Seven-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Six edge rushers, five trades, five QBs in wild Round 1

PROJECTED TRADE WITH ARIZONA CARDINALS





The Daniel Jones Era could be coming to a close in New York. Remember, he wasn't this administration's pick, and the Giants signed Drew Lock in March to the sort of deal a team often gives a veteran before selecting a first-round quarterback. McCarthy wasn't required to throw the ball 40 times per game at Michigan thanks to the team's effective ground game, but he showed himself capable of threading passes into tight windows, moving effectively within the pocket and running for big gains when given the chance. The Giants trade a second-round pick this year and next (while possibly receiving a 2024 Day 3 selection in return) to jump up two slots, out-offering other potential suitors looking to leap into the Cardinals' spot.