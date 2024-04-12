Texans' Hannah McNair on team's active offseason: 'We want to win now'

The buzz-garnering offseason moves have made it clear that the franchise isn't content on celebrating its 2023 success or ready to waste time while the window is open with star quarterback C.J. Stroud on his rookie contract.

"We embrace the expectations," Cal McNair said. "It's where we want to be. At the same time, it's about building the team and the team being coached and working hard. It's the day-to-day things that are going to get us where we want to get to. But we got to stay focused and work hard every day to bring about where we want to go."