin Lloyd) & traded down from No. 24 to No. 25 overall & then No. 25 to No. 27 in 2023 (selected A. Harrison)

- In his first offseason as the GM for the Jaguars (2021), Baalke hired Urban Meyer to be the Jaguars' head coach

- Meyer had never been a HC in the NFL before

- Meyer was fired after 13 games with JAX in 2021

- Baalke hired former Eagles HC Doug Pederson to be the new HC in February 2022