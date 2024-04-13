Dion Dawkins: Stefon Diggs trade was 'haymaker,' but I know Bills 'know what they're doing'

Meanwhile, the Bills are currently left with a wide receiver room of new additions Curtis Samuel and Mack Hollins, plus returning players such as Khalil Shakir.

On defense, they moved on from veterans like cornerback Tre’Davious White and safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer to combat their cap casualties with a soft reset.

But the process of constructing the newest iteration of the team remains far from over.

Buffalo, while clearly prioritizing frugality, has still made moves on both sides of the ball to help the pursuit of next year's ring, bringing in Mike Edwards to help shore up the safety position and bolstering the offensive line with La’El Collins.

The Bills have 10 picks in the upcoming draft, too, five of which come in the top 150.

2024 will look vastly different, but Buffalo also enters the season having captured the AFC East in every year this decade.

Dawkins, who Buffalo actually invested more into this offseason with a three-year contract extension that placed him among the four highest-paid left tackles in the league, recognizes all the change, but he maintains a long list of reasons the Bills will keep on winning.

"That window is always open when you've got guys like me and you got guys like Josh," Dawkins said. "When you've got a team of guys that lead with good hearts, good athleticism, good football, and when we put that helmet on and them pads on and that jersey and it says Bills, that window is always open. It's always open. Like it could be a little bit more, but nah, it's open. And it'll always be open.