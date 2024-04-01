Chiefs WR Rashee Rice cooperating with authorities following reported crash, lawyer says

A lawyer for Kanas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice said on Monday that Rice "is cooperating with authorities" after a report of a multi-vehicle crash this past weekend in Dallas involving a car associated with Rice.

Dallas police confirmed to NFL.com that a multi-vehicle accident occurred on Saturday. A preliminary investigation determined the crash was caused when two speeding cars, a Lamborghini and Corvette, lost control and the "Lamborghini traveled onto the shoulder and hit the center median wall, causing a chain reaction collision involving four other vehicles."

Police stated that "the occupants of the Lamborghini and the Corvette all ran from the scene without stopping to determine if anyone needed medical help or providing their information." Two people were treated for minor injuries at the scene, while two others were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, per authorities.

The Dallas Morning News reported on Sunday that one of the vehicles involved in the crash is "believed to be registered or leased to Rice."

Rice's attorney, Royce West, said on Monday that Rice's thoughts are with those impacted by the accident and he will "take all necessary steps to address this situation responsibly."

Chiefs president Mark Donovan responded to Rice's alleged involvement in the accident during a radio interview on Monday.

"In all these situations you have to wait until you have all the facts and frankly, we don't have all the facts at this point," Donovan told KCMO-AM. "The one comforting fact that we do have is that there was a multi-car crash in Texas, in Dallas, and fortunately, it doesn't appear that anyone was hurt and we should be grateful for that. We'll get to the bottom of it, we'll gather the facts and we'll react accordingly."