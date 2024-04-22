Eric Edholm 2024 NFL mock draft 3.0: Six QBs; three trades; Eagles move up for CB

PROJECTED TRADE WITH PHILADELPHIA EAGLES﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿





The public discourse around Nix varies. Some people think he fits nicely in Denver. Others don't think it would work quite as well. Most people seem to think Round 2 is more likely for Nix. That feels right to me, too, but if Penix goes as high as he does in this mock, the Broncos might not want to risk another team swooping in for Nix. They're clearly a tough team to peg right now. But one way or another, the Broncos are getting a quarterback, and I don't foresee them getting too precious about it.