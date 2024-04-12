 Skip to main content
Kansas City Chiefs' Rashee Rice surrenders to police on assault charge after high-speed crash

Published: Apr 11, 2024 at 10:43 PM
Associated Press

GLENN HEIGHTS, Texas. -- Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice has surrendered to police on charges including aggravated assault after he and another driver of a speeding sports car allegedly caused a crash involving a half-dozen vehicles on a Dallas highway last month.

A spokeswoman for Rice's attorney, Texas state Sen. Royce West, confirmed to The Associated Press on Thursday night that Rice turned himself in at the Glenn Heights Police Department. Records showed that he was in custody at the Regional Jail in DeSoto.

On Wednesday, Dallas police said arrest warrants had been issued for Rice, 23, for one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury and six counts of collision involving injury.

West said previously that Rice was driving a Lamborghini sport utility vehicle when the crash happened.

Theodore Knox, 21, was driving the other speeding sports car, a Corvette, police said. Arrest warrants were issued for Knox on the same range of counts as for Rice.

Dallas police said Thursday night that Knox was not currently in custody.

