Arrest warrant issued for Chiefs' Rashee Rice in connection with multi-car crash

Published: Apr 10, 2024
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

The Dallas Police Department on Wednesday issued an arrest warrant for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice "in regard to a serious bodily injury crash" that took place March 30 on a Dallas highway. 

Rice, 23, is facing eight counts -- aggravated assault, collision involving serious bodily injury and six counts of collision involving injury -- stemming from a chain-reaction collision that involved a Lamborghini that Rice was driving, a Corvette and four other vehicles. The crash left four people with minor injuries, police said. 

Theodore Knox, 21, who was determined to have been driving the Corvette, has also been issued an arrest warrant and is facing the same eight counts, according to the police statement. 

The passengers in the vehicles will not be charged, per DPD, and Rice and Knox are not in custody at this time. The investigation is ongoing. 

The NFL has been closely monitoring developments in the incident, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported per a league spokesman. 

Following the crash, Rice and Knox left the scene. Rice was leasing the Lamborghini and owns the Corvette. 

Days after the collision, Rice posted to his Instagram story that he was taking "full responsibility" for his role in the crash.

Rice went to high school in Texas and played college football SMU. 

Rice was selected in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft at No. 55 overall by the Chiefs. He helped Kansas City to a Super Bowl win as he produced 79 receptions for 938 yards and seven touchdowns.

