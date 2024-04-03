Chiefs WR Rashee Rice issues statement, apologizes for role in multi-vehicle accident

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice issued a statement on Wednesday saying he will "take full responsibility" for his part in a multi-vehicle accident that occurred on March 30 in Dallas.

"Today I met with Dallas PD investigators regarding Saturday's accident," Rice said in a statement posted to social media. "I take full responsibility for my part in this matter and will continue to cooperate with the necessary authorities. I sincerely apologize to everyone impacted in Saturday's accident."

Rice's statement comes after his lawyer, Royce West, said this week that his client "is cooperating with authorities" after it was reported that a multi-vehicle crash involved a car associated with the 23 year old.

A preliminary investigation by Dallas police determined the crash was caused when two speeding cars, a Lamborghini and Corvette, lost control and the "Lamborghini traveled onto the shoulder and hit the center median wall, causing a chain reaction collision involving four other vehicles."

Police stated that "the occupants of the Lamborghini and the Corvette all ran from the scene without stopping to determine if anyone needed medical help or providing their information." Two people were treated for minor injuries at the scene, while two others were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, per authorities.

The Dallas Morning News reported on Sunday that one of the vehicles involved in the crash is "believed to be registered or leased to Rice."