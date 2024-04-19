2024 NFL Draft: When and how to watch league's three-day event

The 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit promises to be one of the most exciting in recent memory, with quarterbacks Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye and J.J. McCarthy receiving consideration at the top of Round 1 alongside generational wide receiver talents in Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze.
In all, more than 250 players will be drafted over the course of seven rounds spanning three days, starting on Thursday, April 25 and concluding on Saturday, April 27.
You can watch all of the action unfold live starting at 8 p.m. ET on April 25 on NFL Network, ESPN, ABC and ESPN Deportes. Coverage is also available to stream live on NFL+. Learn more about NFL+ here.
Additional live coverage of the draft will be available on the NFL Channel -- the NFL's free ad-supported streaming offering. The NFL Channel is available on the NFL App, Roku Channel, Peacock, Pluto TV, Tubi, Vizio WatchFree, Xumo Play, LG and at NFL.com/nflchannel.
A complete listing of ways to watch the 2024 NFL Draft can also be found here.
Following the conclusion of Round 1 on April 25, exclusive coverage on NFL+ will begin with The Fantasy Footballers Draft Special. For more details about that show, which features acclaimed podcast hosts Andy Holloway, Jason Moore and Mike Wright, visit here.
Below is a further breakdown of what you need to know to watch the NFL draft:
Dates: Thursday, April 25 to Saturday, April 27
Location: Detroit
How to watch: NFL Network, NFL+, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes
Schedule:
- Thursday, April 25 at 8 p.m. ET -- Round 1
- Friday, April 26 at 7 p.m. ET -- Rounds 2-3
- Saturday, April 27 at 12 p.m. ET -- Rounds 4-7
Learn more about the 2024 NFL Draft:
- Where, when and how to attend the 2024 NFL Draft in person
- Latest draft news, including which players will be in the green room in Detroit
- 2024 NFL Draft Tracker: Scouting reports on all the top players, along with team-by-team needs
- Mock Draft Central: Latest intel and predictions from our top draft analysts
- 2024 NFL draft order: See where each team is picking from selection No. 1 to No. 257