Jaguars GM Trent Baalke on QB Trevor Lawrence contract extension: 'We're working, but you can't force this stuff'

Published: Apr 20, 2024 at 11:14 AM
Christian Gonzales

Digital Content Producer

It's been a busy offseason for Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke.

Jacksonville acquired QB Mac Jones, added WR Gabe Davis to a three-year deal and took care of signing pass rusher Josh Allen to a five-year, $150 million extension after he received the non-exclusive tag in March.

Next on the docket possibly for Baalke and the Jaguars: Franchise QB Trevor Lawrence's contract extension.

"We've had some great talks and great conversations," Baalke said this week, via team transcript, when asked about a Lawrence extension this offseason. "I spoke with his agency again last night. We're working, but you can't force this stuff. I said the same thing with Josh's [OLB Josh Allen] situation, I said it would take some time and it did. But we're glad it got completed when it did so we could go into this offseason program knowing that's behind us and we can move forward. We're working at it, we'll continue to work at it. Ownership is involved, obviously. Coach is involved; we're going to put our best foot forward and hope to get something accomplished here."

Lawrence, who's able to sign a contract extension now that he's accrued three NFL seasons, is coming off a campaign where he threw for 4,016 yards, 21 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. The No. 1 overall pick from the 2021 draft battled through multiple injuries from a knee injury, a high ankle sprain, a concussion and a sprained right shoulder last season.

The impact of the 24-year-old QB on the franchise was evident during the 2022 season. Lawrence's performance in his second season earned him a Pro Bowl nod, and he led Jacksonville to the playoffs for the first time since 2017. The Jaguars had one of the biggest wins in recent playoff history when they rallied from a 27-0 deficit against the Los Angeles Chargers and won 31-30 in the wild-card round.

Last offseason, players from the 2020 draft class earned lucrative contract extensions. Quarterbacks Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert and Jalen Hurts received new deals after impressive campaigns, respectively. Now, Jacksonville is on the clock for Lawrence but there is no rush to get a extension done since he's still under his rookie deal.

With Calvin Ridley staying in the AFC South, Jacksonville's offense will be without its receiving yard leader from a year ago. The Jaguars hold the No. 17 overall pick in next week's draft, and Baalke could potentially select another target for Lawrence.

"I think it's a very good group of receivers, obviously," Baalke said of the WR class. "I think those three that everybody is talking about are really good football players. I think there's some guys in the next wave that are really good football players, too. I think there's good players like that all the way through the draft in that position."

