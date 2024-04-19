 Skip to main content
Advertising

Mock Draft

Presented By

Seven-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Six edge rushers, five trades, five QBs in wild Round 1

Published: Apr 19, 2024 at 12:07 PM
Chad_Reuter_1400x1000
Chad Reuter

Draft Analyst

We're less than one week away from the start of the 2024 NFL Draft (April 25-27 in Detroit). One thing I've learned covering this event over the past 20 years is that there will be a few surprises in store for those tuned in -- moves that few, if any, mocks projected in the lead up.

Below I've laid out one of countless potential scenarios for the seven-round event, trying to predict a few surprise -- yet plausible -- selections. Although I've limited trades to only Rounds 1 and 2 (six total) below, you'll almost certainly see at least a dozen more next Friday and Saturday.

This exercise is meant to provide a general idea of when a player might be picked over the course of the weekend so you can get a sense of where your team might find value at a position of need. But, in the end, it's really about thinking outside the box about what could happen -- and not just what everyone expects.

Related Links

Pick
1
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
(via CAR)
Caleb Williams
Caleb Williams
USC · QB · Junior

This pick has seemed like a lock since the moment Williams was granted special eligibility for the 2024 NFL Draft. He has a rare ability to make plays from inside and outside the pocket, and as his game matures, I expect him to become one of the top five quarterbacks in the league -- something this franchise hasn't had since the AFL-NFL merger.

Pick
2
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
Jayden Daniels
Jayden Daniels
LSU · QB · Senior

Daniels' maturation as a quarterback this past year should land him in Washington. His performance with the Tigers in 2023 provided a tremendous boost to his draft stock, helping him to separate from the pack and project as a future starter. While his electric running style definitely turned heads last season, it was his improvement operating within the pocket -- especially over the second half of the season -- that really impressed. Offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury will love working with Daniels.

Pick
3
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Drake Maye
Drake Maye
North Carolina · QB · Sophomore (RS)

The Patriots have taken a back seat to Josh Allen and the Bills in the AFC East since Tom Brady's departure in 2020. So you can't blame New England if it might want a physical, strong-armed passer like Maye, who can emulate the game of Buffalo's Pro Bowl passer. Like Allen coming out of Wyoming, one of the biggest knocks on Maye is his inconsistency. I think offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt would embrace an opportunity to help the young man maximize his talents.

Pick
4
New York Giants
New York Giants
J.J. McCarthy
J.J. McCarthy
Michigan · QB · Junior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH ARIZONA CARDINALS


The Daniel Jones Era could be coming to a close in New York. Remember, he wasn't this administration's pick, and the Giants signed Drew Lock in March to the sort of deal a team often gives a veteran before selecting a first-round quarterback. McCarthy wasn't required to throw the ball 40 times per game at Michigan thanks to the team's effective ground game, but he showed himself capable of threading passes into tight windows, moving effectively within the pocket and running for big gains when given the chance. The Giants trade a second-round pick this year and next (while possibly receiving a 2024 Day 3 selection in return) to jump up two slots, out-offering other potential suitors looking to leap into the Cardinals' spot.

Pick
5
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Ohio State · WR · Junior

Harrison's ability to stretch defenses vertically will make the Chargers' run game (and the team's other receivers) more effective. He'll be a downfield factor who will thrive on play action, as well as a strong target in the middle of the field who can take the ball the distance.

Pick
6
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Rome Odunze
Rome Odunze
Washington · WR · Senior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH NEW YORK GIANTS


The Cardinals would likely love to swing a trade like this because they would receive additional draft capital and only have to drop two spots, putting them in position to still land an elite receiver or edge rusher. Dallas Turner could be the pick here, but I'm running with Odunze, who will bulk up a severely lacking group of pass catchers. His game reminds me of Charger-turned-Jet Mike Williams', but he has more strength and explosion after the catch. I expect him to be a dynamic playmaker for years to come.

Pick
7
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Joe Alt
Joe Alt
Notre Dame · OT · Junior

Tennessee tried filling Taylor Lewan's left tackle spot with multiple players last season, but no one was able to lock down the starting job for 2024. Alt's strength, size, technique and athleticism solidifies the position for at least the next five years (and hopefully more). 

Pick
8
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Quinyon Mitchell
Quinyon Mitchell
Toledo · CB · Senior

Atlanta could select an edge rusher like Dallas Turner or Jared Verse here, but look out for a surprise pick in Mitchell, whose athletic profile and production may entice the Falcons. New head coach Raheem Morris, a former safety at Hofstra with years of NFL experience coaching secondaries, knows defensive backs. It would be easy to see him taking a liking to the lockdown performer.

Pick
9
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Brock Bowers
Brock Bowers
Georgia · TE · Junior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH CHICAGO BEARS


﻿Colts GM Chris Ballard and Bears head coach Matt Eberflus, who spent several years together in Indy, work together again on a deal that benefits both sides. Ballard gets one of the draft's best offensive weapons (and a third-round pick) in exchange for No. 15 overall, as well as second- and fourth-round selections.

Pick
10
New York Jets
New York Jets
JC Latham
JC Latham
Alabama · OT · Junior

Yes, the Jets signed veteran left tackle ﻿Tyron Smith﻿ and traded for right tackle ﻿Morgan Moses﻿ this offseason. But both are 33 years old, coming off injuries and only under contract through next season. Latham's ability to get movement in the run game, and widen his base against edge rushers in pass pro, could make him the top lineman from this class three years down the line.

Pick
11
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Bo Nix
Bo Nix
Oregon · QB · Senior

Nix's ability to find targets at all three levels, move in and outside the pocket, and direct an offense are quite reminiscent of former Vikings starter ﻿Kirk Cousins﻿.

Pick
12
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Dallas Turner
Dallas Turner
Alabama · Edge · Junior

Instead of taking a QB here, such as Michael Penix Jr., Denver opts to lock up a top defender. Turner's speed and length instantly upgrade a mediocre Broncos pass rush. I could see Denver using him as a designated pass rusher in Year 1, at least until he gets stronger and his body matures. But the sky's the limit for the former Alabama star.

Pick
13
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Malik Nabers
Malik Nabers
LSU · WR · Junior

Nabers' quickness in his routes, strong hands and speed make him a top-10 talent and he reminds me a lot of former LSU receiver Odell Beckham Jr. -- who was selected 12th overall by the Giants 10 years ago. I have the Raiders trading up for Michael Penix Jr. in Round 2 to compete with Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew for the starting QB job, but Vegas could sneak into the back end of the first to snag a QB whose rookie contract would include the team-friendly fifth-year option.

Pick
14
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Taliese Fuaga
Taliese Fuaga
Oregon State · OT · Senior

Ryan Ramcyzk's future is unclear given his serious knee issues, so bringing in Fuaga to handle bookend duties makes sense. If the veteran is able to go, Fuaga could move inside or get his shot at left tackle, like former Saints starter ﻿Andrus Peat﻿.

Pick
15
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
Byron Murphy II
Byron Murphy II
Texas · DT · Junior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH INDIANAPOLIS COLTS﻿﻿﻿


GM Ryan Poles could've selected Murphy at No. 9 if the Bears had stayed put, but he still manages to land the defensive talent six spots later while replenishing the team's draft assets (currently hold just four picks). The former Longhorn will be a welcome addition to the Bears' front because of his strength holding the line and ability to work through interior linemen's shoulders to create havoc in the backfield.

Pick
16
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Jared Verse
Jared Verse
Florida State · Edge · Senior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH SEATTLE SEAHAWKS


One year after moving up a slot to draft ﻿Jalen Carter﻿, the Eagles once again climb the board for a top defensive prospect. They swap one of their second-round picks (No. 50) for the first of Seattle's two fourth-rounders (No. 102) to move up six spots for Verse, who has a bright future as a power rusher and stout run defender on the edge.

Pick
17
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Terrion Arnold
Terrion Arnold
Alabama · CB · Sophomore (RS)

Arnold's a tough-minded corner who played multiple spots in the Alabama secondary. With ﻿﻿﻿﻿Darious Williams﻿﻿﻿﻿ no longer in Jacksonville, Arnold should win a job outside and move into the slot when matchups require.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
18
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Brian Thomas Jr.
Brian Thomas Jr.
LSU · WR · Junior

Tee Higgins recently told reporters that he expects to play in Cincinnati this season after all, seemingly squashing the trade request he issued in March shortly after receiving the franchise tag. If he and the Bengals are unable to work out a long-term deal before July's deadline for tagged players, which could be tough to manage with Cincinnati also needing to pay Ja'Marr Chase, Higgins could be on a new team by this time next year. Adding yet another dynamic LSU playmaker to this offense could therefore pay dividends in the short- and long-term.

Pick
19
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Xavier Worthy
Xavier Worthy
Texas · WR · Junior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH LOS ANGELES RAMS


I won't count out the Chiefs packaging multiple picks to move up even higher for Brock Bowers, but in this scenario, they send their second-round selection (No. 64) to the Rams to jump into the top 20 for Worthy, whose speed is made for the Chiefs' offense.

Pick
20
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Troy Fautanu
Troy Fautanu
Washington · OT · Senior


Fautanu's lateral quickness and bend should allow him to have success at left tackle, but he could also line up at left guard (where he played a few games for the Huskines) thanks to his strength and nasty attitude.

Pick
21
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Olumuyiwa Fashanu
Olumuyiwa Fashanu
Penn State · OT · Junior (RS)

If there's a run on quarterbacks and receivers with the first 20 selections, one of the top offensive tackles could still be available for Miami at No. 21. Fashanu is similar to Christian Darrisaw (No. 23 overall in 2021) and Andre Dillard (No. 22 in 2019) when they were entering the league in that he's a bit raw in his technique and did not dominate in his final collegiate season as expected. Fashanu has the upside, though, to become an excellent starter.

Pick
22
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
Graham Barton
Graham Barton
Duke · C · Senior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH PHILADELPHIA EAGLES﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿


Barton will likely start inside (starting at guard or center) for the Seahawks early in his career (like he did as a true freshman) before moving out to left tackle. He'll be a decade-long starter in the league.

Pick
23
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
(via CLE through HOU)
Laiatu Latu
Laiatu Latu
UCLA · Edge · Senior

Latu was an ultra-productive player for the Bruins the last two seasons and would add another piece to a revamped Vikings defensive front. His relentless nature and quickness in space make him an ideal NFL starter on the edge, but his injury history could keep him on the board until late in the first round.

Pick
24
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Junior Colson
Junior Colson
Michigan · LB · Junior

The Cowboys appreciate Colson's toughness (played through much of Michigan's season with a broken hand), physicality and three-down skill set. They make him the newest addition to their defense.

Pick
25
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Kool-Aid McKinstry
Kool-Aid McKinstry
Alabama · CB · Junior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH GREEN BAY PACKERS


Whether it's for a cornerback like McKinstry, an offensive lineman or a receiver, the 49ers could very well give up a mid-round pick to acquire one of the few missing pieces on an otherwise potent roster.

Pick
26
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Chop Robinson
Chop Robinson
Penn State · Edge · Junior

Robinson's speed and bend off the edge will help fill the void created by Shaq Barrett's departure. Although he recorded just 9.5 sacks over the past two seasons at Penn State, he has the skills to hit that total on an annual basis in the pros.

Pick
27
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
(via HOU)
Cooper DeJean
Cooper DeJean
Iowa · DB · Junior

DeJean's rock-solid workout earlier this month, where he displayed very good athleticism for a player five months removed from a fractured leg, likely cemented him as a first-rounder. DeJean can line up outside and at nickel, and could even play safety if needed.

Pick
28
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Marshawn Kneeland
Marshawn Kneeland
Western Michigan · Edge · Senior

The two most recent times two MAC players were selected in the first round: Ben Roethlisberger and Jason Babin in 2004; ﻿Khalil Mack﻿ and ﻿Jimmie Ward﻿ in 2014. And now 2024, as Kneeland joins Quinyon Mitchell as a Day 1 pick. In Kneeland, Buffalo adds a productive, athletic edge defender to chase the top AFC quarterbacks.

Pick
29
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Darius Robinson
Darius Robinson
Missouri · Edge · Senior

The long-time Lions fan joins his hometown team to give ﻿Aidan Hutchinson﻿ some help on the edge. Robinson lined up in multiple places during his career at Missouri, showcasing a versatility you can expect defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn to utilize, as well.

Pick
30
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Tyler Guyton
Tyler Guyton
Oklahoma · OT · Junior (RS)

Baltimore traded starting right tackle Morgan Moses to the Jets in March, so bringing in Guyton to compete with Daniel Faalele makes a ton of sense. Guyton also played a bit of left tackle at Oklahoma, so he could back up 2025 free agent Ronnie Stanley if the veteran loses time to injury again.

Pick
31
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Roger Rosengarten
Roger Rosengarten
Washington · OT · Junior (RS)

PROJECTED TRADE WITH SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS


The Packers gain a third-round pick from San Francisco in this deal and still add an important piece to the offensive line.

Pick
32
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
Nate Wiggins
Nate Wiggins
Clemson · CB · Junior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH KANSAS CITY CHIEFS


Wiggins' closing speed is rare, and despite his thin build, he is willing to fight for the ball through the catch. The Rams may not be able to ignore the corner's value at the bottom of the first round, even after signing Darious Williams and Tre'Davious White, who’s coming off an Achilles injury. I wouldn't be surprised if GM Les Snead were to trade back again, adding to the team's seven-year streak without making a first-round pick. 

Related Content

news

Seven-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Chargers pick draft's first RB, Blake Corum, in Round 2

In his first and only seven-round mock of the 2024 NFL Draft, Chad Reuter has three RBs being selected in Round 2, including Michigan's Blake Corum and Texas' Jonathon Brooks.
news

Seven-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Broncos take QB Spencer Rattler in Round 3

In his first and only seven-round mock of the 2024 NFL Draft, Chad Reuter projects only one QB coming off the board in Round 3 -- Spencer Rattler to the Broncos.
news

Seven-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Vikings select kicker Cam Little early in Round 4

In his first and only seven-round mock of the 2024 NFL Draft, Chad Reuter projects Arkansas' Cam Little to be the first kicker picked this year, going to the Vikings at No. 108 overall.
news

Seven-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Panthers add three defenders in Round 5

In his first and only seven-round mock of the 2024 NFL Draft, Chad Reuter sees the Panthers -- one of five teams with at least three picks in Round 5 -- investing heavily on defense.
news

Seven-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Giants among seven teams selecting CBs in Round 6

In his first and only seven-round mock of the 2024 NFL Draft, Chad Reuter projects a cornerback run in Round 6.
news

Seven-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Rams, Packers take fliers on QBs at end of Round 7

In his first and only seven-round mock of the 2024 NFL Draft, Chad Reuter sees both the Rams and Packers investing late seventh-round picks on quarterbacks. 
news

Dan Parr 2024 NFL mock draft 2.0: Three trades reshuffle Round 1; five quarterbacks in top 13 picks

In his second -- and final -- mock of the 2024 NFL Draft, Dan Parr projects three trades, with one team making a bold move to help its new franchise quarterback. Check out the full first-round forecast, 1-32.
news

Peter Schrager 2024 NFL mock draft 1.0: Giants leap up for J.J. McCarthy; Vikings stick and pick CB, QB

In his first mock of the 2024 NFL Draft, Peter Schrager has the Giants trading up for QB J.J. McCarthy. Meanwhile, the Vikings come away with a cornerback, as well as a quarterback of their own. Check out the full first-round forecast, 1-32.
news

Gennaro Filice 2024 NFL mock draft 2.0: Jets go get Rome Odunze; Pats, Raiders trade back into Round 1

In his second mock of the 2024 NFL Draft, Gennaro Filice envisions five trades shaking up the proceedings, with the Jets going to get a wideout and the Raiders making a move for a quarterback. Check out the full first-round forecast, 1-32.
news

Rhett Lewis 2024 NFL mock draft 1.0: Two teams trade up for QBs; Bears pick WR at No. 9

In his first and only mock of the 2024 NFL Draft, Rhett Lewis sees two trades taking place in Round 1 -- neither in the top five, but both for QBs. Check out his full first-round projection, 1-32.
news

Five-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Broncos trade up for QB in Round 1; Vikings wait until No. 23 overall

In his third mock of the 2024 NFL Draft -- a five-rounder! -- Chad Reuter projects the Broncos will trade up for a QB while the Vikings stand pat and select one later in the first round. 