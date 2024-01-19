Twenty additional players granted special eligibility for 2024 NFL Draft for total of 54 players

The list of 54 players granted special eligibility for the 2024 NFL Draft was released by the NFL on Friday. Four underclassmen who have fulfilled their degree requirements with college football eligibility remaining are also eligible for selection.

Thirty-four players applied for special eligibility prior to the newly instituted early soft deadline of Jan. 5, which was added to assist players and all-star game organizers in the planning and invitation process. Twenty additional players submitted their petitions prior to the traditional deadline of Jan. 15 to apply for special eligibility for the 2024 NFL Draft.

Each of the 54 players granted special eligibility has met the league's three-year eligibility rule and has submitted to a written application in which he renounced his remaining college football eligibility.

The 54 players granted special eligibility for the 2024 NFL Draft, which is scheduled to be held April 25-27 in Detroit (players marked with an asterisk were newly added since the Jan. 5 deadline):

Ajou Ajou, WR, Garden City C.C.

Braelon Allen, RB, Wisconsin

Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame

Kiran Amegadjie, OT, Yale

Terrion Arnold, DB, Alabama*

Cole Bishop, DB, Utah

Austin Booker, DE, Kansas

Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia*

Jonathon Brooks, RB, Texas*

Arland Bruce, WR, Oklahoma State*

Javon Bullard, DB, Georgia

Calen Bullock, DB, USC*

Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State

Junior Colson, LB, Michigan*

Cooper DeJean, DB, Iowa*

Jonah Elliss, DE, Utah

Audric Estimé, RB, Notre Dame

Blake Fisher, OT, Notre Dame

Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon

Michael Hall, DT, Ohio State*

Marvin Harrison, WR, Ohio State*

Jaden Hicks, DB, Washington State*

Bucky Irving, RB, Oregon

Kalen King, DB, Penn State

Kamari Lassiter, DB, Georgia

JC Latham, OT, Alabama*

Cam Little, K, Arkansas

Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina

J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan*

Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia

Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas*

Malik Nabers, WR, LSU

Ja'Lynn Polk, WR, Washington*

Jackson Powers-Johnson, C, Oregon

Ennis Rakestraw, DB, Missouri

Chop Robinson, DE, Penn State

Roger Rosengarten, OT, Washington*

Ja'Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas*

Jaden Shirden, RB, Monmouth (N.J.)

Maason Smith, DT, LSU*

Carson Steele, RB, UCLA

Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU

Leonard Taylor, DT, Miami

Brian Thomas, WR, LSU

Jeremiah Trotter, LB, Clemson*

Dallas Turner, LB, Alabama*

Sione Vaki, DB, Utah

Trevin Wallace, LB, Kentucky

Nate Wiggins, DB, Clemson

Caleb Williams, QB, USC*

James Williams, DB, Miami

Mekhi Wingo, DT, LSU

Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas

Jaylen Wright, RB, Tennessee

The following underclassmen have in timely fashion under NFL rules officially notified the league office that they have fulfilled their degree requirements. They are eligible for selection (players marked with an asterisk were newly added since the Jan. 5 deadline):