Bills LT Dion Dawkins signs three-year extension after posting joke he was leaving Buffalo

Buffalo is redistributing some of the salary-cap space saved toward the offensive side of the ball, where Dawkins has served as Buffalo's best blocker and the protector of quarterback Josh Allen's blindside over the last seven years. Dawkins finished in the top 22 among all tackles in the NFL in overall offensive grade in 2023, per Pro Football Focus, earning his third straight Pro Bowl nod, and was a priority for the Bills as they enter another important offseason.