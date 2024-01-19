2024 NFL Draft

Twenty additional players granted special eligibility for 2024 NFL Draft for total of 54 players

Published: Jan 19, 2024 at 01:24 PM

The list of 54 players granted special eligibility for the 2024 NFL Draft was released by the NFL on Friday. Four underclassmen who have fulfilled their degree requirements with college football eligibility remaining are also eligible for selection.

Thirty-four players applied for special eligibility prior to the newly instituted early soft deadline of Jan. 5, which was added to assist players and all-star game organizers in the planning and invitation process. Twenty additional players submitted their petitions prior to the traditional deadline of Jan. 15 to apply for special eligibility for the 2024 NFL Draft.

Each of the 54 players granted special eligibility has met the league's three-year eligibility rule and has submitted to a written application in which he renounced his remaining college football eligibility.

The 54 players granted special eligibility for the 2024 NFL Draft, which is scheduled to be held April 25-27 in Detroit (players marked with an asterisk were newly added since the Jan. 5 deadline):

  • Ajou Ajou, WR, Garden City C.C.
  • Braelon Allen, RB, Wisconsin
  • Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
  • Kiran Amegadjie, OT, Yale
  • Terrion Arnold, DB, Alabama*
  • Cole Bishop, DB, Utah
  • Austin Booker, DE, Kansas
  • Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia*
  • Jonathon Brooks, RB, Texas*
  • Arland Bruce, WR, Oklahoma State*
  • Javon Bullard, DB, Georgia
  • Calen Bullock, DB, USC*
  • Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State
  • Junior Colson, LB, Michigan*
  • Cooper DeJean, DB, Iowa*
  • Jonah Elliss, DE, Utah
  • Audric Estimé, RB, Notre Dame
  • Blake Fisher, OT, Notre Dame
  • Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon
  • Michael Hall, DT, Ohio State*
  • Marvin Harrison, WR, Ohio State*
  • Jaden Hicks, DB, Washington State*
  • Bucky Irving, RB, Oregon
  • Kalen King, DB, Penn State
  • Kamari Lassiter, DB, Georgia
  • JC Latham, OT, Alabama*
  • Cam Little, K, Arkansas
  • Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina
  • J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan*
  • Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia
  • Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas*
  • Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
  • Ja'Lynn Polk, WR, Washington*
  • Jackson Powers-Johnson, C, Oregon
  • Ennis Rakestraw, DB, Missouri
  • Chop Robinson, DE, Penn State
  • Roger Rosengarten, OT, Washington*
  • Ja'Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas*
  • Jaden Shirden, RB, Monmouth (N.J.)
  • Maason Smith, DT, LSU*
  • Carson Steele, RB, UCLA
  • Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU
  • Leonard Taylor, DT, Miami
  • Brian Thomas, WR, LSU
  • Jeremiah Trotter, LB, Clemson*
  • Dallas Turner, LB, Alabama*
  • Sione Vaki, DB, Utah
  • Trevin Wallace, LB, Kentucky
  • Nate Wiggins, DB, Clemson
  • Caleb Williams, QB, USC*
  • James Williams, DB, Miami
  • Mekhi Wingo, DT, LSU
  • Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas
  • Jaylen Wright, RB, Tennessee

The following underclassmen have in timely fashion under NFL rules officially notified the league office that they have fulfilled their degree requirements. They are eligible for selection (players marked with an asterisk were newly added since the Jan. 5 deadline):

  • Kamren Kinchens, DB, Miami*
  • Kool-Aid McKinstry, DB, Alabama*
  • Byron Murphy, DT, Texas*
  • Will Shipley, RB, Clemson

