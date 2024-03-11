 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Bills LT Dion Dawkins signs three-year extension after posting joke he was leaving Buffalo

Published: Mar 11, 2024 at 12:52 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Rest easy, Buffalo: Dion Dawkins isn't going anywhere.

The Bills' three-time Pro Bowl tackle signed a three-year extension on Monday that will make him one of the NFL's highest-paid tackles, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

The news followed a brief troll job by Dawkins, who posted an apparent farewell to Buffalo on social media shortly before news of his extension broke. Instead, he's sticking around to continue serving in a key role for a Bills team that will look fairly different in 2024 following a handful of notable cuts last week.

Related Links

Buffalo is redistributing some of the salary-cap space saved toward the offensive side of the ball, where Dawkins has served as Buffalo's best blocker and the protector of quarterback Josh Allen's blindside over the last seven years. Dawkins finished in the top 22 among all tackles in the NFL in overall offensive grade in 2023, per Pro Football Focus, earning his third straight Pro Bowl nod, and was a priority for the Bills as they enter another important offseason.

With Allen's blindside protector under contract, general manager Brandon Beane can turn toward his next set of objectives as the free agency frenzy begins.

Related Content

news

Packers expected to sign ex-Raiders RB Josh Jacobs

The Green Bay Packers are expected to sign former Raiders running back Josh Jacobs to a free-agent contract, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Monday.
news

Jaguars signing ex-Bills WR Gabe Davis to three-year, $39 million contract

The Jaguars are signing former Bills WR Gabe Davis to a three-year, $39 million contract that's worth up to $50 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.
news

Raiders signing DT Christian Wilkins to four-year, $110 million deal

The Las Vegas Raiders are signing former Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins to a four-year, $110 million deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.
news

Vikings signing ex-Texans pass rusher Jonathan Greenard to four-year, $76 million deal

The Vikings are signing DE Jonathan Greenard to a four-year, $76 million contract, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Monday.
news

Titans signing ex-Cowboys RB Tony Pollard to three-year, $24 million contract

The Titans are signing former Cowboys running back Tony Pollard to a three-year, $24 million contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Bears, RB D'Andre Swift agree to terms on three-year, $24 million deal

The Chicago Bears and running back D'Andre Swift have agreed to terms on a three-year, $24 million contract, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported.
news

WR Michael Pittman, Colts expected to finalize three-year contract

The Indianapolis Colts are expected to finalize a three-year contract with star wide receiver Michael Pittman, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.
news

Eagles guard Landon Dickerson signing four-year extension worth up to $87 million

The Philadelphia Eagles have locked up Pro Bowl guard Landon Dickerson with the richest contract for a guard in NFL history. The club announced Monday it agreed to terms on a four-year extension with Dickerson. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the extension is worth $84 million in base with a max value of $87 million, per sources informed of the pact.
news

Franchise-tagged WR Tee Higgins requests trade from Bengals

Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins has requested a trade out of Cincinnati, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.
news

Jacksonville Jaguars signing center Mitch Morse to two-year, $10.5M contract

Mitch Morse didn't take long to find a new job. The center agreed to a two-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars worth $10.5 million with $7 million guaranteed.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, March 11

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.