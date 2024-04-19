Seven-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Six edge rushers, five trades, five QBs in wild Round 1

We're less than one week away from the start of the 2024 NFL Draft (April 25-27 in Detroit). One thing I've learned covering this event over the past 20 years is that there will be a few surprises in store for those tuned in -- moves that few, if any, mocks projected in the lead up.
Below I've laid out one of countless potential scenarios for the seven-round event, trying to predict a few surprise -- yet plausible -- selections. Although I've limited trades to only Rounds 1 and 2 (six total) below, you'll almost certainly see at least a dozen more next Friday and Saturday.
This exercise is meant to provide a general idea of when a player might be picked over the course of the weekend so you can get a sense of where your team might find value at a position of need. But, in the end, it's really about thinking outside the box about what could happen -- and not just what everyone expects.
This pick has seemed like a lock since the moment Williams was granted special eligibility for the 2024 NFL Draft. He has a rare ability to make plays from inside and outside the pocket, and as his game matures, I expect him to become one of the top five quarterbacks in the league -- something this franchise hasn't had since the AFL-NFL merger.
Daniels' maturation as a quarterback this past year should land him in Washington. His performance with the Tigers in 2023 provided a tremendous boost to his draft stock, helping him to separate from the pack and project as a future starter. While his electric running style definitely turned heads last season, it was his improvement operating within the pocket -- especially over the second half of the season -- that really impressed. Offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury will love working with Daniels.
The Patriots have taken a back seat to Josh Allen and the Bills in the AFC East since Tom Brady's departure in 2020. So you can't blame New England if it might want a physical, strong-armed passer like Maye, who can emulate the game of Buffalo's Pro Bowl passer. Like Allen coming out of Wyoming, one of the biggest knocks on Maye is his inconsistency. I think offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt would embrace an opportunity to help the young man maximize his talents.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH ARIZONA CARDINALS
The Daniel Jones Era could be coming to a close in New York. Remember, he wasn't this administration's pick, and the Giants signed Drew Lock in March to the sort of deal a team often gives a veteran before selecting a first-round quarterback. McCarthy wasn't required to throw the ball 40 times per game at Michigan thanks to the team's effective ground game, but he showed himself capable of threading passes into tight windows, moving effectively within the pocket and running for big gains when given the chance. The Giants trade a second-round pick this year and next (while possibly receiving a 2024 Day 3 selection in return) to jump up two slots, out-offering other potential suitors looking to leap into the Cardinals' spot.
Harrison's ability to stretch defenses vertically will make the Chargers' run game (and the team's other receivers) more effective. He'll be a downfield factor who will thrive on play action, as well as a strong target in the middle of the field who can take the ball the distance.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH NEW YORK GIANTS
The Cardinals would likely love to swing a trade like this because they would receive additional draft capital and only have to drop two spots, putting them in position to still land an elite receiver or edge rusher. Dallas Turner could be the pick here, but I'm running with Odunze, who will bulk up a severely lacking group of pass catchers. His game reminds me of Charger-turned-Jet Mike Williams', but he has more strength and explosion after the catch. I expect him to be a dynamic playmaker for years to come.
Tennessee tried filling Taylor Lewan's left tackle spot with multiple players last season, but no one was able to lock down the starting job for 2024. Alt's strength, size, technique and athleticism solidifies the position for at least the next five years (and hopefully more).
Atlanta could select an edge rusher like Dallas Turner or Jared Verse here, but look out for a surprise pick in Mitchell, whose athletic profile and production may entice the Falcons. New head coach Raheem Morris, a former safety at Hofstra with years of NFL experience coaching secondaries, knows defensive backs. It would be easy to see him taking a liking to the lockdown performer.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH CHICAGO BEARS
Colts GM Chris Ballard and Bears head coach Matt Eberflus, who spent several years together in Indy, work together again on a deal that benefits both sides. Ballard gets one of the draft's best offensive weapons (and a third-round pick) in exchange for No. 15 overall, as well as second- and fourth-round selections.
Yes, the Jets signed veteran left tackle Tyron Smith and traded for right tackle Morgan Moses this offseason. But both are 33 years old, coming off injuries and only under contract through next season. Latham's ability to get movement in the run game, and widen his base against edge rushers in pass pro, could make him the top lineman from this class three years down the line.
Nix's ability to find targets at all three levels, move in and outside the pocket, and direct an offense are quite reminiscent of former Vikings starter Kirk Cousins.
Instead of taking a QB here, such as Michael Penix Jr., Denver opts to lock up a top defender. Turner's speed and length instantly upgrade a mediocre Broncos pass rush. I could see Denver using him as a designated pass rusher in Year 1, at least until he gets stronger and his body matures. But the sky's the limit for the former Alabama star.
Nabers' quickness in his routes, strong hands and speed make him a top-10 talent and he reminds me a lot of former LSU receiver Odell Beckham Jr. -- who was selected 12th overall by the Giants 10 years ago. I have the Raiders trading up for Michael Penix Jr. in Round 2 to compete with Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew for the starting QB job, but Vegas could sneak into the back end of the first to snag a QB whose rookie contract would include the team-friendly fifth-year option.
Ryan Ramcyzk's future is unclear given his serious knee issues, so bringing in Fuaga to handle bookend duties makes sense. If the veteran is able to go, Fuaga could move inside or get his shot at left tackle, like former Saints starter Andrus Peat.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH INDIANAPOLIS COLTS
GM Ryan Poles could've selected Murphy at No. 9 if the Bears had stayed put, but he still manages to land the defensive talent six spots later while replenishing the team's draft assets (currently hold just four picks). The former Longhorn will be a welcome addition to the Bears' front because of his strength holding the line and ability to work through interior linemen's shoulders to create havoc in the backfield.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
One year after moving up a slot to draft Jalen Carter, the Eagles once again climb the board for a top defensive prospect. They swap one of their second-round picks (No. 50) for the first of Seattle's two fourth-rounders (No. 102) to move up six spots for Verse, who has a bright future as a power rusher and stout run defender on the edge.
Arnold's a tough-minded corner who played multiple spots in the Alabama secondary. With Darious Williams no longer in Jacksonville, Arnold should win a job outside and move into the slot when matchups require.
Tee Higgins recently told reporters that he expects to play in Cincinnati this season after all, seemingly squashing the trade request he issued in March shortly after receiving the franchise tag. If he and the Bengals are unable to work out a long-term deal before July's deadline for tagged players, which could be tough to manage with Cincinnati also needing to pay Ja'Marr Chase, Higgins could be on a new team by this time next year. Adding yet another dynamic LSU playmaker to this offense could therefore pay dividends in the short- and long-term.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH LOS ANGELES RAMS
I won't count out the Chiefs packaging multiple picks to move up even higher for Brock Bowers, but in this scenario, they send their second-round selection (No. 64) to the Rams to jump into the top 20 for Worthy, whose speed is made for the Chiefs' offense.
Fautanu's lateral quickness and bend should allow him to have success at left tackle, but he could also line up at left guard (where he played a few games for the Huskines) thanks to his strength and nasty attitude.
If there's a run on quarterbacks and receivers with the first 20 selections, one of the top offensive tackles could still be available for Miami at No. 21. Fashanu is similar to Christian Darrisaw (No. 23 overall in 2021) and Andre Dillard (No. 22 in 2019) when they were entering the league in that he's a bit raw in his technique and did not dominate in his final collegiate season as expected. Fashanu has the upside, though, to become an excellent starter.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
Barton will likely start inside (starting at guard or center) for the Seahawks early in his career (like he did as a true freshman) before moving out to left tackle. He'll be a decade-long starter in the league.
Latu was an ultra-productive player for the Bruins the last two seasons and would add another piece to a revamped Vikings defensive front. His relentless nature and quickness in space make him an ideal NFL starter on the edge, but his injury history could keep him on the board until late in the first round.
The Cowboys appreciate Colson's toughness (played through much of Michigan's season with a broken hand), physicality and three-down skill set. They make him the newest addition to their defense.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH GREEN BAY PACKERS
Whether it's for a cornerback like McKinstry, an offensive lineman or a receiver, the 49ers could very well give up a mid-round pick to acquire one of the few missing pieces on an otherwise potent roster.
Robinson's speed and bend off the edge will help fill the void created by Shaq Barrett's departure. Although he recorded just 9.5 sacks over the past two seasons at Penn State, he has the skills to hit that total on an annual basis in the pros.
DeJean's rock-solid workout earlier this month, where he displayed very good athleticism for a player five months removed from a fractured leg, likely cemented him as a first-rounder. DeJean can line up outside and at nickel, and could even play safety if needed.
The two most recent times two MAC players were selected in the first round: Ben Roethlisberger and Jason Babin in 2004; Khalil Mack and Jimmie Ward in 2014. And now 2024, as Kneeland joins Quinyon Mitchell as a Day 1 pick. In Kneeland, Buffalo adds a productive, athletic edge defender to chase the top AFC quarterbacks.
The long-time Lions fan joins his hometown team to give Aidan Hutchinson some help on the edge. Robinson lined up in multiple places during his career at Missouri, showcasing a versatility you can expect defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn to utilize, as well.
Baltimore traded starting right tackle Morgan Moses to the Jets in March, so bringing in Guyton to compete with Daniel Faalele makes a ton of sense. Guyton also played a bit of left tackle at Oklahoma, so he could back up 2025 free agent Ronnie Stanley if the veteran loses time to injury again.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
The Packers gain a third-round pick from San Francisco in this deal and still add an important piece to the offensive line.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
Wiggins' closing speed is rare, and despite his thin build, he is willing to fight for the ball through the catch. The Rams may not be able to ignore the corner's value at the bottom of the first round, even after signing Darious Williams and Tre'Davious White, who’s coming off an Achilles injury. I wouldn't be surprised if GM Les Snead were to trade back again, adding to the team's seven-year streak without making a first-round pick.